Wall Street struggles for direction on growing recession fears

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* Lower bond yields lift some technology stocks
* Accenture slides on tepid current-quarter sales view
* Indexes: Dow down 0.46%, S&P off 0.17%, Nasdaq up 0.36%
June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks indexes were mixed on
Thursday as gains in healthcare and megacap technology stocks
offset losses in energy and other economically sensitive sectors
amid growing recession fears.
Trading has remained volatile after a bruising selloff last
week sparked by concerns that aggressive interest rate hikes to
tame stubborn inflation could hurt economic growth and corporate
profits.
As government bond yields fell to two-week lows,
rate-sensitive growth and technology stocks gained, with Apple
Inc adding 0.8% and Microsoft Corp 0.9%.
Sectors considered as safer bets in equities such as
healthcare, consumer staples, real estate
and utilities gained more than 1%, while
energy stocks slid 4.7% as crude prices fell $1 a
barrel.
"You're in the bottoming process and you'll get these little
bounces," said Aaron Clark, portfolio manager at GW&K Investment
Management.
The benchmark S&P 500 has struggled to make a headway after
it confirmed a bear market last week, marking a 20% decline from
its record closing peak in January.
"What we really need is for earnings estimates to come down
... to establish a good bottom. Despite all the talks of
recession, earnings revisions are still positive so far this
year."
In his second day of testimony to Congress, Federal Reserve
Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank's commitment to rein
in 40-year-high inflation is "unconditional" but it comes with
the risk of higher unemployment.
Big Wall Street banks Citigroup and Goldman Sachs
now see a bigger chance of a recession.
Rising inflation is also taking a toll on consumer
confidence as latest data showed business activity slowed
considerably in June.
At 12:49 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 138.70 points, or 0.46%, at 30,344.43, the S&P 500
was down 6.39 points, or 0.17%, at 3,753.50, and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 40.19 points, or 0.36%, at
11,093.27.
Bank stocks dropped, with Bank of America down 3.6%
ahead of the Fed's 2022 stress test results, which will assess
how much capital banks would need to withstand a severe economic
downturn.
Snowflake Inc climbed 8.9% after J.P. Morgan
upgraded the cloud software company's stock to "overweight" from
"neutral".
Meanwhile, U.S. corporations with big oversees operations
have started to flag risks from dollar, which hit a 20-year high
earlier this month.
Accenture Plc fell 1.1% after IT services company
tempered its earnings expectations for the year due to rising
inflation and a stronger dollar.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.00-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 1.25-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded one new 52-week highs and 38 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 26 new highs and 133 new lows.
(Reporting by Devik Jain and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and
Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk; Editing by Arun Koyyur)