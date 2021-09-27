Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/27 02:53:43 pm
293.79 USD   -1.86%
02:23pWall Street pivots to value as Treasury yields rise
RE
02:22pWall Street pivots to value as Treasury yields rise
RE
01:42pMICROSOFT : New Microsoft Teams Phone features give calling a modern makeover
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street pivots to value as Treasury yields rise

09/27/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Stocks sensitive to economy outperform the market

* U.S. core capital goods orders, shipments rise in Aug

* Indexes: Dow rises 0.41%, S&P down 0.10%, Nasdaq falls 0.45%

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street began the last week of September and the quarter with investors backing value over growth on Monday as tech shares, hurt by rising Treasury yields, weighed on the broader market.

Of the three major U.S. stock indexes, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was the sole gainer, buoyed by economically sensitive smallcaps and transports. Declines in megacap tech and tech-adjacent shares dragged the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index into negative territory.

"What we're seeing is a change in the season, and it's shifting to some of the more cyclical areas of the market," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut. "Today is an indication as to what you're going to see going forward."

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields forged higher, to the benefit of rate-sensitive financials . Rising crude prices pushed energy stocks to the head of the pack.

But rising yields hurt some market leaders that had benefited from low rates. Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Apple Inc slipped between 0.5% and 1.8%.

In Washington, negotiations over funding the government and raising the debt ceiling were heating up at the start of a week that could also include a vote on U.S. President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

On the economic front, new orders for durable goods waltzed past analyst expectations, gaining 1.8% in August. The value of total new orders has grown beyond pre-pandemic levels to a seven-year high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144.36 points, or 0.41%, to 34,942.36, the S&P 500 lost 4.57 points, or 0.10%, to 4,450.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 68.29 points, or 0.45%, to 14,979.41.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, healthcare and tech suffered the largest percentage losses, while energy and financials took the lead.

While the S&P 500 value index has underperformed growth so far this year, that gap has narrowed in September as investors increasingly favor lower valuation stocks that stand to benefit most from economic revival.

The S&P 500 is on track to snap its seven-month winning streak, with the prospect of higher corporate tax rates and hints from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it could start to tighten its accommodative monetary policies in the months ahead.

Goldman Sachs strategists see potential corporate rate hikes as a headwind to its outlook for return-on-equity (ROE) on U.S. stocks in 2022, the broker said in a research note.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.59-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.69-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 28 new 52-week highs and four new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 91 new highs and 68 new lows.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.91% 3393.4204 Delayed Quote.5.18%
APPLE INC. -0.97% 145.47 Delayed Quote.10.72%
FACEBOOK INC 0.21% 353.65 Delayed Quote.29.21%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.85% 293.79 Delayed Quote.34.59%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
02:23pWall Street pivots to value as Treasury yields rise
RE
02:22pWall Street pivots to value as Treasury yields rise
RE
01:42pMICROSOFT : New Microsoft Teams Phone features give calling a modern makeover
PU
12:58pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Mixed as Rising Bond Yields Pressure Technology; Oil Jumps
MT
12:25pUS Stocks Mixed Amid Rising Bond Yields; Oil Jumps
MT
12:09pTelefonica to migrate systems onto cloud in deal with Oracle
RE
10:17aTech mega-caps knock 1% off Nasdaq; banks lift Dow
RE
09:41aHolding(s) in Company
DJ
07:05aGoogle to Cut Share of Sales Via Cloud Marketplace
MT
09/24TRACKINSIGHT : Technology shares continue to lift one of the largest ESG ETFs
TI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 192 B - -
Net income 2022 66 336 M - -
Net cash 2022 92 059 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,2x
Yield 2022 0,81%
Capitalization 2 250 B 2 250 B -
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
EV / Sales 2023 9,84x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 299,35 $
Average target price 335,05 $
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.59%2 249 583
SEA LIMITED71.02%187 959
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC77.00%104 167
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-19.26%80 926
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE49.11%76 238
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.21.27%55 781