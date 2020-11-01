Wall St Week Ahead-Big tech stocks may face post-election headwinds, no matter who wins

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Some investors are betting the
technology and communications stocks that drove a massive
rebound in U.S. markets this year will face a tougher slog in
coming months, no matter whether Republican President Donald
Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden wins Tuesday's
election.
Betting against big technology has been a risky proposition
over the last decade, as stocks like Amazon, Google and Netflix
have shot higher at the expense of so-called value and cyclical
stocks such as banks and energy companies.
Recently, however, some fund managers say they are growing
alarmed by what they see as a consensus in Washington to tighten
regulations, and prospects that another large stimulus bill
would bolster a rotation out of tech and into other sectors
including economically sensitive value stocks.
"There will be a shift and it is starting, but it will take
time," said Max Gokhman, head of asset allocation at Pacific
Life Fund Advisors, which cut its exposure to large-cap tech in
September to neutral from overweight.
Should Biden win as polls suggest, technology companies
could face higher tax rates and tax-motivated selling as well as
increased regulation, investors said.
Both Trump and Biden have criticized large tech companies
but stopped short of explicitly calling for them to be broken
up. Trump has said “there is something going on in terms of
monopoly” when asked about big tech firms.
Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc
, Facebook Inc, and Google-parent Alphabet Inc
now make up approximately 23% of the total weight of
the S&P 500, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices, giving their
gyrations an outsized impact on broader markets.
Hedge fund manager David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital, a
longtime tech bear, told clients in a letter this week that tech
stocks were in the middle of an “enormous bubble” that popped
when the S&P 500 hit its record high on Sept. 2, 2020.
Technology stocks tumbled in the past week's selloff, though
earnings results from companies like Facebook, Alphabet and
Amazon have shown how the tech giants expanded their businesses
this year.
"It has become more difficult for mega-cap tech to surprise
on the upside," analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management said in
a note Friday.
Some investors pointed to recent hearings in Washington as a
sign that increased regulations will come to the sector no
matter which party takes control in Washington.
The Justice Department’s lawsuit against Google in late
October marked the first time the U.S. government has cracked
down on a major tech company since it sued Microsoft Corp MSFT.O
for anti-competitive practices in 1998.
"This may be the only bi-partisan issue out there," Pacific
Life's Gokhman said.
An expected $2 trillion stimulus package by Biden, who leads
Trump in national polls by 10 percentage points, could enhance
the appeal of out-of-favor stocks like construction equipment
and materials companies, investors said.
A shift to value stocks "is increasingly likely over the
next 12 months," said Eduardo Costa, who runs hedge fund Calixto
Global Investors, LP.
Calixto, which invests largely in technology, media, and
telecom stocks, has returned 30% since January, an investor
said.
Potentially higher taxes under a Biden administration are
another worry. Biden has proposed increasing the corporate tax
rate to 28% from 21%, potentially weighing on companies'
earnings.
A separate proposal to tax capital gains and dividends as
ordinary income could prompt some investors to sell winners in
order to lock in lower tax rates, analysts said.
Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Wells Fargo
Asset Management, said his firm has been underweighting the
Nasdaq Composite and is moving more of its portfolios into
cyclical stocks with more compelling valuations, especially
industrials.
"We've done some scenario analysis and thinking through
various permutations of who controls Congress and the White
House and our general view is that it might not matter all that
much," he said.
(Reporting by David Randall and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by
David Gregorio)