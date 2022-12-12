Wall Street positive ahead of inflation data, Fed action

*
Wall Street stocks gain
*
Treasury yields, dollar tick up
*
Oil regains ground
*
U.S. CPI on Tuesday, Fed meeting on Wednesday
*
ECB, BOE rate decisions on Thursday
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Global stocks, oil prices and the
dollar rose on Monday as investors awaited the last round of
transatlantic central bank interest rate hikes this year, hoping
that the now-hefty pace of increases in borrowing costs will
finally show signs of easing.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up nearly 1%,
the S&P 500 gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq Composite
rose about 0.4%. Much of the boost to Wall Street's main
indexes on Monday came from a 2% rise in shares of Microsoft
Corp, following the software maker's plans to buy a 4%
stake in the London Stock Exchange Group.
After a multi-week decline, oil prices jumped as a key crude
pipeline supplying the United States closed and Russia
threatened a production cut, even as China's loosening COVID-19
restrictions bolstered the fuel demand outlook.
The dollar edged up as data last week - that showed U.S.
wholesale inflation rose more than expected last month -
reinforced the view the Federal Reserve may have to keep
interest rates higher for longer.
The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) for November is due on
Tuesday, when a slowdown in core annual inflation is
anticipated.
"A heavy event risk calendar this week stands to define the
core themes for 2023," ING bank said.
Market consensus was still "underappreciating" the risk of
inflation staying higher longer, and "dangerously
second-guessing" the Fed in terms of rate cuts in the second
half of next year, ING said.
The MSCI all country stock index was
virtually flat on the day, still down about 18% so far this
year, wiping out all gains from 2021.
In Europe, the STOXX index of 600 companies was
down about 0.5% as investors awaited interest rate moves.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan slid 1.4%, erasing almost all of
the previous week's gains stemming from optimism that China is
finally opening up its economy with the dismantling of its
zero-COVID policy. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.2%.
CENTRAL BANK WATCH
Economists expect the Fed on Wednesday, and the European
Central Bank and Bank of England on Thursday, to all raise rates
by 50 basis points - slowing down from the 75 basis point hikes
seen in recent meetings.
Patrick Spencer, vice chair of equities at Baird investment
bank, said central banks will start taking a less aggressive
stance this week, though Tuesday's CPI data will be critical.
"It's the last important week of the year, after this week
you've got no real sort of catalysts. If the CPI is a muted
number, we're off to the races and we'll get our year-end
rally," Spencer said.
But irrespective of the CPI, deflationary pressures are
increasing, with crude oil prices down for the year, and iron
ore, lumber and house prices also down, Spencer said.
"All this talk of recession, I think it is certainly in the
price, it's in the markets. The key about recession is generally
employment, and I think employment is going to be stronger than
people give it credit," Spencer said.
While the Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis
points on Wednesday at its last meeting of 2022, the focus will
also be on the central bank's updated economic projections and
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.
"This week's focus is likely to be centered on CPI and the
Fed. To us, that is yesterday's news," Morgan Stanley market
strategists wrote in a note on Monday.
"While it's important for ... year-end trading ranges, the
final chapter to this bear market is all about the path of
earnings estimates, which are far too high, in our view."
DOLLAR, BONDS FLAT
In currency markets, the dollar index was virtually
unchanged at $105.06, not far from the five-month trough of
$104.1 hit a week ago. The euro was also flat at $1.0528.
Treasury yields also showed little movement. The yield on
10-year Treasury notes was up just 2.6 basis points
at 3.593% and the yield on 30-year bonds was up 1
basis point at 3.56%. Two-year yields, which
typically move in step with interest rate expectations, rose 5.8
basis points to 4.388%.
U.S. crude rose 2.6% to $72.85 per barrel and
Brent was at $77.62, up 2% on the day.
Gold prices edged lower. Spot gold dropped 0.8% to
$1,782.40 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell about 1% to
$1,780.70 an ounce.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston and Huw Jones in
London, Editing by Nick Macfie, Mark Potter and Marguerita Choy)