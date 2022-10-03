Wall Street rallied to enter final quarter

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Tesla down as Q3 deliveries miss market estimates
U.S. factory activity slowest in ~2.5 years in Sept -ISM
Credit Suisse, Citi cut 2022 year-end target for S&P 500
Indexes up: S&P 3.0%, Dow 500 3.1%, Nasdaq 2.9%
Oct 3 (Reuters) -
Wall Street's three major indexes rallied over 2.5% on
Monday to start the final quarter of a tumultuous year in which
investors fretted about aggressive interest rate hikes amid
historically hot inflation and fears of slowing economic growth.
All 11 major S&P 500 sectors are in positive
territory, with energy on track for its best day in more
than three months.
Oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp
rose more than 5%, tracking a jump in crude prices as sources
said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
its allies are considering their biggest output cut since the
start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Megacap growth and technology companies such as Apple Inc
and Microsoft Corp each rose about 3.5%, while
banks advanced 3.2%.
Data showed manufacturing activity increased at its slowest
pace in nearly 2-1/2 years in September as new orders
contracted, likely as rising interest rates to tame inflation
cooled demand for goods.
The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing
PMI dropped to 50.9 this month, missing estimates but still
above 50, indicating growth.
"The economic data stream actually came in worse than
expected. In a very counterintuitive fashion that likely
represents good news for equity markets," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at B. Riley Wealth in Boston.
"(While) good economic data, strong readings had been a
catalyst for selling, this is the first time we've actually seen
some negative news be a catalyst."
Further supporting rate-sensitive growth stocks, the
benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell after British Prime
Minister Liz Truss was forced to reverse course on a tax cut for
the highest rate.
"The U.S. yield markets (are) pulling back - that's been a
positive ... and that connotes a more risk-on environment," said
Hogan.
All three major indexes ended a volatile third quarter lower
on Friday on growing fears that the Federal Reserve's aggressive
monetary policy will tip the economy into recession.
Tesla Inc fell 6.9% after it sold
fewer-than-expected vehicles in the third quarter as deliveries
lagged way behind production due to logistic hurdles. Peers
Lucid Group gained 1.3% and Rivian Automotive
fell 2.3%.
Major automakers are expected to report modest declines in
U.S. new vehicle sales, but analysts and investors worry that a
darkening economic picture, not inventory shortages, will lead
to weaker car sales.
Citigroup and Credit Suisse became the latest brokerages to
lower their 2022 year-end targets for the S&P 500, as U.S.
equity markets bear the heat of aggressive central bank actions
to tamp down inflation.
Credit Suisse also set a 2023 year-end price target for the
benchmark index at 4,050 points, adding that 2023 would be a
"year of weak, non-recessionary growth and falling inflation."
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a
6.29-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.87-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 23 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 46 new highs and 267 new lows.
(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Additional reporting by
Ankika Biswas and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva, Arun Koyyur and Richard Chang)