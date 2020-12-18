Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wall Street falls as stimulus rally cools, Tesla hits record high

12/18/2020 | 03:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* 'Quadruple witching' to push up volumes, volatility

* Tesla rises in high-volume trade

* Indexes down: Dow 0.7%, S&P 500 0.7%, Nasdaq 0.3%

Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks declined on Friday, pulled down by uncertainty around a coronavirus stimulus deal, while Tesla shares hit a lifetime high in anticipation of their addition to the S&P 500 next week.

All three major indexes hit a record high at the opening before retreating. The S&P 500 technology index, which has led gains this week, was the biggest drag on the overall benchmark index, followed by health care.

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc rose 2.5% in heavy volume, will become on Monday the most valuable company to be ever added to Wall Street's main benchmark index.

"You're already seeing significant levels of volume in Tesla stock today, moving a lot higher as a lot of these different ETFs and mutual funds position ahead of the change to get us close to the price as possible for tracking error purposes," said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Investors are seeing increased trading volumes in the day due to the expiration of stock index futures, stock index options, stock options and single stock futures at the end of trade, also known as quadruple witching. The U.S. Congress looked increasingly unlikely on Friday to meet a deadline to agree on $900 billion in fresh COVID-19 aid and instead may pass a third stopgap spending bill to keep the government from shutting down at midnight.

Recent weak economic data has increased pressure on lawmakers to reach a deal.

"Investors definitely want to see something come through or like to see something come through on the stimulus front sooner rather than later as COVID cases continue to rise and economic data has shown that it is beginning to deteriorate," Bell said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 215.51 points, or 0.71%, to 30,087.86, the S&P 500 lost 27.36 points, or 0.73%, to 3,695.12 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 38.87 points, or 0.3%, to 12,725.88.

Trading could become more volatile heading into the close.

"There's a ton more volume, but I don't necessarily think it has a real directional basis," said Christopher Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna Financial Group. "Everyone really wanted a stimulus package by the end of today. If we're not going to get it, the market is going to be down. That's going to trump anything related to quad witching."

The prospect of continued monetary and fiscal stimulus has helped stocks look past the economic impact of the pandemic, and set them up for strong annual gains, despite a rocky start to the year.

FedEx Corp fell 5.3% after it did not give an earnings forecast for 2021, even as its quarterly profit almost doubled.

Rival United Parcel Service Inc's shares also dipped. Microsoft Corp was down 1.2% after it said it found malicious software in its systems related to a massive hacking campaign disclosed by U.S. officials this week.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.41-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.11-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 32 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 280 new highs and 7 new lows. (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago and Caroline Valetkevitch in New York; Additional reporting by April Joyner in New York, Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.84% 30064.48 Delayed Quote.5.66%
FEDEX CORPORATION -5.78% 275.39 Delayed Quote.82.12%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.21% 217.18 Delayed Quote.37.46%
NASDAQ 100 -0.90% 12645.785301 Delayed Quote.46.02%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.70% 12685.020037 Delayed Quote.41.08%
S&P 500 -0.92% 3690.65 Delayed Quote.15.22%
TESLA, INC. -0.90% 656.1791 Delayed Quote.676.87%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
03:27pSTREET COLOR : Microsoft Designing Own Chips for Servers, Surface PCs: Bloomberg
MT
03:25pBroad attack by hackers sets cyber experts worldwide scrambling to defend net..
RE
03:24pWall Street falls as stimulus rally cools, Tesla hits record high
RE
03:23pWall Street falls as stimulus rally cools, Tesla hits record high
RE
03:21pSolarWinds hackers broke into U.S. cable firm and Arizona county, web records..
RE
02:45pCyber technology shares soar as security attacks pile up
RE
01:03pMICROSOFT : 20 ways classrooms came together in 2020 with Microsoft Education
PU
01:03pMICROSOFT : A breakthrough year for passwordless technology
PU
12:35pA MOMENT OF RECKONING : the need for a strong and global cybersecurity response
PU
12:23pWall Street dips as stimulus rally cools, Tesla hits record high
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 158 B - -
Net income 2021 51 397 M - -
Net cash 2021 76 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,5x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 1 659 B 1 659 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,0x
EV / Sales 2022 8,95x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 242,99 $
Last Close Price 219,42 $
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION39.05%1 658 924
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.490.27%114 866
SEA LIMITED392.42%100 846
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC106.12%61 815
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.56%50 897
SYNOPSYS INC.79.81%38 303
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ