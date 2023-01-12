Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:46:18 2023-01-12 pm EST
237.61 USD   +0.78%
02:50pWall St gains; data suggests inflation may be on downward trend
RE
12:22pCloudflare Expands Microsoft Relationship to Allow Easy Deployment of New Security Products
MT
11:54aMicrosoft Currently Up Five Consecutive Days, On Track for Longest Winning Streak Since October 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St gains; data suggests inflation may be on downward trend

01/12/2023 | 02:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

U.S. consumer prices fall in December

*

Quarterly results from big banks due Friday

*

Indexes up: Dow 0.7%, S&P 500 0.5%, Nasdaq 0.7%

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were higher in late afternoon trading Thursday as data showing a fall in consumer prices in December bolstered expectations of less aggressive interest rate hikes.

The Labor Department's report showed U.S. consumer prices grew 6.5% on an annual basis in December, in line with expectations. While it was the smallest rise since October 2021 and followed a 7.1% advance in November, the headline inflation number remains above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

"The report confirms that inflation is in a downward trend and that it has reversed," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

Trading was choppy initially following the report, with the indexes mixed following recent strong market gains.

But some strategists said the slowdown in U.S. inflation last month may pave the way for the Fed to be able to bring down consumer prices without badly damaging growth.

Traders' bets of a 25-basis point rate hike by the Fed in February shot up to 91% after the inflation data, from 77% previously.

Microsoft shares were providing the biggest boost to the S&P 500, energy shares also were higher along with oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 251.07 points, or 0.74%, to 34,224.08, the S&P 500 gained 19.89 points, or 0.50%, to 3,989.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 72.55 points, or 0.66%, to 11,004.22.

The Fed raised the key rate by 50 basis points in December, after four back-to-back 75-bps hikes, but also indicated a prolonged period of rate hikes to above 5% in 2023.

Friday brings results from a number of big U.S. banks, kicking off the start of the fourth-quarter earnings season for S&P 500 companies.

Overall S&P 500 earnings are expected to have declined year-over-year in the fourth quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, which would be the first quarterly U.S. earnings decline since 2020.

A separate report showed weekly jobless claims fell last week, signaling a still tight labor market.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard acknowledged the moderation in prices, but stressed on the need for further monetary policy tightening to bring inflation down to the central bank's target.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 4.18-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.48-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 14 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 80 new highs and 16 new lows. (Additional reporting by Shubham Batra, Amruta Khandekar, Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru and Johann M. Cherian; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.85% 0.69673 Delayed Quote.1.17%
BRENT OIL 1.09% 83.76 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.44% 1.2211 Delayed Quote.0.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.47% 0.748 Delayed Quote.0.85%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.43% 34118.45 Real-time Quote.2.49%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.77% 1.08474 Delayed Quote.0.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.54% 0.01232 Delayed Quote.1.37%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.04% 238.19 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.35% 10969.53 Real-time Quote.4.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.47% 0.6393 Delayed Quote.0.36%
WTI 0.63% 78.155 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
02:50pWall St gains; data suggests inflation may be on downward trend
RE
12:22pCloudflare Expands Microsoft Relationship to Allow Easy Deployment of New Security Prod..
MT
11:54aMicrosoft Currently Up Five Consecutive Days, On Track for Longest Winning Streak Since..
DJ
09:57aMICROSOFT CORP : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
09:32aVerizon Launches Microsoft Teams Integration
DJ
06:28aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Steady Ahead of CPI
DJ
06:06aGamma Communications eyes earnings in line with expectations
AN
05:55aMICROSOFT CORP : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/11Stocks end sharply higher ahead of key inflation report
RE
01/11Wall St ends sharply higher on optimism before key inflation report
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 213 B - -
Net income 2023 71 409 M - -
Net cash 2023 67 497 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,7x
Yield 2023 1,14%
Capitalization 1 758 B 1 758 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,95x
EV / Sales 2024 6,88x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 235,77 $
Average target price 293,89 $
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-1.69%1 758 020
SYNOPSYS INC.2.61%50 961
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE4.40%49 435
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.2.29%46 214
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION10.18%36 228
SEA LIMITED9.19%31 912