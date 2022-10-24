Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:33 2022-10-24 am EDT
244.29 USD   +0.89%
11:08aWall Street mixed after weak business data; Tesla drags Nasdaq
RE
10:44aDollar shakes off suspected Japan intervention; stocks brace for earnings
RE
08:46aWall Street set to open higher as bond yields retreat
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street mixed after weak business data; Tesla drags Nasdaq

10/24/2022 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

China ADRs fall on worries over economy's direction

*

Tesla falls on China price cuts

*

U.S. business activity contracts in Oct

*

Indexes: Dow up 0.46%, S&P off 0.09%, Nasdaq down 1.19%

Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were mixed in morning trading on Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq hit by a slide in Tesla and other megacap stocks while signs of a cooling U.S. economy raised hopes that the Federal Reserve will eventually slow its pace of rate hikes.

Tesla Inc dropped nearly 7% after it cut starter prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China, indicating signs of softening demand in the world's largest auto market.

Other megacap shares, including those of Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc, also dropped ahead of their earnings later this week.

U.S. business activity contracted for a fourth straight month in October, a survey showed, in the latest evidence of an economy softening in the face of high inflation and rising interest rates.

Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Friday after a report said the U.S. central bank will likely debate on a smaller interest rate hike in December.

"We think that the Fed meeting (in November) could be a positive inflection because it will indicate at least some members are re-thinking their ultra-hawkish stance," said Jay Hatfield, chief executive officer, Infrastructure Capital Management.

U.S. Treasury yields slipped after the report, coming off a 15-year high of 4.34% hit on Friday.

The benchmark S&P 500 is up about 5% from its Oct. 12 closing low for the year. Despite the recent rebound, the index is down 21% so far in 2022, on track for its biggest decline since 2008.

The indexes notched their biggest weekly percentage gains in four months on Friday, also supported by better-than-expected earnings reports.

Apart from Google-parent Alphabet and Amazon.com, Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc too report later this week.

The earnings reports from the four biggest U.S. companies by market capitalization could test a nascent rally on Wall Street as stocks claw their way back from the latest lows.

"I think the bar for success for mega cap companies is relatively low. Therefore, the reaction function to the actual earnings will likely be positive," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth in New York.

"The reporting season really gives investors the opportunity to shift their focus on the actual earnings power of corporate America, and I think that's why we're popping a little bit."

Of the 99 companies in the S&P 500 that reported third-quarter earnings through Friday, 74.7% had beat analysts' expectations, according to Refinitiv IBES estimates. The long-term average is 66.2%.

At 10:28 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 141.93 points, or 0.46%, at 31,224.49, the S&P 500 was down 3.47 points, or 0.09%, at 3,749.28, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 129.16 points, or 1.19%, at 10,730.56.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies such as Pinduoduo , JD.com and Baidu Inc fell between 18% and 30% as President Xi Jinping's new leadership team heightened fears that growth will be sacrificed for ideology-driven policies.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.46-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.99-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 20 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 204 new lows. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.52% 101.25 Delayed Quote.-30.18%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.59% 118.06 Delayed Quote.-28.43%
APPLE INC. 0.37% 147.85 Delayed Quote.-17.06%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.92% 243.4313 Delayed Quote.-28.01%
PINDUODUO INC. -27.73% 42.1 Delayed Quote.1.15%
TESLA, INC. -4.74% 203.12 Delayed Quote.-39.12%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
11:08aWall Street mixed after weak business data; Tesla drags Nasdaq
RE
10:44aDollar shakes off suspected Japan intervention; stocks brace for earnings
RE
08:46aWall Street set to open higher as bond yields retreat
RE
07:46aFutures reverse losses as bond yields retreat
RE
07:42aThe Metaverse Is Here, And OneMeta AI Is Already Changing Its Landscape ($ONEI)
AQ
07:27aStocks Signal Gains as US Futures Advance Pre-Bell; Europe Rises, Asia Mixed
MT
07:15aDollar shakes off suspected Japan intervention; stocks brace for earnings
RE
07:11aCryptocurrencies Wobble as Tech Heavyweight Earnings Add to Fed-Led Market Volatility
MT
07:09aWall Street Uneven Pre-Bell; Futures Mixed, Europe Higher, Asia Choppy
MT
06:17aSocGen's Overnight Economic News Summary
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 219 B - -
Net income 2023 75 731 M - -
Net cash 2023 74 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,1x
Yield 2023 1,09%
Capitalization 1 806 B 1 806 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,90x
EV / Sales 2024 6,78x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 242,12 $
Average target price 323,78 $
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.01%1 805 705
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-49.09%49 484
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.54%45 338
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.25%44 337
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-15.03%43 365
THE TRADE DESK, INC.-37.88%27 796