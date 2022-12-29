Wall St closes higher, growth stocks lead in thin trading

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
U.S. weekly jobless claims show modest rise
Tesla extends gains after Musk's comment
Indexes up: S&P, Dow 500, Nasdaq
Dec 29 (Reuters) -
Wall Street's main indexes ended higher on Thursday, led by
growth stocks in light trading, as U.S. unemployment data
signaled the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes might be
starting to dent labor market strength in its bid to fight
inflation.
All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes rose, with communication
service and technology as the biggest
winners.
"It's just relief," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio
manager at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta. "Selling pressure has
been overwhelming the market recently and we could be having a
break. That allowed room for stocks to move, and with lower
volume (that) can materialize into a pretty good day."
Shares of Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc,
Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc rose
following declines in the past few sessions.
The U.S. Labor Department reported an increase in the number
of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last
week. But the data indicates a tight U.S. job market even as the
Fed works to cool demand for labor in its bid to lower
inflation.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 2.2
basis points to 3.864% on the news.
The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have hammered
equities this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 shedding
19.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbling nearly 33%.
The technology, consumer discretionary and communication
services sectors - which house several rate-sensitive
high growth shares - are down between 29% and 40% this year,
making them the worst performers among S&P 500 sector indexes.
Energy shares have bucked the trend with stellar
annual gains of 57%.
Wall Street's main indexes dropped more than 1% on
Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a 2022 closing low as
rising COVID cases in China and geopolitical tensions added to
fears of a likely recession in 2023.
However, investor preference for high-dividend yielding
stocks with steady earnings has limited losses in the Dow Jones
Industrial Average, which is down just 8.5% for the year.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500
gained 65.47 points, or 1.73%, to end at 3,848.69 points,
while the Nasdaq Composite gained 262.43 points, or
2.57%, to 10,474.72. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
rose 341.64 points, or 1.04%, to 33,217.35.
Tesla Inc shares rose after Chief Executive Elon
Musk told staff they should not be "bothered by stock market
craziness." The stock remains down 66% for the year.
(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Additional reporting by
Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur, Anil D'Silva and Richard Chang)