World stocks hit five-week peak, as dollar continues retreat

Sterling continues rally, hits highest since mid-September
Britain delays tax and spending plan announcement to
mid-Nov
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - World stocks rose
to a five-week peak on Wednesday in choppy trading as U.S.
shares were mixed, with investors weighing disappointing
earnings from U.S. heavyweights with hopes the Federal Reserve
will slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes.
The U.S. dollar index fell to a five-week low as the pound
touched its highest since Sept. 13, continuing its rally after
Rishi Sunak became Britain's prime minister.
News that the British government's plan to repair the
country's public finances will be delayed by more than two weeks
to Nov. 17 pushed up bond yields.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.27% by
1:30 p.m. ET (1730 GMT). The S&P 500 lost 0.44% and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.69%, dragged by disappointing
earnings and warnings from Microsoft and Alphabet.
MSCI's World Stock Index was up 0.14% after
touching a five-week high. Europe's Stoxx 600 finished
up 0.7% at its strongest level since Sept. 20.
Some of Europe's largest banks warned of growing risks as
the economy fizzles after posting stronger-than-expected
profits, helped by a trading boom in volatile markets and higher
interest rates. Deutsche Bank posted a
better-than-expected jump in third-quarter profit, and Britain's
Barclays also beat profit forecasts.
Google owner Alphabet posted softer-than-expected
ad sales after Tuesday's close and Microsoft missed
revenue forecasts, while a warning from Dutch semiconductor
supplier ASM added to concerns about slowing economic
growth.
U.S. new home sales decreased 10.9% and mortgage rates
reached their highest in 20 years last week,
data showed
.
Asian shares rallied, in a sign that some investors were
taking comfort from a perception that a turn in the global
rate-hike cycle may be near.
Although the Fed is widely expected to deliver another 75
basis points hike in November, a sense that the Fed could then
start to slow its aggressive tightening cycle has lifted
sentiment in share markets and taken the edge off a dollar
rally.
"I wouldn't want to take the optimism too far. We think it's
still too soon for the Fed to make a significant pivot and the
stronger markets are, the more likely it is that the Fed wants
to be more cautious about wanting to make a pivot," said Andrew
Sheets, chief cross-asset strategist at Morgan Stanley.
Sheets also noted "more downside risk" for earnings.
The Bank of Canada, meanwhile, announced a
smaller-than-expected rate rise of 50 percentage points. That
put its policy rate at 3.75%, a 14-year high but coming up short
on calls for another 75 basis points move to contain stubbornly
high inflation.
"With Bank of Canada raising lesser than expected,
you're definitely seeing a good
switching away
from earnings," said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at
Interactive Brokers.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rallied more than 1%, while Japan's Nikkei
hit its highest level since Sept. 20.
The euro pushed back above $1 for the first time in five
weeks.
In Australia, inflation raced to a 32-year high last quarter
as the cost of home building and gas surged. The surprise added
pressure on the central bank to reverse a recent dovish turn,
though markets doubt there will be a dramatic shift.
China's yuan rebounded sharply to close the domestic session
at the strongest level in two weeks, as traders and corporate
clients raced to liquidate long dollar positions.
Market participants became cautious after major state-owned
banks were spotted selling the dollar on Tuesday to stabilize
the market, traders said.
Investors increased bets on the Bank of England raising its
benchmark rate by a full percentage point on Nov. 3 after news
of the delay of a tax and spending plan announcement, putting
the chances of such a move at around 37%.
Gold prices jumped as the dollar and bond yields weakened.
Spot prices touched a two-week high and were last up
0.72%.
Elsewhere in commodities, oil prices jumped 3% on record
U.S. crude exports and strong demand. Brent crude
futures were last up 2.3% and U.S. crude rose 3.1%.
