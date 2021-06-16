Dollar holds near one-month high with focus on Fed's inflation take

* FOMC wraps up two-day policy meeting on Wednesday
* Fed has so far touted price pressures as transitory
* Dollar firm even with 10-year Treasury yield below 1.5%
TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - The dollar held near a one-month
high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as investors
tried to ascertain if the Federal Reserve might alter the
language on its stimulus following a recent jump in U.S.
inflation.
The dollar index stood at 90.499, having hit a
one-month high of 90.677 on Tuesday despite mixed U.S. economic
data.
U.S. retail sales dropped more than expected in May but
sales in April were revised sharply up and are way above their
pre-pandemic level.
With spending rotating back to services from goods as
vaccinations allow Americans to travel and engage in other
activities, the data cemented the perception of a strong
recovery in the economy.
Separate data showed wholesale price inflation accelerated
to 6.6%, the largest gain since November 2010.
Last week, consumer price data showed the sharpest rise in
more than a dozen years, but hefty contributions from short-term
increases in airline ticket prices and used cars suggested those
price pressures may not last.
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to acknowledge the
first conversations among its policymakers about when and how
fast to pare back the massive bond-buying program launched in
2020 when it concludes a policy meeting later in the day.
Yet most investors think the Fed will refrain from any hints
of starting tapering its stimulus in the near future.
"The Fed has said they're going to be reactionary to the
data ... and they've said they want to see extended inflationary
conditions before they make any commitment to tapering or
hikes," said Bart Wakabayashi, Tokyo branch manager at State
Street Bank.
Wakabayashi said the dollar should rally if the Fed drops
any hint that tapering will be brought forward or rate hikes are
going to be looked at sooner, but added, "I think they'll stick
to the same tagline, and it will probably end up being a
non-event."
Some market players also noted the dollar could rise by
default as other major currencies appear to be losing momentum.
"We have to note that the U.S. dollar is strengthening now
even as U.S. debt yield has dropped below 1.5%," said Makoto
Noji, chief FX strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"Today's currency market suggests there is strong potential
pressure to lift the dollar, should there be some sort of
surprises from the Fed."
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield, whose
climb in the first quarter helped buoy the dollar, sat at
1.4973% on Wednesday, after sinking as low as 1.4280% last week
for the first time since early March.
The euro stood at $1.2129, little changed on the day
but struggling to recover from its fall last week after the
European Central Bank pledged to keep stimulus steady over the
summer.
The yen was largely flat at 110.06 yen per dollar,
near its two-month low of 110.325 touched earlier this month,
with the Bank of Japan expected to extend some of its pandemic
relief measures this week.
The British pound, a strong performer so far this year, hit
a one-month low of $1.4035 on Tuesday despite
stronger-than-expected employment data. It last stood at
$1.40885.
The number of employees on British company payrolls surged
by a record amount in May while pay growth marked its biggest
rise since 2007 in April, although statisticians warned that
this was distorted by comparisons with depressed wages a year
ago and greater job losses among low-paid staff.
While UK job recovery looks set to continue as the economy
reopens, the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant
of the novel coronavirus, which forced Prime Minister Boris
Johnson to delay his plans to lift lockdown, is seen as a risk.
The Australian dollar lacked traction after the country's
central bank signalled on Tuesday its willingness to extend its
bond purchase programme next month.
The currency changed hands at $0.7697, not far from
a seven-week low of $0.7646 touched earlier this month.
In crypto markets, bitcoin traded at around
$40,295, having hit a near one-month high of $41,341 on Tuesday,
aided by the promise of fresh investment from major backer
MicroStrategy and an upbeat tweet from Tesla
boss Elon Musk.
Ether had less momentum, trading at around $2,530
.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Kevin Buckland; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kenneth Maxwell)