  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St mostly edges up as investors eye tech earnings, Fed meeting

07/26/2021 | 03:00pm EDT
* Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft results due this week

* Tesla results await

* Indexes: Dow up 0.2%, S&P up 0.1%, Nasdaq down 0.03%

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - The three major U.S. stock indexes were mostly higher but near the little-changed mark on Monday as investors looked forward to earnings this week from heavyweight technology names and braced for a policy meeting by the Federal Reserve.

All three major indexes hit a record high before losing momentum.

A two-day meeting of the Fed starts on Tuesday, and all eyes may be on whether the central bank expresses any new concerns about high inflation when it concludes its meeting on Wednesday.

In June, the Fed indicated it may start raising rates two times in 2023, which was sooner than previously expected.

Continued optimism about second-quarter earnings has helped offset recent concerns over the market impact of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Tesla Inc, which rose 2.2%, is set to report earnings after the market close on Monday. Other heavyweights including Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp, will report earnings through the week.

The vast majority of second-quarter earnings so far have beaten analysts' expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.38 points, or 0.18%, to 35,125.93, the S&P 500 gained 6.11 points, or 0.14%, to 4,417.9 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.15 points, or 0.03%, to 14,832.85.

U.S.-listed Chinese shares fell after Beijing last week announced new rules on private tutoring and online education firms, the latest in a series of crackdowns on the technology sector that have roiled financial markets.

E-commerce company Alibaba Group and search engine Baidu Inc, two of the largest Chinese stocks listed in the United States, fell.

Recent losses in Chinese stocks have been steeper than those recorded during the height of the Sino-U.S. trade war in 2018, mainly due to Beijing's targeting of large technology firms.

Weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp fell 3.2% after a classified aeronautics development program caused the firm to miss profit estimates.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.22-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.30-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 46 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 75 new highs and 141 new lows.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York Additional reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Arun Koyyur and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.53% 2674.567 Delayed Quote.51.79%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.07% 3695.2374 Delayed Quote.12.27%
APPLE INC. 0.56% 149.4223 Delayed Quote.11.96%
FACEBOOK INC 0.54% 371.85 Delayed Quote.35.37%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.21% 289.12 Delayed Quote.30.24%
TESLA, INC. 2.09% 657.76 Delayed Quote.-8.83%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 B - -
Net income 2021 59 435 M - -
Net cash 2021 66 621 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,1x
Yield 2021 0,77%
Capitalization 2 182 B 2 182 B -
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 289,67 $
Average target price 306,32 $
Spread / Average Target 5,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gina L. Loften Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.24%1 996 018
SEA LIMITED49.55%148 598
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.6.50%109 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC16.00%66 486
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE33.78%63 952
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-7.39%50 259