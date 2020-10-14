Wall St ends down after Mnuchin dims stimulus hopes

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or
* Goldman Sachs rises as profit nearly doubles
* Wells Fargo, Bank of America drop after results
* Indexes: Dow -0.58%, S&P 500 -0.66%, Nasdaq -0.80%
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street finished weaker on Wednesday,
led lower by Amazon and Microsoft, as investors lost hope that a
U.S. fiscal stimulus would be approved before the presidential
election in November.
Downbeat comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
that a deal would not likely be made before the vote added to
fragile sentiment following a mixed bag of quarterly earnings
reports from major Wall Street lenders.
"At this point getting something done before the election
and executing on that would be difficult, just given where we
are and the level of detail, but we're going to try to continue
to work through these issues," Mnuchin said at a conference
sponsored by the Milken Institute.
U.S. stocks had rallied in recent sessions on optimism that
the government would provide a fresh stimulus to reduce damage
caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Optimism took hold like a rocket last week and now it’s
coming back down to earth a little bit,” said Mike Zigmont, head
of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management in New
York. "I think a stimulus as a large macro event is already
baked into stock prices. It's just a question of when the
details emerge and when the stimulus goes into effect."
Amazon dropped 2.3% and Microsoft lost
0.9%, both weighing more than any other stocks on the S&P 500.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.58% to end at
28,514 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.66% to 3,488.67.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.8% to 11,768.73.
Bank of America fell 5.3% and Wells Fargo
tumbled 6% after a disappointing quarterly results.
That left the S&P 500 banks index 2.4% lower.
Third-quarter earnings season is getting underway, with
signs of overall improvement in expectations of how badly U.S.
companies have been hurt by the pandemic. Analysts expect
earnings to fall 19% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv
IBES data, versus a 25% drop forecast on July 1.
Markets have also begun to digest the prospect of a
Democratic victory, strategists and fund managers said.
While many investors view Democratic candidate Joe Biden as
more likely to raise taxes, they are increasingly pointing to
potential benefits of a Biden presidency, such as greater
infrastructure spending and less global trade
uncertainty.
UnitedHealth Group Inc dropped 2.9%, despite raising
its profit forecast, as the U.S. insurer said it was difficult
to predict the fallout of the pandemic on earnings.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.51-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.95-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 23 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 109 new highs and 14 new lows.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 8.2 billion shares, compared
with the 9.6 billion average over the last 20 trading days.
(Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Shivani Kumaresan in
Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)