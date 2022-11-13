Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
247.11 USD   +1.70%
11/12Chinese brands outnumber foreign names among Singles Day best-sellers
RE
11/11Corporate America braces for large-scale layoffs
RE
11/11Tech Up as Dollar Retreats -- Tech Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St Week Ahead-Soaring U.S. tech stocks leave some investors doubtful rebound will last

11/13/2022 | 07:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Hopes that inflation is subsiding are fueling a surge in battered technology and megacap stocks, though some investors believe still-high valuations and doubts over the companies' earnings outlooks may make a sustained reversal elusive.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 8.1% this week to notch its biggest weekly gain since March, one of several eye-popping market moves that also saw Treasuries soar and the U.S. dollar tumble after Thursday's softer-than-expected inflation data spurred hopes the Federal Reserve could temper its rate hikes.

Despite those recent gains, some investors are hesitant to jump on the rebound in shares of companies such as Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Google-parent Alphabet Inc, which have stumbled badly this year after leading markets higher for more than a decade.

Few believe the Fed will be swayed by a single inflation print, and past rebounds fueled by Fed-related optimism have crumbled this year after discouraging economic data or pushback from policymakers.

At the same time, tech sector valuations remain well above the overall market, while analysts are dimming their profit outlooks for the group.

While lower interest rates could drive near-term demand for the stocks, "we think that there is still going to be some valuation and earnings concern," said James Ragan, director of wealth management research at D.A. Davidson. "We are not really looking for those sectors to retake the leadership of the market."

In the coming week investors will be watching a spate of economic data, including retail sales numbers on Wednesday, for more clues on whether the Fed's monetary policy tightening is cooling the economy.

Tech and growth stocks have been hit hard this year, with the Russell 1000 growth index still down 25% for 2022, compared to a 16% decline for the S&P 500 and a 7% fall for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Tech sector funds have seen $14.2 billion in outflows so far this year, putting them on track for their first year of outflows since 2016, according to Refinitiv Lipper data.

The price declines have moderated valuations, with the S&P 500 tech sector trading at about 21 times forward earnings estimates versus 28 times at the end of 2021, according to Refinitiv Datastream. That level, which is still above the 17 times earnings commanded by the S&P 500, is still too lofty for some investors.

"The (megacaps) trade at quite a premium to the S&P," said Andrew Slimmon, U.S. equity portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. "There are a series of stocks that will do much better than the megacaps because they have re-rated significantly lower."

Many of the major tech and growth companies, including heavyweights such as including Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet and Facebook parent Meta Platforms, also recently posted third-quarter earnings reports that soundly disappointed the market.

Tech and tech related companies that represent less than one-fifth of the S&P 500 have so far accounted for over half of the negative profit revisions for the fourth quarter, according to Credit Suisse.

Still, some investors are considering increasing their positions in tech and megacap stocks if further evidence of easing inflation presents itself.

One key factor is whether Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, continue this week's stunning decline. Higher yields can weigh heavily on tech and growth stocks, whose valuations tend to be based heavily on future profits that are discounted more severely as yields go higher.

The U.S. 10-year yield dropped to a five-week low of 3.818% on Thursday after notching its steepest one-day decline since daily fall in more than a decade.

King Lip, chief strategist at Baker Avenue Asset Management, described Thursday's CPI news - with the annual increase below 8% for the first time in eight months - as a "big deal." If bond yields continue to fall, "the pace at which people are reducing their exposure to these large-cap tech names is going to slow down," he added.

The firm has been underweight large-cap tech and growth stocks, preferring small cap and value shares, Lip said.

Ultimately, much will depend on whether inflation shows more signs of cooling. The Fed will get one more CPI reading before the bank's policymakers gather again in December.

"If inflation continues to subside, tech is a good place to invest right now," said J. Bryant Evans, portfolio manager at Cozad Asset Management. "They certainly could lead the way out in an environment where the Fed is reducing these increases they have been doing on interest rates." (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.63% 96.41 Delayed Quote.-33.44%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 4.31% 100.79 Delayed Quote.-39.54%
APPLE INC. 1.93% 149.7 Delayed Quote.-17.29%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.03% 113.02 Delayed Quote.-66.40%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.70% 247.11 Delayed Quote.-27.75%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
11/12Chinese brands outnumber foreign names among Singles Day best-sellers
RE
11/11Corporate America braces for large-scale layoffs
RE
11/11Tech Up as Dollar Retreats -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11/11Nasdaq, S&P 500 end sharply higher, fueled by inflation optimism
RE
11/11Nasdaq and S&P 500 end higher, fueled by inflation optimism
RE
11/11Nasdaq and S&P 500 add to rally, stoked by inflation optimism
RE
11/11Take Five: A UK budget and trouble in crypto land
RE
11/10India, U.S. are natural allies - Yellen
RE
11/10AMD launches data center CPU 'Genoa', taps Google, Microsoft as customers
RE
11/10Microsoft Up Nearly 7%, On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data ..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 213 B - -
Net income 2023 71 663 M - -
Net cash 2023 68 829 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,9x
Yield 2023 1,06%
Capitalization 1 842 B 1 842 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,33x
EV / Sales 2024 7,16x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 247,11 $
Average target price 296,98 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.75%1 842 075
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-28.50%50 771
SYNOPSYS INC.-10.07%50 675
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.44%45 783
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-62.66%36 378
SEA LIMITED-77.90%27 767