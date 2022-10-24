Wall Street mixed after weak business data; Tesla drags Nasdaq

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
China ADRs fall on worries over economy's direction
Tesla falls on China price cuts
U.S. business activity contracts in Oct
Indexes: Dow up 0.46%, S&P off 0.09%, Nasdaq down 1.19%
Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were mixed in
morning trading on Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq hit by a
slide in Tesla and other megacap stocks while signs of a cooling
U.S. economy raised hopes that the Federal Reserve will
eventually slow its pace of rate hikes.
Tesla Inc dropped nearly 7% after it cut starter
prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in
China, indicating signs of softening demand in the world's
largest auto market.
Other megacap shares, including those of Amazon.com Inc
and Alphabet Inc, also dropped ahead of their
earnings later this week.
U.S. business activity contracted for a fourth straight
month in October, a survey showed, in the latest evidence of an
economy softening in the face of high inflation and rising
interest rates.
Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Friday after a report
said the U.S. central bank will likely debate on a smaller
interest rate hike in December.
"We think that the Fed meeting (in November) could be a
positive inflection because it will indicate at least some
members are re-thinking their ultra-hawkish stance," said Jay
Hatfield, chief executive officer, Infrastructure Capital
Management.
U.S. Treasury yields slipped after the report, coming off a
15-year high of 4.34% hit on Friday.
The benchmark S&P 500 is up about 5% from its Oct. 12
closing low for the year. Despite the recent rebound, the index
is down 21% so far in 2022, on track for its biggest decline
since 2008.
The indexes notched their biggest weekly percentage gains in
four months on Friday, also supported by better-than-expected
earnings reports.
Apart from Google-parent Alphabet and Amazon.com, Microsoft
Corp and Apple Inc too report later this
week.
The earnings reports from the four biggest U.S. companies by
market capitalization could test a nascent rally on Wall Street
as stocks claw their way back from the latest lows.
"I think the bar for success for mega cap companies is
relatively low. Therefore, the reaction function to the actual
earnings will likely be positive," said Art Hogan, chief market
strategist at B. Riley Wealth in New York.
"The reporting season really gives investors the opportunity
to shift their focus on the actual earnings power of corporate
America, and I think that's why we're popping a little bit."
Of the 99 companies in the S&P 500 that reported
third-quarter earnings through Friday, 74.7% had beat analysts'
expectations, according to Refinitiv IBES estimates. The
long-term average is 66.2%.
At 10:28 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 141.93 points, or 0.46%, at 31,224.49, the S&P 500
was down 3.47 points, or 0.09%, at 3,749.28, and the Nasdaq
Composite was down 129.16 points, or 1.19%, at
10,730.56.
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies such as Pinduoduo
, JD.com and Baidu Inc fell between 18%
and 30% as President Xi Jinping's new leadership team heightened
fears that growth will be sacrificed for ideology-driven
policies.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.46-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a
1.99-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 20 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 204 new lows.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)