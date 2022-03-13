Log in
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Ukraine president calls on software giants to stop supporting their products in Russia

03/13/2022 | 02:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of German software group SAP is pictured at its headquarters in Walldorf

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday called on U.S. software firms Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp and German business software group SAP to halt support services for their products in Russia.

"Stop supporting your products in Russia, stop the war!," he said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHAINLINK (LINK/USD) 0.07% 13.153 Real-time Quote.-33.28%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.93% 280.07 Delayed Quote.-16.73%
ORACLE CORPORATION 1.53% 77.82 Delayed Quote.-10.77%
SAP SE 1.59% 99.58 Delayed Quote.-20.27%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.90% 133.25 Delayed Quote.72.81%
