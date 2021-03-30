Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/30 03:26:03 pm
232.025 USD   -1.37%
03:23pDollar gains, global stocks slip as tech weighs
RE
02:55pWall Street dips with tech-related shares as yields rise
RE
02:55pWall Street dips with tech-related shares as yields rise
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street dips with tech-related shares as yields rise

03/30/2021 | 02:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Updates to afternoon trading)

* Tech stocks fall as 10-year yields touch 14-month high

* Banks, industrial stocks gain

* Indexes down: Dow 0.3%, S&P 500 0.3%, Nasdaq 0.3%

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were down slightly in afternoon trading on Tuesday, with investors selling tech-related growth shares as U.S. Treasury yields hit a 14-month high.

At the same time, S&P 500 financials, industrials and consumer discretionary rose, extending the recent rotation out of growth and into so-called value names.

Shares of Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com all were lower.

The Nasdaq was on track for its first monthly loss since November following the recent rise in Treasury yields. Tech stocks, which have a low-rate environment heavily baked in to their high valuations, have been among the hardest hit by the rise in yields.

"Investor preferences are flipping around here almost on a daily basis, primarily between tech plus and cyclicals," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York, New York.

"Cyclicals have certainly had the upper hand here for a while, trading off the reopening of the economy."

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit a 14-month high as big banks shed debt holdings ahead of a March 31 regulatory change.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 91.44 points, or 0.28%, to 33,079.93, the S&P 500 lost 13.58 points, or 0.34%, to 3,957.51 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.37 points, or 0.25%, to 13,027.28.

The Russell 2000 value index added about 0.1%, outperforming the Russell 2000 growth index, which shed about 0.6% in a continuation of a trend since late last year.

"For the next day or two, (value stocks) will probably be leaders because we have quarter-end and institutions want to make sure that they have exposure to the names that performed well," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in New York.

Bets on a swift economic rebound backed by vaccine rollouts and unprecedented stimulus helped the S&P 500 and the Dow notch record closing highs last week, while the Nasdaq is still below its all-time closing high from February.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden will unveil more details about the first stage of his infrastructure plan, which could be worth as much as $4 trillion.

Bank stocks rebounded as investors took heart from signs that the impact from the fall of a U.S. hedge fund did not ripple out to broader markets.

Wells Fargo & Co jumped after the lender said it had a prime brokerage relationship with Archegos Capital and that it no longer had any exposure and did not experience any losses.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.30-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.30-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 29 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 40 new highs and 71 new lows. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Maju Samuel and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.43% 3060.4816 Delayed Quote.-6.29%
APPLE INC. -1.25% 119.855 Delayed Quote.-8.52%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.10% 33124.29 Delayed Quote.8.06%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.28% 232.22 Delayed Quote.6.32%
NASDAQ 100 -0.42% 12908.277866 Delayed Quote.0.60%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.02% 13056.554294 Delayed Quote.1.33%
S&P 500 -0.14% 3964.11 Delayed Quote.5.82%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
03:23pDollar gains, global stocks slip as tech weighs
RE
02:55pWall Street dips with tech-related shares as yields rise
RE
02:55pWall Street dips with tech-related shares as yields rise
RE
02:24pArm Ltd debuts new chip technology aimed at overtaking data centres
RE
02:06pMICROSOFT  : UN makes critical progress on cybersecurity
PU
12:56pMICROSOFT  : Introducing the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Wireless Headphones f..
PU
12:31pDollar gains, global stocks slip as tech weighs
RE
11:57aWall St drops as tech stocks hit by spike in yields
RE
11:17aMICROSOFT  : targets 50,000 jobs with LinkedIn 're-skilling' effort
RE
10:33aTech Stocks Lead Major Indexes Lower
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 164 B - -
Net income 2021 55 912 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 388 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,0x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 1 774 B 1 774 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,24x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 275,97 $
Last Close Price 235,24 $
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.32%1 774 231
SEA LIMITED2.61%104 562
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-8.58%90 578
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.78%56 085
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-12.52%51 160
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-7.73%39 598
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ