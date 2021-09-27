Wall Street pivots to value as Treasury yields rise

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Stocks sensitive to economy outperform the market
* U.S. core capital goods orders, shipments rise in Aug
* Indexes: Dow rises 0.41%, S&P down 0.10%, Nasdaq falls
0.45%
NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street began the last
week of September and the quarter with investors backing value
over growth on Monday as tech shares, hurt by rising Treasury
yields, weighed on the broader market.
Of the three major U.S. stock indexes, the blue-chip Dow
Jones Industrial Average was the sole gainer, buoyed by
economically sensitive smallcaps and transports.
Declines in megacap tech and tech-adjacent shares dragged the
S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index into
negative territory.
"What we're seeing is a change in the season, and it's
shifting to some of the more cyclical areas of the market," said
Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in
Fairfield, Connecticut. "Today is an indication as to what
you're going to see going forward."
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields forged higher, to the benefit
of rate-sensitive financials . Rising crude prices
pushed energy stocks to the head of the pack.
But rising yields hurt some market leaders that had
benefited from low rates. Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com
Inc, Facebook Inc and Apple Inc slipped
between 0.5% and 1.8%.
In Washington, negotiations over funding the government and
raising the debt ceiling were heating up at the start of a week
that could also include a vote on U.S. President Biden's $1
trillion infrastructure bill.
On the economic front, new orders for durable goods waltzed
past analyst expectations, gaining 1.8% in August. The value of
total new orders has grown beyond pre-pandemic levels to a
seven-year high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144.36 points,
or 0.41%, to 34,942.36, the S&P 500 lost 4.57 points, or
0.10%, to 4,450.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
68.29 points, or 0.45%, to 14,979.41.
Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, healthcare
and tech suffered the largest percentage losses, while
energy and financials took the lead.
While the S&P 500 value index has underperformed
growth so far this year, that gap has narrowed in
September as investors increasingly favor lower valuation stocks
that stand to benefit most from economic revival.
The S&P 500 is on track to snap its seven-month winning
streak, with the prospect of higher corporate tax rates and
hints from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it could start to
tighten its accommodative monetary policies in the months ahead.
Goldman Sachs strategists see potential corporate rate hikes
as a headwind to its outlook for return-on-equity (ROE) on U.S.
stocks in 2022, the broker said in a research note.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.59-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.69-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 28 new 52-week highs and four new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 91 new highs and 68 new lows.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Devik Jain
in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)