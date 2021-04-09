Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

World stocks hit record high, powered by Wall Street

04/09/2021 | 04:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Dovish Powell, weak jobs data quell inflation jitters

* S&P 500 jumps to record high as U.S. yields retreat

* Dollar index eyes worst week of year on lower bond yields

* China shares slide as price data spur tightening worries

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Global stocks hit record highs on Friday, as tech shares on Wall Street cheered receding U.S. inflation fears, with the lack of inflation pressure keeping bond yields near two-week lows.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated late on Thursday that inflation was not a worry, following data showing an unexpected rise in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits.

MSCI's broadest gauge of world stocks set a record high in Asian trading, though it was down 0.1% at 0755 GMT. The index has gained more than 1.5% this week.

"As long as monetary stimulus is easy, as long as fiscal policy is easy, any hiccups in stocks are probably only going to find buyers," said Giles Coghlan, chief currency analyst at HYCM.

Emini futures were steady after the S&P 500 rose 0.42% to a record high, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.03%.

Britain's FTSE 100 hit its highest in more than a year, bringing gains for the week to nearly 3%, helped by the country's speedy vaccine rollout.

German stocks dipped 0.22%.

Powell signalled at an IMF event that the central bank was nowhere near reducing support for the U.S. economy, saying that while economic reopening could result in higher prices temporarily, it will not constitute inflation.

Deutsche Bank analysts said the comments "offered fresh reassurance to investors who’d begun to price in earlier rate increases on the back of some very strong economic data in recent weeks".

Traders piled into megacap tech stocks such as Apple Inc , Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc, which were the main drivers of the S&P 500.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields held close to Thursday's two-week trough near 1.6%.

Yields had surged to the highest since Jan 2020 at 1.776% at the end of March as a string of strong U.S. economic data stoked fears of a spike in inflation that could force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than policymakers had so far signalled.

German 10-year bond yields rose 2 basis points, moving away from the previous session's 10-day lows.

The U.S. dollar index gained 0.2% but was set for its worst week of the year, weighed down by lower Treasury yields. The euro dipped 0.2% after hitting two-week highs in the previous session.

The CBOE volatility index hit its lowest since Feb 2020 at 16.55.

In Asia, Japan's Topix gained 0.6% and Australian stocks hovered near a 13-month high, while South Korea's Kospi touched the highest intraday level since mid-February.

Chinese shares, however, slid 1.5%, as robust domestic inflation data raised worries over policy tightening.

Factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March.

Oil prices edged down as investors weighed rising supplies from major producers and the impact on fuel demand from the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. crude fell 0.35% to $59.38 a barrel, while Brent lost 0.5% to $62.87 a barrel.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,747 an ounce after jumping to a more than one-month peak of $1,758 on Thursday.

(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London, Kevin Buckland in Tokyo and Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Kim Coghill and Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.61% 3299.3 Delayed Quote.0.69%
APPLE INC. 1.92% 130.36 Delayed Quote.-1.76%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.44% 0.63961 Delayed Quote.1.79%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.06% 1.15192 Delayed Quote.3.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.11% 0.667401 Delayed Quote.3.75%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.46% 10.3 Delayed Quote.15.57%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.17% 33503.57 Delayed Quote.9.28%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.00% 11866.19 Delayed Quote.1.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.17% 1.18905 Delayed Quote.-2.80%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.12% 0.011239 Delayed Quote.1.07%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.35% 3131.01 Real-time Quote.9.46%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.96% 62.7 Delayed Quote.21.24%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.34% 253.25 Delayed Quote.12.36%
NASDAQ 100 1.04% 13758.50507 Delayed Quote.5.65%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.03% 13829.309685 Delayed Quote.6.21%
NIKKEI 225 0.20% 29768.06 Real-time Quote.8.33%
S&P 500 0.42% 4097.17 Delayed Quote.8.62%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.17% 0.841043 Delayed Quote.2.88%
WTI -0.91% 59.259 Delayed Quote.22.79%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
04:15aWorld stocks hit record high, powered by Wall Street
RE
04:11aWorld stocks hit record high, powered by Wall Street
RE
03:38aMICROSOFT  : Italian Privacy Regulator Launches Investigation of Microsoft's Lin..
MT
12:37aStocks firm near record as easing U.S. inflation fears lift Wall Street
RE
04/08Apple argues it faces competition in video game market as 'Fortnite' trial ne..
RE
04/08S&P 500 closes at record as interest rates retreat
RE
04/08S&P closes at record on tech boost as U.S. Treasury yields retreat
RE
04/08MICROSOFT  : How gamifying machine learning leads to stronger security and AI mo..
PU
04/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Sets Record, Propelled by Tech Stocks
DJ
04/08Tech boost lifts S&P to record as U.S. Treasury yields retreat
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 164 B - -
Net income 2021 55 912 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 333 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,5x
Yield 2021 0,87%
Capitalization 1 910 B 1 910 B -
EV / Sales 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales 2022 9,99x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 275,97 $
Last Close Price 253,25 $
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION12.36%1 910 066
SEA LIMITED23.20%125 536
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.79%94 893
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE14.14%58 005
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-4.17%54 421
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-0.59%41 730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ