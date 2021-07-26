Wall St mostly edges up as investors eye tech earnings, Fed meeting

* Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft results due this week
* Tesla results await
* Indexes: Dow up 0.2%, S&P up 0.1%, Nasdaq down 0.03%
NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - The three major U.S. stock
indexes were mostly higher but near the little-changed mark on
Monday as investors looked forward to earnings this week from
heavyweight technology names and braced for a policy meeting by
the Federal Reserve.
All three major indexes hit a record high before losing
momentum.
A two-day meeting of the Fed starts on Tuesday, and all eyes
may be on whether the central bank expresses any new concerns
about high inflation when it concludes its meeting on Wednesday.
In June, the Fed indicated it may start raising rates two
times in 2023, which was sooner than previously expected.
Continued optimism about second-quarter earnings has helped
offset recent concerns over the market impact of the Delta
variant of COVID-19.
Tesla Inc, which rose 2.2%, is set to report
earnings after the market close on Monday. Other heavyweights
including Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com
Inc, Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp,
will report earnings through the week.
The vast majority of second-quarter earnings so far have
beaten analysts' expectations.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.38 points,
or 0.18%, to 35,125.93, the S&P 500 gained 6.11 points,
or 0.14%, to 4,417.9 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
4.15 points, or 0.03%, to 14,832.85.
U.S.-listed Chinese shares fell after Beijing last week
announced new rules on private tutoring and online education
firms, the latest in a series of crackdowns on the technology
sector that have roiled financial markets.
E-commerce company Alibaba Group and search engine
Baidu Inc, two of the largest Chinese stocks listed in
the United States, fell.
Recent losses in Chinese stocks have been steeper than those
recorded during the height of the Sino-U.S. trade war in 2018,
mainly due to Beijing's targeting of large technology firms.
Weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp fell 3.2% after a
classified aeronautics development program caused the firm to
miss profit estimates.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.22-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.30-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 46 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 75 new highs and 141 new lows.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York
Additional reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru
Editing by Arun Koyyur and Matthew Lewis)