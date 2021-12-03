Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Wall St ends lower on Omicron worries, Fed taper angst

12/03/2021 | 04:00pm EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes closed lower on Friday, with the Nasdaq leading the declines as investors bet that a strong jobs report would not slow the Federal Reserve's easing of support all while they grappled with uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant.

After opening higher, Wall Street spent the rest of Friday's session in the doldrums and an elevated volatility index highlighted investor anxiety.

The Labor Department's report, ahead of the session's open, showed that while nonfarm job growth rose less than expected in November, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.2%, its lowest since February 2020, and wages increased.

Separately, a measure of U.S. services industry activity hit a record high in November.

Both sets of data appeared to influence investor expectations for the Fed's next move towards tightening its policy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said this week that the central bank will consider a faster wind-down of its bond-buying program, a move seen by some as opening the door to earlier interest rate hikes.

"There's not enough in the jobs report to dissuade the Fed from accelerating the taper and leaves the door open for a quicker rate hike than the market might have been anticipating," said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

On top of this he pointed to concerns that the Omicron variant appeared to be spreading faster than Delta, the last most prevalent version of COVID-19.

The number of countries reporting Omicron cases kept expanding but there was still little clarity on the severity of the disease or the level of protection provided by existing COVID-19 vaccines.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 38.71 points, or 0.85%, to end at 4,538.39 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 292.16 points, or 1.90%, to 15,089.16. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.78 points, or 0.19%, to 34,575.01.

In a clear indication of investor nerves, Wall Street's fear gauge, the CBOE Market Volatility index, went above 35, in afternoon trading, for the first time since late January.

Meanwhile the S&P sector outperformers were defensive sectors consumer staples and utilities.

However, the technology index, also often viewed as a defensive option, was the biggest loser during the session.

Decliners included heavyweights such as Apple Inc, Microsoft, and Google parent Alphabet.

"It's hard to argue that stocks with such huge valuations are defensive," said Interactive Brokers' Sosnick.

And with large cap technology stocks having avoided a recent deterioration in the broader markets, Sosnick said: "That's catching up to those stocks."

The economically sensitive Dow fell less than its peers during the session while other cyclical sectors like industrials, materials also outperformed.

DocuSign Inc plunged on Friday after the electronic signature solutions firm forecast downbeat fourth-quarter revenue. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York; Devik Jain, Anisha Sircar and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.01% 2838.07 Delayed Quote.63.14%
APPLE INC. -1.57% 161.5299 Delayed Quote.24.18%
DOCUSIGN, INC. -42.25% 135.105 Delayed Quote.5.18%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.29% 322.435 Delayed Quote.48.14%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 196 B - -
Net income 2022 71 157 M - -
Net cash 2022 83 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,6x
Yield 2022 0,75%
Capitalization 2 474 B 2 474 B -
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
EV / Sales 2023 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 329,49 $
Average target price 365,62 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matthias Troyer Distinguished Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION48.14%2 473 804
SEA LIMITED31.18%144 818
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC52.74%93 250
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE57.30%77 720
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%67 677
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-41.39%57 140