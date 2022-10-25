Advanced search
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
2022-10-25
248.75 USD   +0.61%
Microsoft : Earnings Release FY23 Q1
Microsoft : Cloud Strength Drives First Quarter Results
Microsoft : Cloud Strength Drives First Quarter Results - Form 8-K
Wall St notches third straight gain on signs of easing Fed rate hikes

10/25/2022 | 04:00pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

Earnings from Microsoft, Alphabet awaited

*

Consumer confidence sours, home price growth cools

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday as soft economic data hinted that the Fed's aggressive policy is taking effect, while falling benchmark Treasury yields boosted the rally's momentum.

All three major U.S. stock indexes were on track for their third session of gains, with market-leading megacaps providing the most upside muscle. The S&P 500 has reclaimed about 8% from the trough of its Oct. 12 close.

"There’s increasing discussion about a light at the end of the tunnel for Fed rate hikes," said Bill Merz, head of capital market research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis. Merz also cautioned that it wouldn't be known for some time whether decades-high inflation was "decisively headed toward the Fed’s target."

"We’re seeing a bit of a reprieve in the dollar and long-term bond yields have come down a little bit," Merz added. "Those factors are combining to provide room for a bit of a rally."

Yields of 10-year Treasuries pulled pack on hopes that the Federal Reserve could begin easing its hawkish battle against inflation.

A mixed brew of earnings and downbeat forecasts, usually a negative for markets, suggested the barrage of interest rate hikes from the Fed is beginning to be felt, raising hopes that the central bank could pull back on the size of rate hikes after its Nov. 1-2 policy meeting.

Data on Tuesday showed slowing home price growth and souring consumer confidence. Such signs of economic softness, ordinarily unsupportive of risk appetite, are evidence of abating Fed hawkishness.

The financial market is nearly evenly split on whether the central bank's December rate increase will ease to 50 basis points after a string of 75 basis point hikes, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 62.86 points, or 1.66%, to end at 3,860.20 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 244.71 points, or 2.23%, to 11,197.33. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 348.19 points, or 1.11%, to 31,847.81.

Third-quarter reporting season is firing all pistons, with 129 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 74% have beaten consensus expectations, according to Refinitiv.

Analysts have set the bar low; aggregate S&P 500 earnings growth is now seen landing at 3.3% year-on-year, down from 4.5% at the beginning of the month, per Refinitiv.

Coca-Cola Co jumped after the company upped its revenue and profit forecasts, banking on steady demand amid price increases.

General Motors reaffirmed its outlook after posting solid earnings, sending its shares surging.

Aerospace company Raytheon Technologies Corp posted a near 5% annual revenue increase, but its shares slid on the company's trimmed sales outlook.

Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc are expected to report shortly. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
