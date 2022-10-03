Wall Street closes with sharp gains as final quarter begins

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
U.S. factory activity slowest in ~2.5 years in Sept -ISM
Credit Suisse, Citi cut 2022 year-end target for S&P 500
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq up
Oct 3 (Reuters) -
Wall Street stocks ended with sharp gains on Monday at the
start of the final quarter of a tumultuous year with interest
rate hikes amid historically hot inflation and fears of slowing
economic growth.
All 11 major S&P 500 sectors advanced to positive
territory, with energy being the biggest gainer.
Data showed manufacturing activity increased at its slowest
pace in nearly 2-1/2 years in September as new orders
contracted, likely as rising interest rates to tame inflation
cooled demand for goods.
The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing
PMI dropped to 50.9 this month, missing estimates but still
above 50, indicating growth.
"The economic data stream actually came in worse than
expected. In a very counterintuitive fashion that likely
represents good news for equity markets," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at B. Riley Wealth in Boston.
"(While) good economic data, strong readings had been a
catalyst for selling, this is the first time we've actually seen
some negative news be a catalyst."
Further supporting rate-sensitive growth stocks, the
benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell after British Prime
Minister Liz Truss was forced to reverse course on a tax cut for
the highest rate.
"The U.S. yield markets (are) pulling back - that's been a
positive ... and that connotes a more risk-on environment," said
Hogan.
All three major indexes ended a volatile third quarter lower
on Friday on growing fears that the Federal Reserve's aggressive
monetary policy will tip the economy into recession.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500
gained 92.81 points, or 2.54%, to end at 3,678.43 points,
while the Nasdaq Composite gained 235.42 points, or
2.23%, to 10,811.04. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
rose 764.52 points, or 2.63%, to 29,480.41.
Citigroup and Credit Suisse became the latest brokerages to
lower their 2022 year-end targets for the S&P 500, as U.S.
equity markets bear the heat of aggressive central bank actions
to tamp down inflation.
Credit Suisse also set a 2023 year-end price target for the
benchmark index at 4,050 points, adding that 2023 would be a
"year of weak, non-recessionary growth and falling inflation."
