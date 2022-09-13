Advanced search
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:59 2022-09-13 pm EDT
254.04 USD   -4.73%
02:37pWall Street slides as CPI data locks in another hefty Fed rate hike
RE
01:10pMICROSOFT : Working together on a resilient foundation for the UN Sustainable Development Goals
PU
06:23aLumen Technologies Names Kate Johnson CEO
MT
Wall Street slides as CPI data locks in another hefty Fed rate hike

09/13/2022 | 02:37pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* U.S. consumer prices rise unexpectedly

* Likelihood grows of a 100 bp Fed rate hike in Sept

* Indexes slide: Dow 2.79%, S&P 3.10%, Nasdaq 3.90%

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street tumbled in a broad sell-off on Tuesday after hotter-than-expected inflation data dashed hopes that the Federal Reserve could relent and scale back its policy tightening in the near future.

The S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq all veered sharply lower, snapping a four-day winning streak and erasing a sizeable chunk of recent gains.

Surging risk-off sentiment pulled every major sector deep into negative territory, with interest-rate-sensitive tech and tech-adjacent market leaders, led by Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc weighing heaviest.

The Labor Department's consumer price index (CPI) came in above consensus, interrupting a cooling trend and throwing cold water on hopes that the Federal Reserve could relent after September and ease up on its interest rate hikes.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, increased more than expected, rising to 6.3% from 5.9% in July.

"This was another disappointment," said Mona Mahajan, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones in St Louis. "It's the old Charlie Brown analogy - every time we're ready to kick the ball, it's moved away from us."

"It's two steps forward and one step backwards and this may be a step back today."

Financial markets have fully priced in an interest rate hike of at least 75 basis points at the conclusion of the FOMC's policy meeting next week, with an 18% probability of a super-sized, full-percentage-point increase to the Fed funds target rate, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

"Bottom line, (the CPI report) only fortifies the Fed’s hand for a tougher inflation fight," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

Worries persist that a prolonged period of policy tightening from the Fed could tip the economy over the brink of recession.

The inversion of yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, regarded as a red flag of impending recession, widened further.

The CBOE Market Volatility index, often dubbed "the fear index," was set for its biggest one-day point jump since late August.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 904.26 points, or 2.79%, to 31,477.08, the S&P 500 lost 127.23 points, or 3.10%, to 3,983.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 478.03 points, or 3.9%, to 11,788.38.

All 11 of major sectors in the S&P 500 were deep in red territory, with communications services tumbling the most.

Consumer discretionary, tech and the tech subset semiconductor sector were suffering steeper drops than the broader market.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 7.82-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.62-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week high and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 23 new highs and 122 new lows. (Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York Additional reporting by Devik Jain, Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru and Sinead Carew in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -5.98% 128.28 Delayed Quote.-18.15%
APPLE INC. -5.11% 155.065 Delayed Quote.-7.96%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -4.40% 254.86 Delayed Quote.-21.37%
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 220 B - -
Net income 2023 76 114 M - -
Net cash 2023 77 971 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,3x
Yield 2023 0,98%
Capitalization 1 989 B 1 989 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,67x
EV / Sales 2024 7,43x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 266,65 $
Average target price 333,62 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-21.37%1 988 647
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-30.55%67 506
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.59%52 514
SYNOPSYS INC.-7.85%51 923
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-6.08%47 933
SEA LIMITED-70.31%37 316