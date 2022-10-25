Wall St notches third straight gain on signs of easing Fed rate hikes

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Earnings from Microsoft, Alphabet awaited
Consumer confidence sours, home price growth cools
NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended sharply
higher on Tuesday as soft economic data hinted that the Fed's
aggressive policy is taking effect, while falling benchmark
Treasury yields boosted the rally's momentum.
All three major U.S. stock indexes were on track for their
third session of gains, with market-leading megacaps providing
the most upside muscle. The S&P 500 has reclaimed about 8% from
the trough of its Oct. 12 close.
"There’s increasing discussion about a light at the end of
the tunnel for Fed rate hikes," said Bill Merz, head of capital
market research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
Merz also cautioned that it wouldn't be known for some time
whether decades-high inflation was "decisively headed toward the
Fed’s target."
"We’re seeing a bit of a reprieve in the dollar and
long-term bond yields have come down a little bit," Merz added.
"Those factors are combining to provide room for a bit of a
rally."
Yields of 10-year Treasuries pulled pack on hopes that the
Federal Reserve could begin easing its hawkish battle against
inflation.
A mixed brew of earnings and downbeat forecasts, usually a
negative for markets, suggested the barrage of interest rate
hikes from the Fed is beginning to be felt, raising hopes that
the central bank could pull back on the size of rate hikes after
its Nov. 1-2 policy meeting.
Data on Tuesday showed slowing home price growth and souring
consumer confidence. Such signs of economic softness, ordinarily
unsupportive of risk appetite, are evidence of abating Fed
hawkishness.
The financial market is nearly evenly split on whether the
central bank's December rate increase will ease to 50 basis
points after a string of 75 basis point hikes, according to
CME's FedWatch tool.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500
gained 62.86 points, or 1.66%, to end at 3,860.20 points,
while the Nasdaq Composite gained 244.71 points, or
2.23%, to 11,197.33. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
rose 348.19 points, or 1.11%, to 31,847.81.
Third-quarter reporting season is firing all pistons, with
129 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those,
74% have beaten consensus expectations, according to Refinitiv.
Analysts have set the bar low; aggregate S&P 500 earnings
growth is now seen landing at 3.3% year-on-year, down from 4.5%
at the beginning of the month, per Refinitiv.
Coca-Cola Co jumped after the company upped its
revenue and profit forecasts, banking on steady demand amid
price increases.
General Motors reaffirmed its outlook after posting
solid earnings, sending its shares surging.
Aerospace company Raytheon Technologies Corp posted
a near 5% annual revenue increase, but its shares slid on the
company's trimmed sales outlook.
Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc are
expected to report shortly.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Amruta
Khandekar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Grant
McCool)