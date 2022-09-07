Wall Street rebounds as yields slip, focus on Fed path

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Energy stocks follow drop in oil
* Apple to unveil new iPhone models
* Fed's Beige Book due at 2 p.m. ET
* Indexes up: Dow 0.66%, S&P 0.83%, Nasdaq 1.00%
Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes climbed on Wednesday
following a recent selloff as bond yields eased, while investor
focus was squarely on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy
tightening plans.
The technology-heavy Nasdaq led gains among the main
indexes, looking to snap a seven-session losing streak. Apple
Inc edged up 0.2% ahead of the release of its new range
of iPhone models and Apple Watches.
U.S. stocks have sold off sharply since mid-August after
hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell were compounded by
signs of an economic slowdown in Europe and China and aggressive
steps by major central banks to tame inflation.
Data signaling strength in the U.S. economy has prompted
traders to bet on a 75-basis-point interest rate hike by the Fed
later this month. Fed fund futures implied investors were
pricing in a more than 80% chance of such a move.
The 10-year Treasury yield slipped from
three-month highs hit earlier in the session, boosting shares of
rate-sensitive stocks such as Tesla Inc and Microsoft
Corp.
"I would expect markets to be very volatile ... it's going
to be a matter of what we hear from various central bankers this
week and some of the incoming economic data," said Shawn Cruz,
head trading strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.
"Unless we get a sense that things are going to get
dramatically worse on the economic front, you should probably
expect 3,900 to be a little bit of a floor for the S&P 500."
Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said
the high cost of U.S. rental accommodation has not yet fully
filtered through to inflation measures, suggesting inflation may
still rise further.
Meanwhile, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said the
U.S. central bank must lift interest rates to a level that
restrains economic activity and keep them there until
policymakers are "convinced" that inflation is subsiding.
Focus will be on Powell's speech on Thursday and U.S.
consumer price data next week for clues on the path of monetary
policy.
The Fed's "Beige Book", a periodic snapshot of the health of
the U.S. economy, will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET for further
clues on the central bank's monetary policy tightening plans.
At 12:13 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 206.61 points, or 0.66%, at 31,351.91, the S&P 500
was up 32.62 points, or 0.83%, at 3,940.81, and the Nasdaq
Composite was up 115.95 points, or 1.00%, at 11,660.86.
Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were trading higher, led by
a 2% jump in utilities, reflecting the defensive
positioning by investors due to economic uncertainties.
The energy index fell 1.6% as oil prices tumbled
almost 4% on demand worries related to looming recession risks.
Brent crude fell below $90 a barrel.
Nio Inc fell 2.6% after the Chinese electric vehicle
maker reported a bigger second-quarter adjusted net loss.
Coupa Software Inc jumped 14% after the payment
management software firm beat second-quarter estimates for
revenue and profit.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 2.04-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 1.74-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and 16 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded nine new highs and 193 new lows.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva, Maju Samuel and Shounak Dasgupta)