Wall St falls as labor market resilience spurs rate hike worries

Procter & Gamble falls, warns of commodity cost pressures
Netflix down ahead of quarterly results
Indexes down: Dow 0.68%, S&P 0.75%, Nasdaq 1.00%
Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday
after data pointing to a tight labor market sparked worries that
the Federal Reserve will continue with its aggressive
rate-hiking cycle that could potentially tip the economy into a
recession.
The Labor Department's report showed a surprise fall in U.S.
weekly jobless claims, highlighting labor market resilience in a
higher interest rate environment.
The report did not change expectations that the Fed will
further scale back the size of its interest rate increases next
month, hopes of which were sparked by a slump in retail sales in
December and a retreat in inflation in the previous session.
A separate survey of goods producers showed on Thursday
manufacturing activity in the mid-Atlantic region softened again
in January, while data from the Commerce Department confirmed
that the downturn in the housing market persisted.
"One of the pieces of data that continues to be a conundrum
for the Fed is the tight labor market," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at B. Riley in New York.
"There's virtually no signs of any weakness in the labor
market and that's one of the things the Fed's been leaning
against to keep rates higher for longer."
Comments from Fed officials continue to highlight the
disparity between the central bank's estimate of its terminal
rate and market expectations.
Boston Fed President Susan Collins joined a chorus of
policymakers to back the case for interest rates to rise beyond
5%.
Markets, on the other hand, expect the terminal rate at
4.89% by June and have priced in a 25-basis point rate hike from
the U.S. central bank in February..
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average
are now headed for their third straight day of declines.
The challenging economic environment has dealt a blow to
corporate America, with companies such as Microsoft Corp
and Amazon.com Inc announcing plans to cut
thousands of jobs.
Shares of both the companies fell around 2%, and were among
the top drags to the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq
indexes.
Industrial and consumer discretionary stocks
were among the leading decliners on the S&P 500, down
1.5% and 1.7%, respectively.
Procter & Gamble Co fell 0.8% after warning of
commodity costs pressuring profits, despite raising its
full-year sales forecast.
Analysts now expect year-over-year earnings from S&P 500
companies to decline 2.8% for the fourth quarter, according to
Refinitiv data, compared with a 1.6% decline in the beginning of
the year.
At 12:21 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
down 224.90 points, or 0.68%, at 33,072.06, the S&P 500
was down 29.38 points, or 0.75%, at 3,899.48 and the Nasdaq
Composite was down 109.91 points, or 1.00%, at
10,847.10.
Netflix Inc is expected to report its slowest
quarterly revenue growth later on Thursday. The company's shares
fell 1.6%.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.09-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 2.10-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 28 new highs and 27 new lows.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Shreyashi Sanyal in
Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Shubham Batra; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)