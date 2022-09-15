Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:05 2022-09-15 pm EDT
245.34 USD   -2.73%
02:31pWall St dips as investors look beyond hawkish Fed's next move
RE
12:59pWall St slides as economic data backs hawkish Fed
RE
12:58pMicrosoft Shares Slip Amid Reports Activision Blizzard Deal Faces Tough Regulatory Reviews in Brussels, UK
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St dips as investors look beyond hawkish Fed's next move

09/15/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Rail strike averted after unions secure tentative deal

* Retail sales post unexpected gain

* Weekly jobless claims edge lower

* Adobe slides on Figma buyout deal

* Indexes down: Dow 0.07%, S&P 0.68%, Nasdaq 1.05%

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street edged lower on Thursday after a raft of economic data failed to alter the expected course of aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve to contain inflation.

The benchmark S&P 500 index reversed earlier gains, testing a closely watched support level, while declining shares of market leaders Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc hit the tech-laden Nasdaq harder.

Interest rate-sensitive banks helped minimize the blue-chip Dow's decline.

"It's been a difficult year and investors are wary," said Matthew Keator, managing partner in the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in Lenox, Massachusetts. "Until something changes the tie’s going to go the runner and that’s been the bear."

A mixed bag of economic data, led by better-than-expected retail sales, cemented the likelihood of another 75 basis-point interest rate hike from the Fed at the conclusion of next week's monetary policy meeting, as uncertainties simmered over where the central bank will go from there.

"The Fed has communicated pretty well that they were going to front-end load their hikes," Keator added. "(But) after three 75 basis-point hikes, how much more front-end loading can we expect?"

While the retail print surprised to the upside, declining jobless claims reaffirmed the labor market's strength, and a drop in import prices supported the past-peak inflation narrative.

But a surprise drop in industrial production and a contraction of Atlantic region manufacturing provided fodder for economic pessimists.

None of the data appeared to change the calculus regarding Fed expectations. Financial markets have now fully priced in an interest rate increase of at least 75 basis points next Wednesday, with a one-in-five chance of a super-sized, 100-basis-point hike, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

U.S. railroads remained open after the Biden administration helped broker a tentative deal with unions to avert a strike, thereby avoiding a rail shutdown which would add to supply-chain pressures at the core of hot inflation.

At 2:17PM EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21.01 points, or 0.07%, to 31,114.08, the S&P 500 lost 26.82 points, or 0.68%, to 3,919.19 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 122.80 points, or 1.05%, to 11,596.88.

Of the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, utilities were suffering the biggest percentage drop, while healthcare led the gainers, boosted by health insurer Humana Inc's strong earnings forecast.

Banks, which tend to benefit from a rising rate environment, advanced 2.3%.

Railroad operators Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern gained 1.9% and 1.1% respectively, but peer CSX Corp slipped 2.4% following its announcement of Chief Executive Officer James Foote's impending retirement.

Adobe Inc tumbled 17.0% after the company said it would buy Figma in a cash-and-stock deal that valued the online design startup at about $20 billion.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.93-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.09-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 12 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 10 new highs and 148 new lows. (Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York Additional reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru Editing by Maju Samuel and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.79% 152.51 Delayed Quote.-12.54%
CSX CORPORATION -2.79% 30.35 Delayed Quote.-16.94%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.62% 245.6875 Delayed Quote.-25.01%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 220 B - -
Net income 2023 76 114 M - -
Net cash 2023 77 895 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,9x
Yield 2023 1,03%
Capitalization 1 881 B 1 881 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,18x
EV / Sales 2024 7,00x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 252,22 $
Average target price 333,62 $
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-25.01%1 881 029
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-32.97%65 155
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-27.44%49 878
SYNOPSYS INC.-12.25%49 447
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.26%45 799
SEA LIMITED-71.89%35 322