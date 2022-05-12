Wall Street slides on fears of prolonged inflation

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Producer prices decelerate in April
* Tapestry jumps after upbeat Q3 results
* Indexes down: Dow 1.55%, S&P 1.60%, Nasdaq 1.77%
NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street gyrated before
turning lower on Thursday as worries that inflation, while it
might have peaked, will remain at elevated levels and could
provoke increasingly aggressive policy tightening from the
Federal Reserve.
All three major U.S. stock indexes seesawed before settling
into a steep sell-off which put the S&P 500 within striking
distance of the closing level that would confirm it entered a
bear market after reaching its all-time high on January 3.
"At the end of the day, investor sentiment is not easy to
gauge," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon
Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. "Recent bear markets
have been bloody but brief."
"But when you factor in inflation there’s a possibility that
a bear market will last longer than four or five months."
Market leading megacap names, which thrived amid the low
interest environment of the pandemic era, were the biggest drag,
with Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp weighing the
heaviest.
Market participants were digesting economic data, most
recently the Producer Prices report released before Thursday's
opening bell, which appear to suggest price growth reached its
zenith in March. nL2N2X419C
Even so, the Fed is still expected to hike key interest
rates by at least 50 basis points at least three times in the
coming months, in an effort to toss cold water on demand and
rein in soaring prices.
"It's a market that continues to struggle to calibrate the
impact, the damage being done by inflation," Carlson added. "At
the end of the day this is the first time in decades that
investors have had to factor inflation into their market
calculus."
Geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia's war on Ukraine
were dialed up by Finland's announcement that it would apply for
NATO membership, with Sweden expected to follow suit, a move
which prompted vows of retaliation from the Kremlin.
The conflict, dubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin as
a "special military operation," has further fanned the flames of
inflation by pressuring global energy and grain supplies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 494.11 points,
or 1.55%, to 31,340, the S&P 500 lost 63.06 points, or
1.60%, to 3,872.12 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
201.53 points, or 1.77%, to 11,162.71.
Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, tech shares
were suffering the biggest percentage loss.
Earnings season is nearing the final stretch, and according
to the most recent data, 79% of the S&P 500 companies who have
posted results delivered better-than-expected earnings,
according to Refinitiv.
Analysts now see aggregate first-quarter S&P 500 earnings
growth of 11%, up from 6.4% at quarter-end, per Refinitiv.
Shares of luxury accessories company Tapestry Inc
jumped 14.2% after expressing confidence in a rebound in Chinese
demand once COVID restrictions are lifted.
Walt Disney Co dipped 2.8% following the media
company's disappointing quarterly report.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.99-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.38-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 73 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded six new highs and 1,310 new lows.
