Wall St falls on worries of lower third-quarter corporate profit; Amgen jumps

*
IMF expects U.S. growth this year to be a meager 1.6%
*
Megacap growth companies fall as yields rise
*
CBOE Volatility index hovers near two-week highs
*
Amgen jumps on report of Morgan Stanley upgrade
*
Indexes down: Dow 0.20%, S&P 0.69%, Nasdaq 0.88%
Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday in the
run-up to third-quarter results from companies as profit
expectations drop amid rising interest rates and stubborn
inflation, while gains in drugmaker Amgen limited declines on
the Dow.
Analysts now expect profit for S&P 500 companies to have
risen 4.1% in the third quarter from a year ago, compared with
an 11.1% increase expected at the start of July, according to
Refinitiv data.
Big U.S. banks are set to report quarterly results on Friday
that may offer insight into the health of the U.S. economy.
With recent data on labor market and inflation suggesting
more big rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, Wall Street's
main indexes have been on a loss-making streak in the past few
sessions on fears of the economy slipping into a recession.
The International Monetary Fund cut its global growth
forecast for 2023 and sees U.S. growth this year to be a meager
1.6%, a 0.7 percentage point downgrade from July, reflecting an
unexpected second-quarter GDP contraction.
"If we continue to get inflation data that is not showing
any signs of slowing, the Fed's not going to lay off, there's no
Fed pivot coming," said Dennis Dick, founder and market
structure analyst at Triple D Trading Inc.
Money markets are now pricing in a 92% chance of another
75-basis-point hike at the Fed's meeting in November.
.
Amid rising expectation of another big jump in borrowing
costs, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
hit a day's high of 4.006%, while growth stocks
recorded losses.
Microsoft Corp, Twitter Inc, Amazon.com
, Apple Inc, and Tesla Inc were down
between 1% and 3.5%.
A consumer prices report due on Thursday will offer more
clues on inflation, with focus also on minutes from the Fed's
September meeting expected later in the week.
"Right now the market wants to see data, show me the
numbers, show me we're getting inflation down. Until then, this
market is probably stuck in this whole death by a 1,000 cuts
scenario," Dick said.
The CBOE Volatility index, also known as Wall
Street's fear gauge, rose to 33.57 points, up for a fourth
straight session and inching closer to near two-weeks high.
At 9:40 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
down 57.94 points, or 0.20%, at 29,144.94, the S&P 500
was down 24.75 points, or 0.69%, at 3,587.64 and the Nasdaq
Composite was down 92.97 points, or 0.88%, at 10,449.13.
Out of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors indexes, all but the
defensive consumer staples fell.
Helping stem losses on the blue-chip Dow, Amgen Inc
shares jumped 4.9% after a report said Morgan Stanley upgraded
the drugmaker's stock to "overweight" from "equal weight".
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.28-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and for a 2.36-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and 71 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 10 new highs and 250 new lows.
(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal; Additional
reporting by Devik Jain; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun
Koyyur)