Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:50 2022-12-28 am EST
238.07 USD   +0.47%
10:30aWall St rises on boost from growth stocks, China reopening
RE
12/27Activision's Boston studio workers announce unionization
RE
12/27Global markets live: Boeing, Microsoft, Amgen, Peloton, Nokia...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St rises on boost from growth stocks, China reopening

12/28/2022 | 10:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

Tesla rises 5%

*

Southwest Airlines slips on government scrutiny

*

Indexes up: Dow 0.25%, S&P 0.34%, Nasdaq 0.36%

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday, boosted by a rebound in growth stocks as U.S. Treasury yields dipped, with sentiment bolstered by optimism around China's moves to reopen its economy.

Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp advanced over 0.6% each as U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slipped to 3.83% from 3.86% on Tuesday .

Among the major S&P 500 sectors, technology and consumer discretionary gained nearly 0.5% and 1% respectively, while healthcare shares also were a major boost to the benchmark index.

Tesla Inc rose 5.3%, after hitting its lowest level in more than two years in the previous session over demand worries in China. Still, the stock is down 67% for the year.

Energy stocks bucked the trend as oil prices slipped on concerns about a surge in COVID-19 cases in top oil importer China.

Beijing began dismantling its strict COVID curbs this month in an abrupt policy U-turn and on Monday announced it would drop its quarantine rule for inbound travelers from next month.

Markets initially cheered the move on hopes it would spur a rebound in COVID-hammered Chinese economy, but a jump in infections has fanned fresh worries.

"What people are underestimating is the fact that the second largest economy in the world is now reopening and all that economic activity is going to benefit the U.S.," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

"The speed at which they have reversed their stance has caught people off guard. People are skeptical because the last two years have been such a debacle in China."

As markets enter the last leg of a grueling year for equities on fears of a recession from the fastest pace of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve since the early 1980s, focus has shifted to 2023 and the outlook for corporate earnings.

The benchmark S&P 500 is down 19% year-to-date and set for its biggest annual loss since the financial crisis of 2008. The rout has been more severe for the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, down 34% for the same period.

Both indexes ended lower on Tuesday at the beginning of a holiday-shortened week as growth stocks bore the brunt of investor angst over how long the Fed would continue to raise interest rates to tame high prices.

While recent data pointing to an easing of inflationary pressures has bolstered hopes of smaller rate hikes, a tight labor market and a resilient American economy have spurred worries that rates could stay higher for longer.

Markets are now pricing in 69% odds of a 25-basis point rate hike at the U.S. central bank's February meeting and see rates peaking at 4.94% in the first half of next year..

At 9:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 84.40 points, or 0.25%, at 33,325.96, the S&P 500 was up 13.16 points, or 0.34%, at 3,842.41, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 37.18 points, or 0.36%, at 10,390.41.

Southwest Airlines Co slipped 2.5% as the carrier came under fire from the U.S. government on Tuesday after it canceled thousands of flights.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.72-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 1.79-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded seven new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 26 new highs and 170 new lows. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.17% 129.725 Delayed Quote.-26.77%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.63% 0.67708 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
BRENT OIL -2.56% 82.82 Delayed Quote.8.47%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.48% 1.20789 Delayed Quote.-10.70%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.25% 0.73739 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.13% 33183.69 Real-time Quote.-8.52%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.02% 1.06367 Delayed Quote.-6.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.11% 0.012082 Delayed Quote.-9.88%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.67% 238.59 Delayed Quote.-29.54%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.29% 10316.01 Real-time Quote.-33.82%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.91% 0.63269 Delayed Quote.-7.76%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. -2.06% 33.2539 Delayed Quote.-15.76%
TESLA, INC. 1.49% 110.18 Delayed Quote.-69.03%
WTI -2.52% 77.635 Delayed Quote.5.36%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
10:30aWall St rises on boost from growth stocks, China reopening
RE
12/27Activision's Boston studio workers announce unionization
RE
12/27Global markets live: Boeing, Microsoft, Amgen, Peloton, Nokia...
MS
12/27Dealmakers grapple with unprecedented U.S. challenge to mergers
RE
12/27MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 27
MS
12/27Analysis-Dealmakers grapple with unprecedented U.S. challenge to mergers
RE
12/26Digital China Selling 1.3 Billion Yuan Bonds to Fund Expansion Plans
MT
12/26MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 26, 20..
MS
12/26News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12/23Trending: Activision Deal Won't Hurt Competition in Videogaming, Microsoft Says
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 213 B - -
Net income 2023 71 472 M - -
Net cash 2023 68 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,8x
Yield 2023 1,13%
Capitalization 1 767 B 1 767 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,97x
EV / Sales 2024 6,86x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 236,96 $
Average target price 296,98 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-29.54%1 766 893
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.10%48 461
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-35.88%46 974
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-13.36%43 904
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-67.26%31 897
SEA LIMITED-77.54%28 227