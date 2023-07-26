By Ben Glickman

Microsoft will allow American customers to use Venmo to pay in the Microsoft Store.

PayPal, the owner of Venmo, and Microsoft said Wednesday that the payment app would be available to those making purchases in the Microsoft Store in the U.S. Venmo is currently a payment option in the Microsoft Store on Xbox, Microsoft's gaming console.

Microsoft also will integrate PayPal's Pay Later option in multiple countries, including the U.S., U.K., Germany and France, for purchases.

PayPal has been a payment option in the Microsoft Store for 16 years now. The new delayed payment option will allow customers to opt to pay for products in fixed amounts over weeks or months.

