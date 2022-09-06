Wall St extends losses as Fed worries persist

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* ISM services sector data beats estimates
* Bed Bath & Beyond shares sink after CFO's death
* Wall St coming off three straight week of declines
* Indexes down: Dow 0.49%, S&P 0.54%, Nasdaq 1.01%
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on
Tuesday as a stronger-than-expected reading on services sector
activity fed into expectations that the Federal Reserve will
keep raising interest rates to bring down surging inflation.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq was set for its seventh
consecutive day of losses in what could be the longest such
losing streak since November 2016.
Rate-sensitive shares of Apple, Amazon.com Inc
and Microsoft Corp fell over 1% each as
benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest levels
since June.
A survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM)
showed the U.S. services industry picked up in August for the
second straight month amid stronger order growth and employment,
while supply bottlenecks and price pressures eased. [nN9N2WB02O}
The ISM non-manufacturing PMI edged up to a reading of 56.9
last month, beating economists' expectations of 54.9, as per a
Reuters poll.
"The primary concern by far, for almost everyone, is really
just what's going to happen with the Fed and interest rates,"
said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives
for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.
"While the Fed's definitely going to keep hiking its
interest rates, I think there's zero question about that. The
only question is how much and how fast."
Traders see over 70% chance of a third 75-basis-point rate
hike at the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Data last week signaled resilience in U.S. manufacturing
activity and the labor market, suggesting the Fed would need to
keep raising interest rates in the coming months.
U.S. consumer prices data next week now could influence
expectations on monetary policy before the Fed's next meeting in
September.
Markets started September on a weak note as hawkish comments
from Fed policymakers and data signaling momentum in the U.S.
economy raised fears of aggressive interest rate hikes to cool
inflation.
The benchmark S&P 500 closed at a six-week low on
Friday as worries about the European gas crisis overshadowed
relief from the monthly jobs data which pointed a slight easing
of wage pressures.
The index is down nearly 18% so far this year while the
Nasdaq has shed nearly 26% as rising interest rates hurt megacap
technology and growth stocks.
Among the major S&P sectors, consumer discretionary
, communication services and energy stocks
fell the most while utilities held steady.
The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index fell 1.4% for
a seventh day running.
At 10:38 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 153.51 points, or 0.49%, at 31,164.93, the S&P 500
was down 21.33 points, or 0.54%, at 3,902.93, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 117.20 points, or 1.01%, at
11,513.66.
The CBOE Volatility index, also known as Wall
Street's fear gauge, rose to 27.1 points.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc fell 14.8% after Chief
Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal fell to his death from New
York's Tribeca skyscraper.
Digital World Acquisition Corp tumbled 19.9% after
Reuters reported the blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to
merge with Donald Trump's social media company failed to secure
enough shareholder support for an extension to complete the
deal.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.53-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and 2.40-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and 21 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and 218 new lows.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)