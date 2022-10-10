Advanced search
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:17 2022-10-10 pm EDT
229.29 USD   -2.11%
03:59pSector Update: Tech Stocks Dragged Lower by Chipmakers
MT
03:20pWall Street falls with tech shares, investors assess rate outlook
RE
12:26pNasdaq falls as U.S. export controls on China weigh on chip stocks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street falls with tech shares; investors assess rate outlook

10/10/2022 | 04:00pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index slumps

*

U.S. bond market shut for Columbus Day holiday

*

S&P 500 tech sector leads declines

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks declined on Monday as investors worried about the impact of more interest rate hikes and pulled out of technology shares and chipmakers after the United States announced restrictions aimed at hobbling China's semiconductor industry.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said tighter U.S. monetary policy has begun to be felt in an economy that may be slowing faster than expected, but the full brunt of Fed interest rate increases still won't be apparent for months.

Despite growing concerns by a number of economists and analysts that the Fed's interest rate hikes could increase unemployment, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans continued to back the central bank's attempt to lower inflation, saying that while it sounds "optimistic" he believed it could do so "while also avoiding recession."

"People are worried about the economy. People are worried about a possible recession," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index was lower and touched a two-year low, after the Biden administration published a set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment.

Shares of Nvidia Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Micron Technology Inc and Advanced Micro Devices were lower.

Investors were also cautious ahead of the U.S. third-quarter earnings season, which is set to kick off on Friday with results from some of the major banks.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 26.80 points, or 0.74%, to end at 3,612.86 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 112.62 points, or 1.06%, to 10,539.78. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.46 points, or 0.31%, to 29,208.82.

Estimates for third-quarter earnings have come down in recent weeks. Analyst expect earnings for S&P 500 companies to have risen 4.1% compared with an increase of 11.1% expected at the beginning of July, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Microsoft was among the biggest drags on the three major indexes.

Investors were also awaiting U.S. inflation data this week.

The U.S. bond market was shut for the Columbus Day holiday on Monday. (Additional reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. -1.08% 57.81 Delayed Quote.-59.39%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. -2.89% 51.38 Delayed Quote.-43.20%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.13% 229.25 Delayed Quote.-30.35%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -3.36% 116.7 Delayed Quote.-58.94%
QUALCOMM, INC. -5.22% 114.6 Delayed Quote.-33.88%
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 220 B - -
Net income 2023 75 785 M - -
Net cash 2023 74 411 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 1,17%
Capitalization 1 747 B 1 747 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,60x
EV / Sales 2024 6,51x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 234,24 $
Average target price 332,50 $
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-30.35%1 746 937
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-40.14%58 188
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.69%46 945
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.14%44 265
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-14.73%43 518
SEA LIMITED-73.16%33 732