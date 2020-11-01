Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wall St Week Ahead-Big tech stocks may face post-election headwinds, no matter who wins

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 09:00am EST

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Some investors are betting the technology and communications stocks that drove a massive rebound in U.S. markets this year will face a tougher slog in coming months, no matter whether Republican President Donald Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden wins Tuesday's election.

Betting against big technology has been a risky proposition over the last decade, as stocks like Amazon, Google and Netflix have shot higher at the expense of so-called value and cyclical stocks such as banks and energy companies.

Recently, however, some fund managers say they are growing alarmed by what they see as a consensus in Washington to tighten regulations, and prospects that another large stimulus bill would bolster a rotation out of tech and into other sectors including economically sensitive value stocks.

"There will be a shift and it is starting, but it will take time," said Max Gokhman, head of asset allocation at Pacific Life Fund Advisors, which cut its exposure to large-cap tech in September to neutral from overweight.

Should Biden win as polls suggest, technology companies could face higher tax rates and tax-motivated selling as well as increased regulation, investors said.

Both Trump and Biden have criticized large tech companies but stopped short of explicitly calling for them to be broken up. Trump has said “there is something going on in terms of monopoly” when asked about big tech firms.

Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc , Facebook Inc, and Google-parent Alphabet Inc now make up approximately 23% of the total weight of the S&P 500, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices, giving their gyrations an outsized impact on broader markets.

Hedge fund manager David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital, a longtime tech bear, told clients in a letter this week that tech stocks were in the middle of an “enormous bubble” that popped when the S&P 500 hit its record high on Sept. 2, 2020.

Technology stocks tumbled in the past week's selloff, though earnings results from companies like Facebook, Alphabet and Amazon have shown how the tech giants expanded their businesses this year.

"It has become more difficult for mega-cap tech to surprise on the upside," analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management said in a note Friday.

Some investors pointed to recent hearings in Washington as a sign that increased regulations will come to the sector no matter which party takes control in Washington.

The Justice Department’s lawsuit against Google in late October marked the first time the U.S. government has cracked down on a major tech company since it sued Microsoft Corp MSFT.O for anti-competitive practices in 1998.

"This may be the only bi-partisan issue out there," Pacific Life's Gokhman said.

An expected $2 trillion stimulus package by Biden, who leads Trump in national polls by 10 percentage points, could enhance the appeal of out-of-favor stocks like construction equipment and materials companies, investors said.

A shift to value stocks "is increasingly likely over the next 12 months," said Eduardo Costa, who runs hedge fund Calixto Global Investors, LP.

Calixto, which invests largely in technology, media, and telecom stocks, has returned 30% since January, an investor said.

Potentially higher taxes under a Biden administration are another worry. Biden has proposed increasing the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%, potentially weighing on companies' earnings.

A separate proposal to tax capital gains and dividends as ordinary income could prompt some investors to sell winners in order to lock in lower tax rates, analysts said.

Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Wells Fargo Asset Management, said his firm has been underweighting the Nasdaq Composite and is moving more of its portfolios into cyclical stocks with more compelling valuations, especially industrials.

"We've done some scenario analysis and thinking through various permutations of who controls Congress and the White House and our general view is that it might not matter all that much," he said. (Reporting by David Randall and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 3.80% 1616.11 Delayed Quote.20.67%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -5.45% 3036.15 Delayed Quote.64.31%
APPLE INC. -5.60% 108.86 Delayed Quote.48.29%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.59% 26501.6 Delayed Quote.-7.14%
FACEBOOK INC -6.31% 263.11 Delayed Quote.28.19%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.10% 202.47 Delayed Quote.28.39%
NASDAQ 100 -2.62% 11052.94579 Delayed Quote.26.56%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.45% 10911.59093 Delayed Quote.21.61%
S&P 500 -1.21% 3269.96 Delayed Quote.1.21%
TESLA, INC. -5.55% 388.04 Delayed Quote.363.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Big tech stocks may face post-election headwinds, no matte..
RE
10/30TWITTER, BOEING, AMD : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
10/30WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Big tech stocks may face post-election headwinds, no ma..
RE
10/30MICROSOFT : Russian hackers targeted California, Indiana Democratic parties
RE
10/30Dow Wraps Up Worst Month Since March
DJ
10/30Dow on Track to Wrap Up Worst Month Since March
DJ
10/30Dow on Track to Wrap Up Worst Month Since March
DJ
10/30Dow on Track to Wrap Up Worst Month Since March
DJ
10/30MICROSOFT : Join the global livestream of the launch of Xbox Series X and S Nov...
PU
10/30Dow on Track to Wrap Up Worst Month Since March
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 158 B - -
Net income 2021 51 132 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 701 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,1x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 1 531 B 1 531 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,19x
EV / Sales 2022 8,19x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 240,96 $
Last Close Price 202,47 $
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.39%1 530 774
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.577.41%131 092
SEA LIMITED292.09%76 916
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC59.23%47 752
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE0.00%44 522
SYNOPSYS INC.53.64%32 456
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group