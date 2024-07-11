WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican lawmakers are seeking an intelligence briefing from the Biden administration on Microsoft's $1.5 billion investment in UAE-based artificial intelligence firm G42, citing concerns over the transfer of sensitive technology and G42's ties to China.

In a letter to White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Congressman Michael McCaul, who chairs the House foreign Affairs Committee, and John Moolenaar, who leads the Select Committee on China, asked for the briefing before the deal can enter a second phase.

"We remain deeply concerned by attempts to move quickly to advance a partnership that involves the unprecedented transfer of highly sensitive, U.S.-origin technology, without congressional consultation or clearly defined regulations in place," the lawmakers said in the letter, dated July 10.

"Given the ties between (China) and G42, as well as (China's) continued interests in the UAE, we ask that the National Intelligence Council prepare an official Intelligence Community assessment on the ties between G42...to the Chinese Communist Party, the People's Liberation Army, or any part of (China's) apparatus, before this partnership proceeds further," they added.

The White House National Security Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

