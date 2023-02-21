Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Microsoft Corporation
  News
  Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-21 pm EST
252.67 USD   -2.09%
04:39pWall St posts worst day of 2023 on higher-for-longer rate fears
RE
04:04pMicrosoft Agrees to Bring Xbox, Activision Games to Nvidia's Cloud Gaming Service
MT
04:00pS&P, Nasdaq extend losing streak, as Wall St frets on rate path
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St posts worst day of 2023 on higher-for-longer rate fears

02/21/2023 | 04:39pm EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

Biggest daily falls on Wall St since Dec. 15

*

Home Depot falls as FY profit forecast disappoints

*

Big tech stocks hit in widespread decline

*

U.S. business activity expands for first time in 8 months

*

Indexes down: Dow 2.06%, S&P 2%, Nasdaq 2.5%

Feb 21 (Reuters) -

Wall Street posted its worst performance of the year on Tuesday, with the main benchmarks ending down as investors interpreted a rebound in U.S. business activity in February to mean interest rates will need to stay higher for longer to control inflation.

For the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, it was their third session in a row closing lower, while the decline in the Dow Jones Industrial wiped out its gains for 2023.

The falls came after the S&P Global Purchasing Manufacturer's index, which reflects business activity in the United States, returned to expansion for the first time in eight months in February. The 50.2 reading, up from 46.8 in January, was buoyed by a robust services sector, according to a survey.

The report added to a recent slew of economic data which has painted a picture of a resilient economy, which continues to perform against a backdrop of multiple rate-rises by the central bank in 2022 aimed at tamping down inflation.

With inflation still far from the Fed's 2% target, and the economy retaining much of its vigor, money market participants have been revising upwards where they see the Fed fund rates peaking - currently at 5.35% in July and staying near those levels throughout the year.

"Today, the realization is that the Fed is not kidding around about higher for longer, and in fact it might be a little bit higher for a little-to-a-lot bit longer," said Carol Schleif, chief investment officer at BMO Family Office.

U.S. stocks had an upbeat start to the year after their worst annual showing in more than a decade in 2022, as investors hoped the central bank's rate-hike cycle was nearing its end. Such positivity makes equity markets susceptible to pull-backs though, when data undermines such expectations.

"The market keeps looking for a dovish pivot, and they are just not going to get it," said Schleif.

Investors will look to the minutes detailing discussion at the Fed's last policy meeting, due out on Wednesday, for further clues on attitudes within the central bank on rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 697.1 points, or 2.06%, to 33,129.59, the S&P 500 lost 81.75 points, or 2.00%, to 3,997.34 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 294.97 points, or 2.5%, to 11,492.30.

Among those hit by Tuesday's widespread declines were big tech stocks, with Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Google-parent Alphabet Inc all falling between 2.1% and 5.3%.

Not helping them was the fact the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes hit a fresh three-month high.

Higher yields typically weigh on growth stocks, whose valuations tend to be based on future profits that are discounted heavily as rates go higher.

The semiconductor index was also impacted, dropping 3.3%.

Elsewhere, Home Depot Inc slumped 7.1% to a three-month low after the No. 1 domestic home improvement chain warned of weakening demand and issued a dour profit forecast for 2023.

Smaller rival Lowe's Cos Inc fell 5.1% ahead of its results next week.

Walmart forecast full-year earnings below estimates and painted a grim picture of hotter-than-expected food inflation squeezing profit margins. However, the world's largest retailer rose 0.6%.

All of the major 11 S&P 500 sectors fell, with the consumer discretionary index's 3.3% decline leading the way.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11 billion shares, compared with the 11.62 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

The S&P 500 posted two new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 57 new highs and 112 new lows. (Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Medha Singh in Bengaluru and David French in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.71% 91.79 Delayed Quote.6.94%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.70% 94.58 Delayed Quote.15.71%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.76% 0.68552 Delayed Quote.0.80%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.62% 1.21106 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.62% 0.73846 Delayed Quote.0.42%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -2.06% 33129.59 Real-time Quote.2.05%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.32% 1.0645 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.19% 0.012073 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.09% 252.67 Delayed Quote.7.61%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -2.50% 11492.3 Real-time Quote.12.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.69% 0.62129 Delayed Quote.-1.79%
TESLA, INC. -5.25% 197.37 Delayed Quote.69.11%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. -7.06% 295.5 Delayed Quote.0.66%
WALMART INC. 0.61% 147.33 Delayed Quote.3.28%
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 209 B - -
Net income 2023 69 252 M - -
Net cash 2023 68 038 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,9x
Yield 2023 1,02%
Capitalization 1 921 B 1 921 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,86x
EV / Sales 2024 7,84x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 258,06 $
Average target price 291,81 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.61%1 920 948
SYNOPSYS INC.11.01%54 024
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.21.04%53 070
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.67%52 561
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION30.99%43 200
SEA LIMITED24.95%36 519