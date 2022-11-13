Wall St Week Ahead-Soaring U.S. tech stocks leave some investors doubtful rebound will last

NEW YORK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Hopes that inflation is
subsiding are fueling a surge in battered technology and megacap
stocks, though some investors believe still-high valuations and
doubts over the companies' earnings outlooks may make a
sustained reversal elusive.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 8.1% this
week to notch its biggest weekly gain since March, one of
several eye-popping market moves that also saw Treasuries soar
and the U.S. dollar tumble after Thursday's softer-than-expected
inflation data spurred hopes the Federal Reserve could temper
its rate hikes.
Despite those recent gains, some investors are hesitant to
jump on the rebound in shares of companies such as Amazon.com
Inc, Microsoft Corp and Google-parent Alphabet
Inc, which have stumbled badly this year after leading
markets higher for more than a decade.
Few believe the Fed will be swayed by a single inflation
print, and past rebounds fueled by Fed-related optimism have
crumbled this year after discouraging economic data or pushback
from policymakers.
At the same time, tech sector valuations remain well above
the overall market, while analysts are dimming their profit
outlooks for the group.
While lower interest rates could drive near-term demand for
the stocks, "we think that there is still going to be some
valuation and earnings concern," said James Ragan, director of
wealth management research at D.A. Davidson. "We are not really
looking for those sectors to retake the leadership of the
market."
In the coming week investors will be watching a spate of
economic data, including retail sales numbers on Wednesday, for
more clues on whether the Fed's monetary policy tightening is
cooling the economy.
Tech and growth stocks have been hit hard this year, with
the Russell 1000 growth index still down 25% for 2022,
compared to a 16% decline for the S&P 500 and a 7% fall
for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Tech sector funds
have seen $14.2 billion in outflows so far this year, putting
them on track for their first year of outflows since 2016,
according to Refinitiv Lipper data.
The price declines have moderated valuations, with the S&P
500 tech sector trading at about 21 times forward earnings
estimates versus 28 times at the end of 2021, according to
Refinitiv Datastream. That level, which is still above the 17
times earnings commanded by the S&P 500, is still too lofty for
some investors.
"The (megacaps) trade at quite a premium to the S&P," said
Andrew Slimmon, U.S. equity portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley
Investment Management. "There are a series of stocks that will
do much better than the megacaps because they have re-rated
significantly lower."
Many of the major tech and growth companies, including
heavyweights such as including Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet and
Facebook parent Meta Platforms, also recently posted
third-quarter earnings reports that soundly disappointed the
market.
Tech and tech related companies that represent less than
one-fifth of the S&P 500 have so far accounted for over half of
the negative profit revisions for the fourth quarter, according
to Credit Suisse.
Still, some investors are considering increasing their
positions in tech and megacap stocks if further evidence of
easing inflation presents itself.
One key factor is whether Treasury yields, which move
inversely to prices, continue this week's stunning decline.
Higher yields can weigh heavily on tech and growth stocks, whose
valuations tend to be based heavily on future profits that are
discounted more severely as yields go higher.
The U.S. 10-year yield dropped to a five-week low of 3.818%
on Thursday after notching its steepest one-day decline since
daily fall in more than a decade.
King Lip, chief strategist at Baker Avenue Asset Management,
described Thursday's CPI news - with the annual increase below
8% for the first time in eight months - as a "big deal." If bond
yields continue to fall, "the pace at which people are reducing
their exposure to these large-cap tech names is going to slow
down," he added.
The firm has been underweight large-cap tech and growth
stocks, preferring small cap and value shares, Lip said.
Ultimately, much will depend on whether inflation shows more
signs of cooling. The Fed will get one more CPI reading before
the bank's policymakers gather again in December.
"If inflation continues to subside, tech is a good place to
invest right now," said J. Bryant Evans, portfolio manager at
Cozad Asset Management. "They certainly could lead the way out
in an environment where the Fed is reducing these increases they
have been doing on interest rates."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and
Richard Chang)