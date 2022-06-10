Wall St unnerved as hot inflation sparks fears of more combative Fed policy

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* Consumer price index rose to 1% in May from 0.3% in April
* Netflix falls after Goldman Sachs downgrades to "sell"
* Indexes drop: Dow 2.36%, S&P 2.66%, Nasdaq 3.35%
June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes slid on Friday as
consumer prices rose more than expected in May, dashing hopes
that inflation is peaking and fanning worries about more
aggressive steps by the Federal Reserve to tame it.
All the 11 major S&P sectors traded lower. Communication
services, technology and consumer
discretionary sectors declined between 2.7% and 4.1%.
Financials and banks lost 3.3% and 4.2%,
respectively.
The Labor Department's report showed U.S. consumer price
index (CPI) accelerated to 1% in May from 0.3% in April, while
on an annual basis it surged 8.6% as gasoline prices hit a
record high and the cost of services rose further.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the monthly CPI
picking up 0.7%.
Core CPI prices, which exclude volatile food and energy
products, climbed 6% after a 6.2% rise in April on an annual
basis.
"Inflation keeps climbing and it is becoming more
entrenched. While we do not expect a recession this year and
have been positioning accordingly, there is much to be concerned
about in terms of higher interest rates, higher volatility, and
lower liquidity," Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at
Independent Advisor Alliance, said in a note.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting is due on June
14-15. Investors fear a tight labor market coupled with the
highest inflation in four decades could force the Fed to quicken
the pace of its pandemic-era policy support withdrawal.
Money markets are now pricing in 50 bps rise in rates by the
U.S central bank next week, July and September. A Reuters poll
also found economists see no pause in rate rises until next
year.
"The market needs to realize that we are not necessarily
going to expensive money. It is just the end of free money,"
said John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer
Asset Management in New York.
U.S. stocks have sold off sharply this year amid heightened
uncertainty around the outlook of Fed's policy moves, a war in
Ukraine, prolonged supply-chain snarls and pandemic-related
lockdowns in China.
At 12:01 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 760.68 points, or 2.36%, at 31,512.11, the S&P 500
was down 106.71 points, or 2.66%, at 3,911.11, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 393.89 points, or 3.35%, at
11,360.34.
For the week, all the three major indexes were down between
4.2% and 5.4% as rate-sensitive growth stocks came under
pressure from elevated Treasury yields.
Dragging the indexes on Friday, Microsoft Corp and
Apple Inc dipped 3.3% each.
Netflix Inc slid 4.4% after Goldman Sachs
downgraded the streaming giant's stock to "sell" from "neutral"
due to a possibly weaker macro environment.
The CBOE volatility index spiked to 28.79 points, its
highest level since May 25.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 7.47-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 5.23-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 43 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 8 new highs and 270 new lows.
(Reporting by Devik Jain, Mehnaz Yasmin and Shreyashi Sanyal in
Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Aditya Soni)