Wall St mixed after soft jobs data; banks rally

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* Nonfarm payrolls rise by 199,000 in December
* GameStop jumps after report of foray into NFT, crypto
markets
* Indexes: Dow +0.21%, S&P -0.19%, Nasdaq -0.69%
Jan 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were mixed in
choppy trading on Friday after data pointed to
weaker-than-expected job growth last month, further fueling bets
of an aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal
Reserve.
Five of the 11 major S&P sectors declined in early afternoon
trading. Economy-oriented energy, financials
and industrials outperformed.
The S&P 500 financials and the banking indexes
added 1.1% and 1.5%, respectively, both hitting record highs as
the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit 1.8%, its highest
since January 2020.
The technology and consumer discretionary
sectors, which house some of the technology
heavyweights such as Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc
, Tesla Inc and Nvidia Corp, fell the
most.
The Labor Department's report showed nonfarm payrolls
increased by 199,000 jobs in December, although the unemployment
rate dropped to 3.9% from 4.2% in November, underscoring
tightening labor market conditions.
Economists surveyed by Reuters expected nonfarm payrolls to
increase by 400,000 jobs in December. The average hourly
earnings rose by 0.6% against expectations of 0.4%.
"The data suggests that the economy is stronger and that the
Fed is going to have to continue on the path of tightening
through reducing asset purchases and that we're headed towards
higher interest rates," said Tim Pagliara, chief investment
officer, CapWealth, based in Franklin, TN.
"It's time for (the Fed) to do what you would do after a
period of easing and very accommodative monetary policy."
Fed funds futures imply a 90% chance of a 25-basis
point tightening at the March Fed meeting, and at least three
interest rate hikes by the end of the year.
The data comes after the minutes from the Fed's December
meeting signaled the central bank may have to raise interest
rates sooner than expected amid a "very tight" job market and
unabated inflation.
The hawkish tone spurred a rally in U.S. Treasury yields,
prompting investors to swap technology-heavy growth shares with
more cyclical parts of the market that tend to do better in a
high interest-rate environment.
The S&P 500 energy sector has gained 10.4% so far
this week and was set for its best weekly rise in more than one
year. The broader value index added 1.3% this week,
outperforming its growth counterpart, which is eyeing its
worst week since late October 2020.
At 12:29 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 75.05 points, or 0.21%, at 36,311.52, the S&P 500
was down 9.13 points, or 0.19%, at 4,686.92, and the Nasdaq
Composite was down 104.61 points, or 0.69%, at
14,976.26.
"Meme stock" GameStop Corp jumped 3.6% after the
video game retailer said it is launching a division to develop a
marketplace for nonfungible tokens and establish cryptocurrency
partnerships.
Discovery Inc added 16.3% after Bank of America
upgraded the media company's stock to "buy" from "neutral".
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.02-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a
1.24-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 44 new 52-week highs and one new low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 60 new highs and 213 new lows.
(Reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)