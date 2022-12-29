Wall St ends firmer, growth stocks lead in thin trading

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes closed
higher on Thursday, led by growth stocks in light trading, as
U.S. unemployment data signaled the Federal Reserve's interest
rate hikes might be starting to dent labor market strength in
its bid to fight inflation.
All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes rose, with communication
service and technology as the biggest winner
with gains of nearly 3%.
"It's just relief," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager
at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta. "Selling pressure has been
overwhelming the market recently and we could be having a break.
That allowed room for stocks to move, and with lower volume
(that) can materialize into a pretty good day."
Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp
and Amazon.com Inc, whose shares have been
battered in the past few sessions, each gained more than 2.5%.
The U.S. Labor Department reported an increase in the number
of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last
week. But the data indicates a tight U.S. job market even as the
Fed works to cool demand for labor in its bid to lower
inflation.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 2.2
basis points to 3.864% on the news.
The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have hammered
equities this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 shedding
19.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbling nearly 33%.
The technology, consumer discretionary and communication
services sectors - which house several rate-sensitive
high growth shares - are down between 29% and 40% this year,
making them the worst performers among S&P 500 sector indexes.
Energy shares have bucked the trend with stellar
annual gains of 57%.
Wall Street's main indexes dropped more than 1% on
Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite Index hitting a
2022 closing low as rising COVID cases in China and geopolitical
tensions added to fears of a likely recession in 2023.
However, investor preference for high-dividend yielding
stocks with steady earnings has limited losses in the Dow Jones
Industrial Average, which is down just 8.5% for the year.
The Dow rose 345.09 points, or 1.05%, to 33,220.8; the
S&P 500 gained 66.06 points, or 1.75%, at 3,849.28; and
the Nasdaq Composite added 264.80 points, or 2.59%, at
10,478.09.
Tesla Inc shares rose after Chief Executive Elon
Musk told staff they should not be "bothered by stock market
craziness."
For 2022, Tesla's 66% slump and Amazon.com's 50% drop
played a big part in the S&P 500 consumer discretionary sector's
38% loss. Some $1.6 trillion worth of shareholder value
evaporated after investors abandoned high-growth stocks with
pricey earnings multiples.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 8.78 billion shares,
compared with the 10.95 billion average for the full session
over the last 20 trading days.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a
4.80-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 4.30-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and no new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 75 new highs and 160 new lows.
(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Additional reporting by
Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur, Anil D'Silva and Richard Chang)