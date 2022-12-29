Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:47 2022-12-29 pm EST
237.43 USD   +1.23%
04:25pWall St ends firmer, growth stocks lead in thin trading
RE
04:00pWall St closes higher, growth stocks lead in thin trading
RE
03:21pWall St gains with tech stocks leading the way
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St ends firmer, growth stocks lead in thin trading

12/29/2022 | 04:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

U.S. weekly jobless claims show modest rise

*

Tesla extends gains after Musk's comment

*

Indexes up: Dow 1.05%, S&P 500 1.75%, Nasdaq 2.59%

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes closed higher on Thursday, led by growth stocks in light trading, as U.S. unemployment data signaled the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes might be starting to dent labor market strength in its bid to fight inflation.

All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes rose, with communication service and technology as the biggest winner with gains of nearly 3%.

"It's just relief," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta. "Selling pressure has been overwhelming the market recently and we could be having a break. That allowed room for stocks to move, and with lower volume (that) can materialize into a pretty good day."

Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc, whose shares have been battered in the past few sessions, each gained more than 2.5%.

The U.S. Labor Department reported an increase in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week. But the data indicates a tight U.S. job market even as the Fed works to cool demand for labor in its bid to lower inflation.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 2.2 basis points to 3.864% on the news.

The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have hammered equities this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 shedding 19.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbling nearly 33%.

The technology, consumer discretionary and communication services sectors - which house several rate-sensitive high growth shares - are down between 29% and 40% this year, making them the worst performers among S&P 500 sector indexes.

Energy shares have bucked the trend with stellar annual gains of 57%.

Wall Street's main indexes dropped more than 1% on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite Index hitting a 2022 closing low as rising COVID cases in China and geopolitical tensions added to fears of a likely recession in 2023.

However, investor preference for high-dividend yielding stocks with steady earnings has limited losses in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is down just 8.5% for the year.

The Dow rose 345.09 points, or 1.05%, to 33,220.8; the S&P 500 gained 66.06 points, or 1.75%, at 3,849.28; and the Nasdaq Composite added 264.80 points, or 2.59%, at 10,478.09.

Tesla Inc shares rose after Chief Executive Elon Musk told staff they should not be "bothered by stock market craziness."

For 2022, Tesla's 66% slump and Amazon.com's 50% drop played a big part in the S&P 500 consumer discretionary sector's 38% loss. Some $1.6 trillion worth of shareholder value evaporated after investors abandoned high-growth stocks with pricey earnings multiples.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 8.78 billion shares, compared with the 10.95 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 4.80-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 4.30-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 75 new highs and 160 new lows. (Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Additional reporting by Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Anil D'Silva and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.82% 88.45 Delayed Quote.-39.67%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.88% 84.18 Delayed Quote.-50.19%
APPLE INC. 2.83% 129.61 Delayed Quote.-29.02%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.46% 0.67779 Delayed Quote.-7.32%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.29% 1.20612 Delayed Quote.-11.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.37% 0.73823 Delayed Quote.-6.53%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 1.05% 33220.8 Real-time Quote.-9.53%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.32% 1.0662 Delayed Quote.-6.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.012076 Delayed Quote.-10.13%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.76% 241.01 Delayed Quote.-30.27%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 2.59% 10478.09 Real-time Quote.-34.72%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.50% 0.63485 Delayed Quote.-8.25%
TESLA, INC. 8.08% 121.82 Delayed Quote.-69.03%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
04:25pWall St ends firmer, growth stocks lead in thin trading
RE
04:00pWall St closes higher, growth stocks lead in thin trading
RE
03:21pWall St gains with tech stocks leading the way
RE
12:29pWall St gains as jobless claims data eases rate-hike worries
RE
11:54aMicrosoft : Oferta Pública de Distribuição de ações reservada a trabalhadores da Microsoft..
PU
10:23aWall St gains as jobless claims data eases rate worries
RE
09:08aWall St set to open higher as jobless claims data calm rate hike worries
RE
08:20aBC Partners to acquire account-based marketing firm Madison Logic
RE
12/28Tesla shares record rare jump this month on the way to worst year
RE
12/28Activision's Boston studio workers announce unionization
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 213 B - -
Net income 2023 71 472 M - -
Net cash 2023 68 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,6x
Yield 2023 1,14%
Capitalization 1 749 B 1 749 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,89x
EV / Sales 2024 6,78x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 234,53 $
Average target price 296,98 $
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-30.27%1 748 774
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.72%48 059
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-36.34%46 504
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-14.11%43 435
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-67.66%31 506
SEA LIMITED-78.13%27 480