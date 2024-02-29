Microsoft Corporation is the world's leader in the design, development and marketing of operating systems and software programs for PC's and servers. The group also builds and sells computer equipment. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of operating systems and application development tools (47.9%): primarily for servers (Azure, SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, GitHub, etc.) and (Windows); - development of cloud-based software applications (23%): programs for productivity (Microsoft 365; Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher and Access), integrated management and customer relationship management (Dynamics 365), online file sharing and management (OneDrive), and unified and collaborative communications (Skype and Microsoft Teams); - sale of video gaming hardware and software (7.3%) : mainly Xbox; - enterprise services (3.6%); - sale of computers, tablets and accessories (2.6%); - other (15.6%). The United States accounts for 50.4% of net sales.

Sector Software