  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:06:00 2023-01-19 pm EST
231.97 USD   -1.63%
12:56pWall St falls as labor market resilience spurs rate hike worries
RE
12:12pPlaytika offers to buy 'Angry Birds' maker Rovio for $683 million
RE
12:00pStocks slump on fear for US economy, debt ceiling
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St falls as labor market resilience spurs rate hike worries

01/19/2023 | 12:56pm EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

Procter & Gamble falls, warns of commodity cost pressures

*

Netflix down ahead of quarterly results

*

Indexes down: Dow 0.68%, S&P 0.75%, Nasdaq 1.00%

Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday after data pointing to a tight labor market sparked worries that the Federal Reserve will continue with its aggressive rate-hiking cycle that could potentially tip the economy into a recession.

The Labor Department's report showed a surprise fall in U.S. weekly jobless claims, highlighting labor market resilience in a higher interest rate environment.

The report did not change expectations that the Fed will further scale back the size of its interest rate increases next month, hopes of which were sparked by a slump in retail sales in December and a retreat in inflation in the previous session.

A separate survey of goods producers showed on Thursday manufacturing activity in the mid-Atlantic region softened again in January, while data from the Commerce Department confirmed that the downturn in the housing market persisted.

"One of the pieces of data that continues to be a conundrum for the Fed is the tight labor market," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley in New York.

"There's virtually no signs of any weakness in the labor market and that's one of the things the Fed's been leaning against to keep rates higher for longer."

Comments from Fed officials continue to highlight the disparity between the central bank's estimate of its terminal rate and market expectations.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins joined a chorus of policymakers to back the case for interest rates to rise beyond 5%.

Markets, on the other hand, expect the terminal rate at 4.89% by June and have priced in a 25-basis point rate hike from the U.S. central bank in February..

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are now headed for their third straight day of declines.

The challenging economic environment has dealt a blow to corporate America, with companies such as Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc announcing plans to cut thousands of jobs.

Shares of both the companies fell around 2%, and were among the top drags to the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes.

Industrial and consumer discretionary stocks were among the leading decliners on the S&P 500, down 1.5% and 1.7%, respectively.

Procter & Gamble Co fell 0.8% after warning of commodity costs pressuring profits, despite raising its full-year sales forecast.

Analysts now expect year-over-year earnings from S&P 500 companies to decline 2.8% for the fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv data, compared with a 1.6% decline in the beginning of the year.

At 12:21 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 224.90 points, or 0.68%, at 33,072.06, the S&P 500 was down 29.38 points, or 0.75%, at 3,899.48 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 109.91 points, or 1.00%, at 10,847.10.

Netflix Inc is expected to report its slowest quarterly revenue growth later on Thursday. The company's shares fell 1.6%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.09-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.10-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 28 new highs and 27 new lows. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Shubham Batra; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.24% 93.33 Delayed Quote.13.64%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.66% 0.68965 Delayed Quote.2.55%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.16% 1.2367 Delayed Quote.1.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.18% 0.74228 Delayed Quote.1.17%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.54% 33099.3 Real-time Quote.0.45%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.17% 1.08145 Delayed Quote.0.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012306 Delayed Quote.1.44%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.91% 231.27 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.87% 10855.44 Real-time Quote.4.69%
NETFLIX, INC. -1.71% 320.91 Delayed Quote.10.67%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.90% 0.6383 Delayed Quote.1.29%
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 213 B - -
Net income 2023 71 369 M - -
Net cash 2023 67 894 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,8x
Yield 2023 1,15%
Capitalization 1 758 B 1 758 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,94x
EV / Sales 2024 6,89x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 235,81 $
Average target price 291,61 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-1.67%1 758 318
SYNOPSYS INC.5.64%51 160
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE6.21%50 600
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.7.68%47 309
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION15.58%38 003
SEA LIMITED19.26%34 856