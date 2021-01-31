Wall St Week Ahead-Sideshow or main event? GameStop stock ride weighed as bubble warning

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Some investors are growing
concerned that wild swings in GameStop and other stocks
driven by small-time traders could be fresh signs of
overexuberance that foreshadow volatility for the broader stock
market.
GameStop shares closed up 400% for the week after the video
game chain's stock became a battleground between retail traders
and Wall Street professionals, a tussle that captivated
investors the world over.
Some market-watchers see those massive gains, as well as the
moves in American Airlines and other heavily shorted
stocks, as a sideshow in a rally underpinned by Federal Reserve
support, anticipated coronavirus relief spending and
expectations that vaccines against COVID-19 will help the U.S.
economy rebound later this year.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell earlier this week pushed back on
suggestions that the central bank's super-low interest rates and
massive bond purchases were creating asset bubbles.
But those comments failed to quell some investors' worries
that the Fed's monetary policy has encouraged excessive
risk-taking across broader markets: The S&P 500 is up 66%
since March and stocks stand near their highest valuations in
two decades.
The action in GameStop and other stocks “definitely gives us
some cause for concern," said James Ragan, director of wealth
management research at D.A. Davidson. "At the very least, you
have to consider that there's a chance of a market correction."
The moves also drew some comparisons to the internet stock
mania two decades earlier.
"Just the fact that you have a group of investors that are
really chasing abnormal gains, that’s what is reminiscent of the
dot-com bubble,” Ragan said.
Some barometers of general over-exuberance are already
flashing: Citi said its “Panic/Euphoria” model is in "elevated
euphoric territory." And the latest fund manager survey from
BofA Global Research noted that allocations to cash had dropped
rapidly, indicating that investors are putting more funds into
riskier assets.
The frenzied trading dominated the news on Wall Street this
week, even as Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and
other corporate heavyweights reported quarterly results. The S&P
500 fell 3.3% for the week, with trading volume surging above 24
billion shares on Wednesday, well above the 14.4 billion-share
average of the past 20 sessions. The CBOE volatility index
closed above 30 points this week for the first time since
early November.
One potential catalyst for further volatility could come if
hedge funds are forced to sell out of positions in order to
cover failed short selling bets, although it was unclear whether
there would be enough of such selling to create a broad risk to
equities.
Already, some short-selling hedge funds appeared to be
changing their approach. Short seller Andrew Left, whose company
Citron Research was one of the hedge funds to spark this week’s
battle with small-time traders over GameStop Corp, said in a
YouTube video on Friday that his company would no longer publish
short selling research.
Others said the ramped-up activity of retail investors - who
last year helped drive rallies in shares of Tesla Inc
and other names - could in itself be the latest sign of market
frothiness.
“When you think about market bubbles, the last players that
jump on board are retail, and that is generally what is
happening right now,” said Mike Mullaney, director of global
markets research at Boston Partners.
Analysts at LPL Financial doubt the recent ructions in
GameStop and other names indicate a broader market bubble,
noting that market breadth - which measures how many stocks are
participating in a rally - remains healthy and credit markets
are functioning "just fine."
"Maybe it is simply time for a break" in the S&P 500's
rally, the firm said in a report Friday.
Others, though, pointed to potential market turbulence
ahead.
Stephen Suttmeier, technical research strategist at BofA
Global Research, earlier this week urged clients to "take some
profits" ahead of February, a comparatively weak month for
stocks.
Other worrisome signs are the explosion of special purpose
acquisition companies, or SPACs, and the surge in shares of
electric vehicle companies on the heels of Tesla's gains, said
Scott Schermerhorn, chief investment officer at Granite
Investment Advisors.
Still, he believes the frenzy over GameStop and other stocks
is more of a "sideshow."
Even after their rallies, the market capitalization of
GameStop and other companies that have recently seen their
stocks soar are "like a rounding error" compared with the
broader market, he said.
