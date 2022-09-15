Wall St dips as investors look beyond hawkish Fed's next move

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Rail strike averted after unions secure tentative deal
* Retail sales post unexpected gain
* Weekly jobless claims edge lower
* Adobe slides on Figma buyout deal
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07%, S&P 0.68%, Nasdaq 1.05%
NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street edged lower on
Thursday after a raft of economic data failed to alter the
expected course of aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve to
contain inflation.
The benchmark S&P 500 index reversed earlier gains, testing
a closely watched support level, while declining shares of
market leaders Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc
hit the tech-laden Nasdaq harder.
Interest rate-sensitive banks helped minimize the
blue-chip Dow's decline.
"It's been a difficult year and investors are wary," said
Matthew Keator, managing partner in the Keator Group, a wealth
management firm in Lenox, Massachusetts. "Until something
changes the tie’s going to go the runner and that’s been the
bear."
A mixed bag of economic data, led by better-than-expected
retail sales, cemented the likelihood of another 75 basis-point
interest rate hike from the Fed at the conclusion of next week's
monetary policy meeting, as uncertainties simmered over where
the central bank will go from there.
"The Fed has communicated pretty well that they were going
to front-end load their hikes," Keator added. "(But) after three
75 basis-point hikes, how much more front-end loading can we
expect?"
While the retail print surprised to the upside, declining
jobless claims reaffirmed the labor market's strength, and a
drop in import prices supported the past-peak inflation
narrative.
But a surprise drop in industrial production and a
contraction of Atlantic region manufacturing provided fodder for
economic pessimists.
None of the data appeared to change the calculus regarding
Fed expectations. Financial markets have now fully priced in an
interest rate increase of at least 75 basis points next
Wednesday, with a one-in-five chance of a super-sized,
100-basis-point hike, according to CME's FedWatch tool.
U.S. railroads remained open after the Biden administration
helped broker a tentative deal with unions to avert a strike,
thereby avoiding a rail shutdown which would add to supply-chain
pressures at the core of hot inflation.
At 2:17PM EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell
21.01 points, or 0.07%, to 31,114.08, the S&P 500 lost
26.82 points, or 0.68%, to 3,919.19 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 122.80 points, or 1.05%, to 11,596.88.
Of the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, utilities
were suffering the biggest percentage drop, while healthcare
led the gainers, boosted by health insurer Humana Inc's
strong earnings forecast.
Banks, which tend to benefit from a rising rate
environment, advanced 2.3%.
Railroad operators Union Pacific and Norfolk
Southern gained 1.9% and 1.1% respectively, but peer CSX
Corp slipped 2.4% following its announcement of Chief
Executive Officer James Foote's impending retirement.
Adobe Inc tumbled 17.0% after the company said it
would buy Figma in a cash-and-stock deal that valued the online
design startup at about $20 billion.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.93-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.09-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 12 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 10 new highs and 148 new lows.
