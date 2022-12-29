Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:57 2022-12-29 pm EST
240.70 USD   +2.63%
12:29pWall St gains as jobless claims data eases rate-hike worries
RE
11:54aMicrosoft : Oferta Pública de Distribuição de ações reservada a trabalhadores da Microsoft Corporation - Information Document
PU
10:23aWall St gains as jobless claims data eases rate worries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St gains as jobless claims data eases rate-hike worries

12/29/2022 | 12:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

U.S. weekly jobless claims show modest rise

*

Tesla extends gains after Musk's comment

*

Indexes up: Dow 1.17%, S&P 1.83%, Nasdaq 2.66%

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Technology and growth stocks lifted Wall Street's main indexes higher on Thursday after data pointing to signs of a cooling U.S. labor market eased worries about future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc, whose shares have been battered in the past few sessions, gained more than 2% each, with traders attributing the rise to bargain hunting.

All the major S&P 500 sector indexes rose, with consumer discretionary and technology leading the pack with a near 3% rise.

The U.S. Labor Department's report showed initial claims for unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 225,000 last week, hinting at some softening in an otherwise tight labor market.

"The numbers were higher than the previous week, which is good for the Fed because it's moving in the direction that it wants," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield.

The Fed's aggressive rate hikes have hammered equities this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 shedding 19.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbling nearly 33%.

The technology, consumer discretionary and communication services sectors - which house several rate-sensitive high growth shares - are down between 29% and 40% this year, making them the worst performers among major S&P 500 sectoral indexes.

"Markets have sold off a lot recently and we're due for a slightly technically over-sold bounce," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.

Energy shares have bucked the trend with stellar annual gains of 57%.

Traders held on to bets of a 25 basis-point rate hike from the Federal Reserve in February and see rates peaking at 4.94% in June 2023..

The CBOE Volatility index, known as Wall Street's "fear gauge", slipped, signaling an easing in investor anxiety.

A strong labor market and the resilient American economy have fueled worries that interest rates could stay higher for longer even though easing inflationary pressures have kept the hopes of smaller increases alive.

Wall Street's main indexes dropped more than 1% on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a 2022 closing low as rising COVID cases in China and geopolitical tensions added to fears of a likely recession in 2023.

However, investor preference for high-dividend yielding stocks with steady earnings has limited losses in the industrials-heavy Dow Jones, which is down just 8.5% for the year.

At 11:47 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 385.90 points, or 1.17%, at 33,261.61, the S&P 500 was up 69.39 points, or 1.83%, at 3,852.61, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 271.22 points, or 2.66%, at 10,484.50.

Tesla shares rose 8.3% after Chief Executive Elon Musk told staff they should not be "bothered by stock market craziness". The stock is still down 66% for the year.

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese online education firms such as TAL Education Group and Gaotu Techedu Inc fell between 2% and 9% after Bloomberg News reported that China's ministry of education published a new set of restrictions.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 7.04-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 4.53-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 40 new highs and 117 new lows. (Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.71% 88.365 Delayed Quote.-39.67%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.23% 83.68 Delayed Quote.-50.19%
APPLE INC. 2.82% 129.605 Delayed Quote.-29.02%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.50% 0.67803 Delayed Quote.-7.32%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.21% 1.2051 Delayed Quote.-11.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.37% 0.73781 Delayed Quote.-6.53%
CHARLES SCHWABB 0.57% 82.83 Delayed Quote.-2.24%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 1.19% 33265.24 Real-time Quote.-9.53%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.39% 1.06678 Delayed Quote.-6.45%
GAOTU TECHEDU INC. -6.71% 2.64 Delayed Quote.45.88%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.012076 Delayed Quote.-10.13%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.50% 240.405 Delayed Quote.-30.27%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 2.63% 10481.68 Real-time Quote.-34.72%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.49% 0.63496 Delayed Quote.-8.25%
TAL EDUCATION GROUP -3.26% 7.2691 Delayed Quote.91.09%
TESLA, INC. 5.38% 118.5677 Delayed Quote.-69.03%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
12:29pWall St gains as jobless claims data eases rate-hike worries
RE
11:54aMicrosoft : Oferta Pública de Distribuição de ações reservada a trabalhadores da Microsoft..
PU
10:23aWall St gains as jobless claims data eases rate worries
RE
09:08aWall St set to open higher as jobless claims data calm rate hike worries
RE
08:20aBC Partners to acquire account-based marketing firm Madison Logic
RE
12/28Tesla shares record rare jump this month on the way to worst year
RE
12/28Activision's Boston studio workers announce unionization
RE
12/28Wall St rises on boost from growth stocks, China reopening
RE
12/27Activision's Boston studio workers announce unionization
RE
12/27Global markets live: Boeing, Microsoft, Amgen, Peloton, Nokia...
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 213 B - -
Net income 2023 71 472 M - -
Net cash 2023 68 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,6x
Yield 2023 1,14%
Capitalization 1 749 B 1 749 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,89x
EV / Sales 2024 6,78x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 234,53 $
Average target price 296,98 $
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-30.27%1 748 774
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.72%48 059
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-36.34%46 504
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-14.11%43 435
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-67.66%31 506
SEA LIMITED-78.13%27 480