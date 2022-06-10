Wall St suffers biggest weekly loss since January after hot CPI data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Consumer price index rose to 1% in May from 0.3% in April
* Netflix falls after Goldman Sachs downgrades to 'sell'
* Indexes: Dow down 2.7%, S&P 500 down 2.9%, Nasdaq down
3.5%
NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks posted their
biggest weekly percentage declines since January and ended
sharply lower on the day Friday as a steeper-than-expected rise
in U.S. consumer prices in May fueled fears of more aggressive
interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Tech and growth stocks, whose valuations rely more heavily
on future cash flows, led the decline. Microsoft Corp,
Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc drove losses in
the S&P 500.
Following the inflation report, two-year Treasury yields
, which are highly sensitive to rate hikes, spiked to
3.057%, the highest since June 2008. Benchmark 10-year yields
reached 3.178%, the highest since May 9.
The U.S. Labor Department's report showed the consumer price
index (CPI) increased 1.0% last month after gaining 0.3% in
April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the monthly CPI
picking up 0.7%.
Year-on-year, CPI surged 8.6%, its biggest gain since 1981
and following an 8.3% jump in May.
Stocks have been volatile this year, and recent selling has
largely been tied to worries over inflation, rising interest
rates and the likelihood of a recession.
"Today's report should extinguish any pretense that a
'pause' in rate hikes will likely be appropriate by the end of
summer, as the Fed is clearly still behind the eight ball on
bringing inflation under control," said Jason Pride, chief
investment officer for private wealth at Glenmede in
Philadelphia.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 880 points, or
2.73%, to 31,392.79; the S&P 500 lost 116.96 points, or
2.91%, to 3,900.86; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
414.20 points, or 3.52%, to 11,340.02.
The major indexes registered their biggest weekly percentage
drops since the week ended Jan. 21, with the Dow down 4.58%, the
S&P 500 down 5.06% and the Nasdaq down 5.60% for the week.
The S&P 500 is now down 18.2% for the year so far.
On Friday, the S&P 500 growth index took a 3.7% hit,
while the value index fell 2.2%.
The inflation report was published ahead of an anticipated
second 50 basis points rate hike from the Fed on Wednesday. A
further half-percentage-point is priced in for July, with a
strong chance of a similar move in September.
One worry is that an aggressive push higher on rates by the
Fed could send the economy into recession.
Among the day's losers, Netflix Inc slid 5.1% after
Goldman downgraded the streaming video giant's stock to "sell"
from "neutral" due to a possibly weaker macro environment.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
5.70-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 4.05-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 44 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 17 new highs and 326 new lows.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 12.62 billion shares, compared
with the 11.88 billion average for the full session over the
last 20 trading days.
(Additional reporting by Devik Jain, Mehnaz Yasmin and
Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru and Davide Barbuscia in New York;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)