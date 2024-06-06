June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission have reached a deal that allows them to proceed with antitrust investigations into the dominant roles that Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia play in the artificial intelligence industry, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)