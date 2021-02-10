Wall Street rally pauses as big tech loses steam

* Investors continue rotation into value from growth stocks
* Twitter jumps after signaling rebound in ad spending
* U.S. consumer prices increase steadily in January
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq
edged slightly lower on Wednesday as big tech stocks slid amid
an ongoing rotation of portfolio holdings that gave a boost to
energy shares and kept the overall market near record highs.
Stocks shrugged off remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman
Jerome Powell, who reassured investors that interest rates will
remain low for some time to spur the economy and jobs growth,
but provided no new insights on monetary policy.
A change in market leadership is underway with the focus on
big tech easing and sectors such as energy and financials
gaining traction, said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer
at The Bahnsen Group in Newport Beach, California.
"Is the whole market still reliant on big tech as it clearly
was last summer? I think the answer is increasingly becoming
'No,' you’re seeing a broadening of market leadership," Bahnsen
said. "You have over 75% of the S&P 500 trading above its
200-day moving average. That’s remarkable breadth."
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both opened at record highs but soon
drifted lower, while the Dow set a new peak during the session.
A wave of selling in high-riding Tesla Inc, down
5.3%, and declines of less than 1% in Amazon.com Inc,
Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc, pulled the
Nasdaq down and weighed the most on the S&P 500.
The consumer discretionary index fell 0.9%, while
information technology slid 0.2%. On the upside,
energy gained 1.8% and communication services
rose 0.6%.
Powell is reiterating the Fed’s stance on staying with
current rates until there is sustained inflation, said Jason
Pride, chief investment officer for Private Wealth at Glenmede
in Philadelphia.
"I don’t think anything coming out there is surprising,"
Pride said.
The Russell 1000 value index, which is heavily
weighted toward cyclical sectors, rose 0.2%, while its growth
index, comprising large tech companies, fell 0.1%.
Shares of cannabis companies soared as the Reddit forum that
pushed GameStop to record levels late last month extended a
months-long rally on bets of decriminalization under the
administration of President Joe Biden.
Wall Street's fear gauge spiked to a one-week high of
23.85 points before paring some gains to close up 1.7%.
Twitter Inc rallied 13% after it forecast a strong
start to 2021 as ad spending rebounds from a rock
bottom.
The social media platform has considered whether to hold
bitcoin on its balance sheet but has not made any changes yet,
Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal told CNBC.
"The big question is sensitivity to valuation," said
Bahnsen, adding that at 23 to 25 times forward earnings, there
is no question certain stocks are highly valued.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.97 points,
or 0.2%, to 31,437.8, the S&P 500 lost 1.35 points, or
0.03%, to 3,909.88 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
35.16 points, or 0.25%, to 13,972.53.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 18.33 billion shares.
Data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices rose
moderately in January but underlying inflation remained benign
amid a pandemic that has fractured the labor market and services
industry.
Fourth-quarter earnings have so far also exceeded
expectations, supporting sentiment.
Lyft Inc jumped 4.7% after the ride-hailing firm
said it is chopping costs and now expects to be profitable in
the third quarter.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.11-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.30-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 49 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 409 new highs and 12 new lows.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Ross Kerber
in Boston, Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel, Diane Craft and Dan Grebler)