World stocks rally as Treasury yields tumble

* World stocks extend record run
* Russia's ruble falls as much as 2%, then rebounds
* Oil steadies after 5% surge, commodity currencies benefit
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - World stocks extended
a five-day run of fresh highs on Thursday, fueled by upbeat
earnings and strong U.S. economic data that point to a solid
recovery ahead, while Russian markets tumbled at the prospect of
the harshest U.S. sanctions in years.
Major stock indexes posted records, with Europe's broad
STOXX 600 setting a new all-time high, as rising
commodity stocks and solid results offset the region's COVID
third wave and vaccination rollout worries.
A tumble in the 10-year U.S. Treasury note below 1.6% to
yield 1.5496%, a fall of 8.6 basis points, helped spur renewed
buying of big tech stocks and drive MSCI's
benchmark for global equity markets up 0.80% to fresh peaks.
The all-country world index, a benchmark heavily weighted to
Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc
, is up about 8.5% for the year as growth rose
1.4% and value 0.4% on Thursday, as measured by the
Russell 1000 indexes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.85% and the
S&P 500 gained 0.96%, both also hitting new highs. The
Nasdaq Composite added 1.07%.
Unlike a month ago when markets feared inflation, the
plunge in Treasury yields suggests investors from Japan and
elsewhere in Asia see deflation in the long-term once stimulus
is gone and U.S. growth normalizes, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S.
chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC in New York.
"Once those steroids are no longer being provided the
economy's going to drop back to its trend and their point is,
'Well, how are you going to get out of this deflationary bias
with the dollar remaining firm?'" Ricchiuto said.
The dollar index rebounded after touching a four-week
low, up 0.072% as the euro fell 0.09% to $1.1967. The
Japanese yen strengthened 0.17% versus the greenback.
U.S. retail sales rebounded 9.8% in March, the largest
increase since May 2020, in a gain that pushed the level of
sales 17.1% above its pre-pandemic level to a record high, the
Commerce Department said.
Separately, the Labor Department said initial claims for
state unemployment benefits fell to a seasonally adjusted
576,000 for the week ended April 10, the lowest level since
mid-March 2020 and 124,000 below economists forecasts.
Investors are increasingly convinced that U.S. interest
rates will stay low, whereas in Europe a deluge of debt issuance
lifted German bond yields to four-week highs.
A new set of U.S. sanctions to punish Russia for alleged
interference in U.S. elections, cyber-hacking and other "malign"
acts battered the ruble and Russian state bonds, but analysts
said they will not have a significantly adverse impact.
The ruble dropped as much as 2% but later rebounded
0.7%.
Turkey's lira wobbled as the country's central bank hinted
that it will look to cut interest rates under a new governor
after the last one was sacked after hiking rates last month.
Overnight in Asia the Nikkei ended little changed
and Hong Kong and China's main bourses finished
0.5%-0.6% in the red.
JPMorgan Asset Management said in a note it was trimming its
overall emerging markets exposure once again, "mostly driven by
a less sanguine outlook on EM Asia."
The bank had already recommended selling EM currencies
earlier in the week.
The Australian dollar hovered near three-week highs
at $0.7716 after posting its biggest one-day percentage gain
since Feb. 19 on Wednesday. Its New Zealand peer was
upbeat at $0.7147, a level not seen since March 23.
Gold jumped to its highest in more than a month as Treasury
yields retreated. Spot gold prices rose 1.83% to
$1,767.79 an ounce.
Oil prices held near a one-month high following the strong
U.S. economic data and higher demand forecasts from the
International Energy Agency (IEA).
Brent crude futures rose $0.06, to $66.64 a barrel.
U.S. crude futures eased $0.04 to $63.11 a barrel.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Swati
