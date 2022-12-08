US sues to block Microsoft buyout of gaming giant Activision

(Alliance News) - The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft Corp's USD69 billion buyout of gaming giant Activision Blizzard Inc, maker of the blockbuster "Call of Duty" title, over concerns that it would stifle competition.

"Today we seek to stop Microsoft from gaining control over a leading independent game studio and using it to harm competition in multiple dynamic and fast-growing gaming markets," said Holly Vedova, director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition.

