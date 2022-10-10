Wall Street falls with tech shares; investors assess rate outlook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
*
Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index slumps
*
U.S. bond market shut for Columbus Day holiday
*
S&P 500 tech sector leads declines
NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks declined on
Monday as investors worried about the impact of more interest
rate hikes and pulled out of technology shares and chipmakers
after the United States announced restrictions aimed at hobbling
China's semiconductor industry.
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said tighter U.S.
monetary policy has begun to be felt in an economy that may be
slowing faster than expected, but the full brunt of Fed interest
rate increases still won't be apparent for months.
Despite growing concerns by a number of economists and
analysts that the Fed's interest rate hikes could increase
unemployment, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans continued to
back the central bank's attempt to lower inflation, saying that
while it sounds "optimistic" he believed it could do so "while
also avoiding recession."
"People are worried about the economy. People are worried
about a possible recession," said Jake Dollarhide, chief
executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa,
Oklahoma.
The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index was lower and
touched a two-year low, after the Biden administration published
a set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut
China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the
world with U.S. equipment.
Shares of Nvidia Corp, Qualcomm Inc,
Micron Technology Inc and Advanced Micro Devices
were lower.
Investors were also cautious ahead of the U.S. third-quarter
earnings season, which is set to kick off on Friday with results
from some of the major banks.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 26.80
points, or 0.74%, to end at 3,612.86 points, while the Nasdaq
Composite lost 112.62 points, or 1.06%, to 10,539.78.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.46 points, or
0.31%, to 29,208.82.
Estimates for third-quarter earnings have come down in
recent weeks. Analyst expect earnings for S&P 500 companies to
have risen 4.1% compared with an increase of 11.1% expected at
the beginning of July, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Microsoft was among the biggest drags on the three
major indexes.
Investors were also awaiting U.S. inflation data this week.
The U.S. bond market was shut for the Columbus Day holiday
on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in
Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing
by Anil D'Silva and Aurora Ellis)