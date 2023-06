June 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission will file an injunction blocking Microsoft Corp's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, a source familiar with a planned court filing said on Monday.

Microsoft is seeking to acquire the "Call of Duty" videogame maker in a $69 billion deal.

The EU approved the Activision deal in May, but British competition authorities blocked the takeover in April.

