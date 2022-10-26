Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:14 2022-10-26 pm EDT
232.61 USD   -7.20%
S&P, Nasdaq pulled lower as tech earnings misses fuel slowdown fears
RE
World stocks hit five-week peak, as dollar continues retreat
RE
Microsoft 'Well Positioned' to Continue to Win Deals Amid Slower Growth Environment, Goldman Says
MT
World stocks hit five-week peak, as dollar continues retreat

10/26/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
(Updates prices)

*

Sterling continues rally, hits highest since mid-September

*

Britain delays tax and spending plan announcement to mid-Nov

WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - World stocks rose to a five-week peak on Wednesday in choppy trading as U.S. shares were mixed, with investors weighing disappointing earnings from U.S. heavyweights with hopes the Federal Reserve will slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes.

The U.S. dollar index fell to a five-week low as the pound touched its highest since Sept. 13, continuing its rally after Rishi Sunak became Britain's prime minister.

News that the British government's plan to repair the country's public finances will be delayed by more than two weeks to Nov. 17 pushed up bond yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.27% by 1:30 p.m. ET (1730 GMT). The S&P 500 lost 0.44% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.69%, dragged by disappointing earnings and warnings from Microsoft and Alphabet.

MSCI's World Stock Index was up 0.14% after touching a five-week high. Europe's Stoxx 600 finished up 0.7% at its strongest level since Sept. 20.

Some of Europe's largest banks warned of growing risks as the economy fizzles after posting stronger-than-expected profits, helped by a trading boom in volatile markets and higher interest rates. Deutsche Bank posted a better-than-expected jump in third-quarter profit, and Britain's Barclays also beat profit forecasts.

Google owner Alphabet posted softer-than-expected ad sales after Tuesday's close and Microsoft missed revenue forecasts, while a warning from Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM added to concerns about slowing economic growth.

U.S. new home sales decreased 10.9% and mortgage rates reached their highest in 20 years last week,

data showed

.

Asian shares rallied, in a sign that some investors were taking comfort from a perception that a turn in the global rate-hike cycle may be near.

Although the Fed is widely expected to deliver another 75 basis points hike in November, a sense that the Fed could then start to slow its aggressive tightening cycle has lifted sentiment in share markets and taken the edge off a dollar rally.

"I wouldn't want to take the optimism too far. We think it's still too soon for the Fed to make a significant pivot and the stronger markets are, the more likely it is that the Fed wants to be more cautious about wanting to make a pivot," said Andrew Sheets, chief cross-asset strategist at Morgan Stanley.

Sheets also noted "more downside risk" for earnings.

The Bank of Canada, meanwhile, announced a smaller-than-expected rate rise of 50 percentage points. That put its policy rate at 3.75%, a 14-year high but coming up short on calls for another 75 basis points move to contain stubbornly high inflation.

"With Bank of Canada raising lesser than expected, you're definitely seeing a good

switching away

from earnings," said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rallied more than 1%, while Japan's Nikkei hit its highest level since Sept. 20.

The euro pushed back above $1 for the first time in five weeks.

In Australia, inflation raced to a 32-year high last quarter as the cost of home building and gas surged. The surprise added pressure on the central bank to reverse a recent dovish turn, though markets doubt there will be a dramatic shift.

China's yuan rebounded sharply to close the domestic session at the strongest level in two weeks, as traders and corporate clients raced to liquidate long dollar positions.

Market participants became cautious after major state-owned banks were spotted selling the dollar on Tuesday to stabilize the market, traders said.

Investors increased bets on the Bank of England raising its benchmark rate by a full percentage point on Nov. 3 after news of the delay of a tax and spending plan announcement, putting the chances of such a move at around 37%.

Gold prices jumped as the dollar and bond yields weakened. Spot prices touched a two-week high and were last up 0.72%.

Elsewhere in commodities, oil prices jumped 3% on record U.S. crude exports and strong demand. Brent crude futures were last up 2.3% and U.S. crude rose 3.1%.

(Additional reporting by Shruthi Shankar and Ankika Biswas; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -8.77% 95.355 Delayed Quote.-27.87%
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. -7.77% 256.55 Real-time Quote.-28.44%
BARCLAYS PLC -0.27% 149.82 Delayed Quote.-19.67%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 1.20% 9.377 Delayed Quote.-15.90%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -6.97% 233.295 Delayed Quote.-26.48%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
02:38pS&P, Nasdaq pulled lower as tech earnings misses fuel slowdown fears
RE
02:33pWorld stocks hit five-week peak, as dollar continues retreat
RE
01:48pMicrosoft 'Well Positioned' to Continue to Win Deals Amid Slower Growth Environment, Go..
MT
01:41pSector Update: Tech Stocks Sinking Wednesday After Microsoft, Google Paren..
MT
01:36pUS Stocks Mixed Midday as Mega-Cap Tech Earnings Weigh on Nasdaq
MT
01:23pMidday Report: US Equity Indices Mixed While Treasury Yields Decline; Mega..
MT
12:56pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Mixed W..
MT
12:51pS&P 500, Dow come out of tech gloom on hopes of slower rate hikes
RE
12:23pDA Davidson Adjusts Microsoft Price Target to $250 From $316, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
12:04pCredit Suisse Adjusts Microsoft's Price Target to $365 From $400, Keeps Outperform Rati..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 212 B - -
Net income 2023 71 194 M - -
Net cash 2023 67 776 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,4x
Yield 2023 1,08%
Capitalization 1 869 B 1 869 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,49x
EV / Sales 2024 7,17x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-26.48%1 869 395
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-45.96%52 528
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-29.89%48 083
SYNOPSYS INC.-20.02%45 068
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-18.80%41 442
THE TRADE DESK, INC.-36.88%28 241