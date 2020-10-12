Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/12 03:14:08 pm
222.52 USD   +3.11%
02:40pWall Street surges on Apple, Microsoft, Amazon
RE
02:35pWall Street surges on Apple, Microsoft, Amazon
RE
09:55aREFILE-US STOCKS-Nasdaq leads Wall St higher on tech boost, stimulus hopes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wall Street surges on Apple, Microsoft, Amazon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Apple jumps ahead of Tuesday event

* Twitter rises after Deutsche Bank upgrades to "buy"

* White House calls for limited COVID-19 relief bill

* Indexes: Dow +1.13%, S&P 500 +2.01%, Nasdaq +3.16

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street surged on Monday, fueled by expectations of a coronavirus relief package and by a rally in Amazon, Apple and other technology stocks ahead quarterly earnings season.

Apple Inc jumped nearly 7% ahead of an event on Tuesday, when it is expected to unveil its newest iPhones.

Amazon rallied over 6% ahead of its annual Prime Day shopping event on Oct. 13 and 14. Microsoft climbed 3.5%, helping lift the S&P 500 information technology index by 3.3%.

The S&P 500 was about 1% below its record closing high from Sept. 2, nearly recovering from most of a 9% pullback last month.

Optimistic sentiment dominated after the Trump administration on Sunday called on Congress to pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill as negotiations on a broader package ran into resistance.

"It looks like the administration wants a deal done before the election," said Brian Battle, director of trading at Performance Trust Capital Partners in Chicago. "Now it's up to the Republican Senate to figure out how big the number is going to be."

Many investors view Democratic candidate Joe Biden as more likely to raise taxes, and for months have seen a second term for Trump, who favors deregulation, as better for the overall stock market.

However, with growing expectations of a Democratic win in next month's presidential election, investors are increasingly pointing to potential benefits of a Biden presidency, such as greater infrastructure spending and less global trade uncertainty.

Betting odds aggregated by RealClearPolitics suggest bettors see a 67% chance Biden will win and a 33% chance for Trump, the greatest gap so far between the two candidates.

With the Oct. 15 presidential debate officially canceled, Trump plans to travel to key battleground states this week as his doctor declared he was no longer a transmission risk for the novel coronavirus.

Results from big U.S. banks will be in focus this week, with JPMorgan & Co and Citigroup set to report on Tuesday. The S&P 500 banks index gained 0.9%.

Overall, analysts expect third-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies to fall 20.7% from a year earlier, smaller than a 30.6% slump in the second quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.13% at 28,910.08 points, while the S&P 500 gained 2.01% to 3,546.95.

The Nasdaq Composite added 3.16% at 11,945.77.

The S&P 500 energy index fell 0.4% as oil prices dropped on easing supply worries.

Twitter Inc jumped 5.7% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the social media company's shares to "buy" on expectations of continued growth in 2021.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.48-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.34-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 70 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 158 new highs and 11 new lows. (Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 5.97% 3472.45 Delayed Quote.77.86%
APPLE INC. 6.48% 124.22 Delayed Quote.59.33%
CITIGROUP INC. 1.77% 45.795 Delayed Quote.-43.76%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.22% 7.86 Delayed Quote.13.39%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.05% 28886.8 Delayed Quote.0.17%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.00% 41.62 Delayed Quote.-34.18%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 3.48% 222.92 Delayed Quote.36.85%
NASDAQ 100 3.77% 12150.15655 Delayed Quote.34.27%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.09% 11922.108336 Delayed Quote.29.06%
S&P 500 1.96% 3543.53 Delayed Quote.7.63%
WTI -2.23% 39.325 Delayed Quote.-34.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
02:40pWall Street surges on Apple, Microsoft, Amazon
RE
02:35pWall Street surges on Apple, Microsoft, Amazon
RE
09:55aREFILE-US STOCKS-Nasdaq leads Wall St higher on tech boost, stimulus hopes
RE
09:13aNasdaq set to lead Wall St set higher on tech boost, stimulus hopes
RE
06:51aU.S.-Europe Relations Tested as Talks on Taxing Multinationals Fall Short
DJ
10/11Silicon Valley Pay Cuts Ignite Tech-Industry Covid-19 Tensions
DJ
10/09Microsoft to let most employees work remotely for up to half their weekly wor..
RE
10/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/09Microsoft to Allow Some Employees to Opt for Permanent Remote Work -- 2nd Upd..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 48 963 M - -
Net cash 2021 82 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,6x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 1 633 B 1 633 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,89x
EV / Sales 2022 8,83x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 232,76 $
Last Close Price 215,81 $
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION36.85%1 633 175
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.623.71%140 052
SEA LIMITED327.95%83 949
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.72%49 532
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC65.24%49 307
SPLUNK INC.41.84%34 072
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group