    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:27:32 2023-04-11 am EDT
282.76 USD   -2.29%
US begins study of possible rules to regulate AI like ChatGPT

04/11/2023 | 10:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows ChatGPT logo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration said Tuesday it is seeking public comments on potential accountability measures for artificial intelligence (AI) systems as questions loom about its impact on national security and education.

ChatGPT, an AI program that recently grabbed the public's attention for its ability to write answers quickly to a wide range of queries, in particular has attracted U.S. lawmakers' attention as it has grown to be the fastest-growing consumer application in history with more than 100 million monthly active users.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, a Commerce Department agency that advises the White House on telecommunications and information policy, wants input as there is "growing regulatory interest" in an AI "accountability mechanism."

The agency wants to know if there are measures that could be put in place to provide assurance "that AI systems are legal, effective, ethical, safe, and otherwise trustworthy."

"Responsible AI systems could bring enormous benefits, but only if we address their potential consequences and harms. For these systems to reach their full potential, companies and consumers need to be able to trust them," said NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson.

President Joe Biden last week said it remained to be seen whether AI is dangerous. "Tech companies have a responsibility, in my view, to make sure their products are safe before making them public," he said.

ChatGPT, which has wowed some users with quick responses to questions and caused distress for others with inaccuracies, is made by California-based OpenAI and backed by Microsoft Corp.

NTIA plans to draft a report as it looks at "efforts to ensure AI systems work as claimed - and without causing harm" and said the effort will inform the Biden Administration's ongoing work to "ensure a cohesive and comprehensive federal government approach to AI-related risks and opportunities."

A tech ethics group, the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Policy, asked the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to stop OpenAI from issuing new commercial releases of GPT-4 saying it was "biased, deceptive, and a risk to privacy and public safety."

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Diane Bartz; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By David Shepardson and Diane Bartz


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 209 B - -
Net income 2023 69 283 M - -
Net cash 2023 68 978 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,3x
Yield 2023 0,94%
Capitalization 2 154 B 2 154 B -
EV / Sales 2023 9,98x
EV / Sales 2024 8,84x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 289,39 $
Average target price 298,91 $
Spread / Average Target 3,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION20.67%2 154 162
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.32.97%58 360
SYNOPSYS INC.19.01%57 873
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.96%53 487
SEA LIMITED60.54%47 341
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION23.50%40 729
