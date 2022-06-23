Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Microsoft Corporation
  News
  Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:58 2022-06-23 pm EDT
256.71 USD   +1.41%
Wall Street struggles for direction on growing recession fears
RE
Quisitive Technology Receives Visa Certification For LedgerPay Platform
MT
Cisco, Nike quit Russia, as pace of Western firms leaving speeds up
RE
Wall Street struggles for direction on growing recession fears

06/23/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Lower bond yields lift some technology stocks

* Accenture slides on tepid current-quarter sales view

* Indexes: Dow down 0.46%, S&P off 0.17%, Nasdaq up 0.36%

June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks indexes were mixed on Thursday as gains in healthcare and megacap technology stocks offset losses in energy and other economically sensitive sectors amid growing recession fears.

Trading has remained volatile after a bruising selloff last week sparked by concerns that aggressive interest rate hikes to tame stubborn inflation could hurt economic growth and corporate profits.

As government bond yields fell to two-week lows, rate-sensitive growth and technology stocks gained, with Apple Inc adding 0.8% and Microsoft Corp 0.9%.

Sectors considered as safer bets in equities such as healthcare, consumer staples, real estate and utilities gained more than 1%, while energy stocks slid 4.7% as crude prices fell $1 a barrel.

"You're in the bottoming process and you'll get these little bounces," said Aaron Clark, portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management.

The benchmark S&P 500 has struggled to make a headway after it confirmed a bear market last week, marking a 20% decline from its record closing peak in January.

"What we really need is for earnings estimates to come down ... to establish a good bottom. Despite all the talks of recession, earnings revisions are still positive so far this year." In his second day of testimony to Congress, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank's commitment to rein in 40-year-high inflation is "unconditional" but it comes with the risk of higher unemployment.

Big Wall Street banks Citigroup and Goldman Sachs now see a bigger chance of a recession.

Rising inflation is also taking a toll on consumer confidence as latest data showed business activity slowed considerably in June.

At 12:49 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 138.70 points, or 0.46%, at 30,344.43, the S&P 500 was down 6.39 points, or 0.17%, at 3,753.50, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 40.19 points, or 0.36%, at 11,093.27.

Bank stocks dropped, with Bank of America down 3.6% ahead of the Fed's 2022 stress test results, which will assess how much capital banks would need to withstand a severe economic downturn.

Snowflake Inc climbed 8.9% after J.P. Morgan upgraded the cloud software company's stock to "overweight" from "neutral".

Meanwhile, U.S. corporations with big oversees operations have started to flag risks from dollar, which hit a 20-year high earlier this month.

Accenture Plc fell 1.1% after IT services company tempered its earnings expectations for the year due to rising inflation and a stronger dollar.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.00-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.25-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week highs and 38 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 26 new highs and 133 new lows. (Reporting by Devik Jain and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE PLC -0.87% 283.94 Delayed Quote.-30.91%
APPLE INC. 0.77% 136.38 Delayed Quote.-23.48%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -3.88% 31.34 Delayed Quote.-26.73%
CITIGROUP INC. -3.26% 45.675 Delayed Quote.-21.84%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.28% 30400.43 Real-time Quote.-16.11%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.14% 255.98 Delayed Quote.-24.74%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.49% 11107.44 Real-time Quote.-29.25%
SNOWFLAKE INC. 8.73% 138.43 Delayed Quote.-62.40%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 199 B - -
Net income 2022 73 188 M - -
Net cash 2022 63 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,0x
Yield 2022 0,96%
Capitalization 1 893 B 1 893 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,21x
EV / Sales 2023 7,93x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 253,13 $
Average target price 358,43 $
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kirk Koenigsbauer Vice President-Office Product Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-24.74%1 893 168
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.52%47 565
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-51.38%47 132
SYNOPSYS INC.-17.99%46 081
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-20.50%40 250
SEA LIMITED-68.14%39 898