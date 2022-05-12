Wall Street falls on rate hike worries

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Tapestry jumps after upbeat Q3 results
* Indexes down: Dow 0.72%, S&P 0.53%, Nasdaq 0.12%
May 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell in choppy
trading on Thursday, weighed down by concerns that aggressive
interest rate increases to curb decades-high inflation could tip
the economy into recession.
Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with utilities
leading losses with a 1.7% decline, followed by financial
, energy and technology shares.
Consumer discretionary bucked the trend to rise
0.9% as Kate Spade owner Tapestry soared 15.1% on
expectations of a demand recovery in its key market of
China.
Growth stocks Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc,
Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Nvidia Corp
fell between 1.1% and 3% and weighed the most on the
S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.
"You have the Fed (Federal Reserve) taking liquidity out of
the market and that leads to lower valuations for equities. If
the Fed starts to maybe change its tone a little bit - we could
see a bounce in an equity market," said Carin Pai, head of
portfolio management at Fiduciary Trust International.
"I do think we're getting to the point where there are some
good buying opportunities. The markets still appear to be
looking for some stabilization, it's hard to know exactly where
the bottom is."
Data this week showed U.S. consumer and producer prices
moderated in April but were likely to stay hot for a while and
keep the Federal Reserve's foot on the brakes to cool demand.
Traders are pricing in a 61% chance of a 75 basis point hike
by the Fed in June.
Investors are worried that surging inflation coupled with
the Fed's policy moves, the war in Ukraine and latest COVID-19
lockdowns in China could spark a global economic slowdown.
The Nasdaq entered bear market territory earlier this year
and has now declined more than 29% from its record close in
November, while the S&P 500 index has been in sight of the
milestone with an over 18% retreat from its all-time closing
high on Jan. 3.
If the benchmark index ends more than 20% below its record
close, it would confirm a bear market for the first time since
the pandemic-driven selloff in March 2020.
At 12:58 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 228.91 points, or 0.72%, at 31,605.20, the S&P 500
was down 21.05 points, or 0.53%, at 3,914.13, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 13.41 points, or 0.12%, at
11,350.82.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.18-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE, while advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a
1.24-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 72 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 6 new highs and 1,288 new lows.
