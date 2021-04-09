World stocks hit record high, powered by Wall Street

* Dovish Powell, weak jobs data quell inflation jitters
* S&P 500 jumps to record high as U.S. yields retreat
* Dollar index eyes worst week of year on lower bond yields
* China shares slide as price data spur tightening worries
LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Global stocks hit record highs
on Friday, as tech shares on Wall Street cheered receding U.S.
inflation fears, with the lack of inflation pressure keeping
bond yields near two-week lows.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated late on
Thursday that inflation was not a worry, following data showing
an unexpected rise in the number of Americans filing new claims
for unemployment benefits.
MSCI's broadest gauge of world stocks set a
record high in Asian trading, though it was down 0.1% at 0755
GMT. The index has gained more than 1.5% this week.
"As long as monetary stimulus is easy, as long as fiscal
policy is easy, any hiccups in stocks are probably only going to
find buyers," said Giles Coghlan, chief currency analyst at
HYCM.
Emini futures were steady after the S&P 500
rose 0.42% to a record high, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 1.03%.
Britain's FTSE 100 hit its highest in more than a
year, bringing gains for the week to nearly 3%, helped by the
country's speedy vaccine rollout.
German stocks dipped 0.22%.
Powell signalled at an IMF event that the central bank was
nowhere near reducing support for the U.S. economy, saying that
while economic reopening could result in higher prices
temporarily, it will not constitute inflation.
Deutsche Bank analysts said the comments "offered fresh
reassurance to investors who’d begun to price in earlier rate
increases on the back of some very strong economic data in
recent weeks".
Traders piled into megacap tech stocks such as Apple Inc
, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc,
which were the main drivers of the S&P 500.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields held close to
Thursday's two-week trough near 1.6%.
Yields had surged to the highest since Jan 2020 at 1.776% at
the end of March as a string of strong U.S. economic data stoked
fears of a spike in inflation that could force the Federal
Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than policymakers had so
far signalled.
German 10-year bond yields rose 2 basis points,
moving away from the previous session's 10-day lows.
The U.S. dollar index gained 0.2% but was set for its
worst week of the year, weighed down by lower Treasury yields.
The euro dipped 0.2% after hitting two-week highs in the
previous session.
The CBOE volatility index hit its lowest since Feb 2020 at
16.55.
In Asia, Japan's Topix gained 0.6% and Australian
stocks hovered near a 13-month high, while South Korea's
Kospi touched the highest intraday level since
mid-February.
Chinese shares, however, slid 1.5%, as robust
domestic inflation data raised worries over policy tightening.
Factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace since
July 2018 in March.
Oil prices edged down as investors weighed rising supplies
from major producers and the impact on fuel demand from the
COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. crude fell 0.35% to $59.38 a barrel, while Brent
lost 0.5% to $62.87 a barrel.
Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,747 an ounce after jumping
to a more than one-month peak of $1,758 on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London, Kevin
Buckland in Tokyo and Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by
Christopher Cushing, Kim Coghill and Nick Macfie)