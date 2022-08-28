Wall St Week Ahead-U.S. summer stock rally at risk as September looms

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The 10.7% rally in the S&P 500
from its June lows is stumbling as it runs into what has
historically been the toughest month for the U.S. stock market,
sparking nerves among some fund managers of a broad sell-off in
September.
The S&P has been in a bear market since plummeting early
this year as investors priced in the expectation of aggressive
Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, but the index has rallied
strongly since June, regaining half its losses for the year.
That rebound has been fueled by a combination of strong
earnings from bellwether companies and signs that inflation
might have peaked, potentially allowing the Fed to slow rate
hikes.
But as investors and traders return from summer holidays,
some are nervous about a bumpier ride in September, due to
seasonal concerns and nervousness about the Fed's pace of hikes
and their economic impact.
The S&P 500 fell nearly 3.4% Friday after Fed Chair Jerome
Powell reiterated the central bank's commitment to taming
inflation despite a possible recession.
"These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But
a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater
pain," Powell said in a closely watched speech in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming.
September typically is a down month for the stock market
because fund managers tend to sell underperforming positions as
the end of the third quarter approaches, according to the Stock
Trader's Almanac.
"We've had a breathtaking run and I wouldn't be shocked if
the market takes a hit here," said Jack Janasiewicz, lead
portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Management Solutions.
The S&P 500 could fall as much as 10% in September as
investors price in the likelihood that the Fed will not start to
cut rates as early as some had hoped, Janasiewicz said.
September has been the worst month for the S&P 500 since
1945, with the index advancing only 44% of the time, the least
of any month, according to CFRA data. The S&P 500 has posted an
average loss of 0.6% in September, the worst for any month.
The index is down 14.8% year to date and has been in a bear
market, hitting its lowest level in June since December 2020
after the Fed announced its largest rate hike since 1994.
Chief among the reasons for the gloomy outlook is a belief
that the Fed will continue hiking rates and keep them above
neutral longer than markets had anticipated as recently as a
week ago, weighing on consumer demand and the housing market.
Nearly half of market participants now expect the Fed funds
rate to end the year above 3.7% by the end of the year, up from
40% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
The fed funds rate is currently between 2.25 and 2.5%.
The Sept. 20-21 FOMC meeting will also likely drive
volatility during the month, prompting the S&P 500 to fall near
its June lows, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at
CFRA. Ahead of that will be critical economic data, such as a
reading on consumer prices that will give investors more insight
into whether inflation has peaked.
The strong rally since June, however, suggests the index
will continue to rebound through December, Stovall said.
"While we might end up retesting the June low, history says
that we will not set a new low," he said.
While fund managers as a whole remain bearish, the ratio of
bulls to bears has improved since July, reducing the likelihood
of outsized gains in the months ahead, according to Bank of
America survey released Aug. 16. The bank's clients were net
sellers of U.S. equities last week for the first time in eight
weeks, suggesting that investors are growing more defensive, the
bank said.
At the same time, the use of leverage by hedge funds - a
proxy for their willingness to take risk - has stabilized since
June and is near the lowest level since March 2020, according to
Goldman Sachs.
Investors may rotate into technology and other growth stocks
that can take market share despite an economic slowdown, said
Tiffany Wade, senior portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle
Investments, who is overweight mega-cap stocks like Amazon.com
Inc and Microsoft Corp.
"We expect the pullback will start with some of the riskier
names that have run up a lot since June," she said.
