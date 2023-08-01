MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR) (“MicroStrategy”or the “Company”), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023 (the second quarter of its 2023 fiscal year).
“Our new MicroStrategy ONE platform is the most important product innovation in the history of our company because it represents a fundamental shift in our industry to harness the power of business intelligence and artificial intelligence together to upgrade the way organizations do business. The growth in our recurring revenue this quarter illustrated the strength of our enterprise cloud platform, despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds,” said Phong Le, President and Chief Executive Officer, MicroStrategy.
“Our bitcoin holdings increased to 152,800 bitcoins as of July 31, 2023, with the addition in the second quarter of 12,333 bitcoins being the largest increase in a single quarter since Q2 2021. We efficiently raised capital through our at-the-market equity program and used cash from operations to continue to increase bitcoins on our balance sheet. And we did so against the promising backdrop of increasing institutional interest, progress on accounting transparency, and ongoing regulatory clarity for bitcoin,” said Andrew Kang, Chief Financial Officer, MicroStrategy.
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
- Revenues: Total revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $120.4 million, a 1.4% decrease, or a 0.5% decrease on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Product licenses and subscription services revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $35.4 million, a 3.7% increase, or a 6.6% increase on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Product support revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $66.1 million, a 0.7% decrease on both a GAAP basis and non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Other services revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $18.9 million, an 11.6% decrease, or a 10.9% decrease on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2022.
- Gross Profit: Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $93.3 million, representing a 77.5% gross margin, compared to a gross profit of $96.9 million, representing a gross margin of 79.4%, for the second quarter of 2022.
- Operating Expenses: Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $120.0 million, an 88.2% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2022. Operating expenses include impairment losses on the Company’s digital assets, which were $24.1 million during the second quarter of 2023, compared to $917.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.
- Loss from Operations and Net Income (Loss): Loss from operations for the second quarter of 2023 was $26.7 million, compared to $918.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $22.2 million, or $1.52 per share on a diluted basis, as compared to a net loss of $1.062 billion, or $94.01 per share on a diluted basis, for the second quarter of 2022. Digital asset impairment losses of $24.1 million and $917.8 million for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, were reflected in these amounts. Benefit from income taxes of $60.3 million and provision for income taxes of $136.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, were reflected in net income (loss).
- Cash and Cash Equivalents: As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $66.0 million, as compared to $43.8 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $22.1 million.
- Digital Assets: As of June 30, 2023, the carrying value of the Company’s digital assets (comprised of approximately 152,333 bitcoins) was $2.323 billion, which reflects cumulative impairment losses of $2.196 billion since acquisition and an average carrying amount per bitcoin of approximately $15,251. As of June 30, 2023, the original cost basis and market value of the Company’s bitcoin were $4.519 billion and $4.625 billion, respectively, which reflects an average cost per bitcoin of approximately $29,668 and a market price per bitcoin of $30,361.51, respectively.
- Sales Agreement: On May 1, 2023, MicroStrategy entered into a Sales Agreement (the “2023 Sales Agreement”) with Cowen and Company, LLC and Canaccord Genuity LLC as agents (collectively, the “2023 Sales Agents”), pursuant to which MicroStrategy may issue and sell shares of its class A common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $625.0 million from time to time through the 2023 Sales Agents. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company issued and sold 1,079,170 shares of its class A common stock under the 2023 Sales Agreement for aggregate net proceeds (less sales commissions and expenses) of approximately $333.5 million. As of June 30, 2023, approximately $290.0 million of the Company’s class A common stock remained available for issuance and sale pursuant to the 2023 Sales Agreement.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
MicroStrategy is providing supplemental financial measures for (i) non-GAAP loss from operations that excludes the impact of share-based compensation expense, (ii) non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share that exclude the impacts of share-based compensation expense, interest expense arising from the amortization of debt issuance costs related to MicroStrategy’s long-term debt, gain on debt extinguishment, and related income tax effects, and (iii) non-GAAP constant currency revenues that exclude foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. These supplemental financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and, as a result, these supplemental financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to help understand, manage, and evaluate business performance and to help make operating decisions.
MicroStrategy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors and analysts in comparing its performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. The first supplemental financial measure excludes a significant non-cash expense that MicroStrategy believes is not reflective of its general business performance, and for which the accounting requires management judgment and the resulting share-based compensation expense could vary significantly in comparison to other companies. The second set of supplemental financial measures excludes the impacts of (i) share-based compensation expense, (ii) non-cash interest expense arising from the amortization of debt issuance costs related to MicroStrategy’s long-term debt, (iii) a gain on debt extinguishment, and (iv) related income tax effects. The third set of supplemental financial measures excludes changes resulting from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates so that results may be compared to the same period in the prior year on a non-GAAP constant currency basis. MicroStrategy believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures can also facilitate comparison of MicroStrategy’s operating results to those of its competitors.
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues:
Product licenses
$
15,522
$
20,129
$
32,934
$
36,642
Subscription services
19,878
14,017
38,688
26,862
Total product licenses and subscription services
35,400
34,146
71,622
63,504
Product support
66,081
66,521
131,562
133,672
Other services
18,919
21,406
39,131
44,174
Total revenues
120,400
122,073
242,315
241,350
Cost of revenues:
Product licenses
444
431
978
908
Subscription services
7,216
5,498
15,072
10,908
Total product licenses and subscription services
7,660
5,929
16,050
11,816
Product support
5,816
5,127
11,584
10,318
Other services
13,645
14,148
27,428
28,747
Total cost of revenues
27,121
25,204
55,062
50,881
Gross profit
93,279
96,869
187,253
190,469
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
37,660
36,862
73,766
70,102
Research and development
29,354
31,790
60,712
65,313
General and administrative
28,830
28,502
56,736
55,208
Digital asset impairment losses
24,143
917,838
43,054
1,087,929
Total operating expenses
119,987
1,014,992
234,268
1,278,552
Loss from operations
(26,708
)
(918,123
)
(47,015
)
(1,088,083
)
Interest expense, net
(11,095
)
(13,187
)
(26,025
)
(24,226
)
Gain on debt extinguishment
0
0
44,686
0
Other (expense) income, net
(250
)
5,120
(1,693
)
7,345
Loss before income taxes
(38,053
)
(926,190
)
(30,047
)
(1,104,964
)
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(60,296
)
136,108
(513,483
)
88,085
Net income (loss)
$
22,243
$
(1,062,298
)
$
483,436
$
(1,193,049
)
Basic earnings (loss) per share (1)
$
1.68
$
(94.01
)
$
41.18
$
(105.64
)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic earnings (loss) per share
13,247
11,300
11,739
11,294
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (1)
$
1.52
$
(94.01
)
$
33.56
$
(105.64
)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing diluted earnings (loss) per share
16,095
11,300
14,534
11,294
(1) Basic and fully diluted earnings (loss) per share for class A and class B common stock are the same.
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022*
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
65,968
$
43,835
Restricted cash
2,085
7,033
Accounts receivable, net
121,901
189,280
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
19,680
24,418
Total current assets
209,634
264,566
Digital assets
2,323,252
1,840,028
Property and equipment, net
30,507
32,311
Right-of-use assets
58,264
61,299
Deposits and other assets
22,421
23,916
Deferred tax assets, net
719,026
188,152
Total Assets
$
3,363,104
$
2,410,272
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
Current liabilities
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and operating lease liabilities
$
33,660
$
42,976
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
41,492
53,716
Accrued interest
1,493
2,829
Current portion of long-term debt, net
468
454
Deferred revenue and advance payments
195,817
217,428
Total current liabilities
272,930
317,403
Long-term debt, net
2,177,974
2,378,560
Deferred revenue and advance payments
11,244
12,763
Operating lease liabilities
63,814
67,344
Other long-term liabilities
17,826
17,124
Deferred tax liabilities
198
198
Total liabilities
2,543,986
2,793,392
Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
Preferred stock undesignated, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
0
0
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 330,000 shares authorized; 20,803 shares issued and 12,119 shares outstanding, and 18,269 shares issued and 9,585 shares outstanding, respectively
21
18
Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value; 165,000 shares authorized; 1,964 shares issued and outstanding, and 1,964 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
2,559,268
1,841,120
Treasury stock, at cost; 8,684 shares and 8,684 shares, respectively
(782,104
)
(782,104
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(13,150
)
(13,801
)
Accumulated deficit
(944,919
)
(1,428,355
)
Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
819,118
(383,120
)
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
$
3,363,104
$
2,410,272
* Derived from audited financial statements.
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
18,925
$
22,863
Net cash used in investing activities
(527,416
)
(227,019
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
525,911
218,487
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(235
)
(3,224
)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
17,185
11,107
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
50,868
64,434
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
68,053
$
75,541
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
REVENUE AND COST OF REVENUE DETAIL
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues
Product licenses and subscription services:
Product licenses
$
15,522
$
20,129
$
32,934
$
36,642
Subscription services
19,878
14,017
38,688
26,862
Total product licenses and subscription services
35,400
34,146
71,622
63,504
Product support
66,081
66,521
131,562
133,672
Other services:
Consulting
17,980
20,273
37,317
41,708
Education
939
1,133
1,814
2,466
Total other services
18,919
21,406
39,131
44,174
Total revenues
120,400
122,073
242,315
241,350
Cost of revenues
Product licenses and subscription services:
Product licenses
444
431
978
908
Subscription services
7,216
5,498
15,072
10,908
Total product licenses and subscription services
7,660
5,929
16,050
11,816
Product support
5,816
5,127
11,584
10,318
Other services:
Consulting
13,180
12,837
26,192
26,137
Education
465
1,311
1,236
2,610
Total other services
13,645
14,148
27,428
28,747
Total cost of revenues
27,121
25,204
55,062
50,881
Gross profit
$
93,279
$
96,869
$
187,253
$
190,469
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
DIGITAL ASSETS – ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
ROLLFORWARD OF BITCOIN HOLDINGS
(unaudited)
Approximate
Digital Asset
Digital Asset
Digital Asset
Approximate
Average
Source of Capital
Original Cost
Impairment
Carrying
Number of
Purchase or
Used to Purchase
Basis
Losses
Value
Bitcoins Held
Sale Price Per
Bitcoin
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
(Disposed) *
Bitcoin
Balance at December 31, 2021
$
3,751,529
$
(901,319
)
$
2,850,210
124,391
$
30,159
Digital asset purchases
(a)
215,500
215,500
4,827
44,645
Digital asset impairment losses
(170,091
)
(170,091
)
Balance at March 31, 2022
$
3,967,029
$
(1,071,410
)
$
2,895,619
129,218
$
30,700
Digital asset purchases
(b)
10,000
10,000
481
20,790
Digital asset impairment losses
(917,838
)
(917,838
)
Balance at June 30, 2022
$
3,977,029
$
(1,989,248
)
$
1,987,781
129,699
$
30,664
Digital asset purchases
(c)
5,978
5,978
301
19,860
Digital asset impairment losses
(727
)
(727
)
Balance at September 30, 2022
$
3,983,007
$
(1,989,975
)
$
1,993,032
130,000
$
30,639
Digital asset purchases
(d)
56,443
56,443
3,204
17,616
Digital asset impairment losses
(198,557
)
(198,557
)
Digital asset sales **
(46,260
)
35,370
(10,890
)
(704
)
16,786
Balance at December 31, 2022
$
3,993,190
$
(2,153,162
)
$
1,840,028
132,500
$
30,137
Digital asset purchases
(e)
179,275
179,275
7,500
23,903
Digital asset impairment losses
(18,911
)
(18,911
)
Balance at March 31, 2023
$
4,172,465
$
(2,172,073
)
$
2,000,392
140,000
$
29,803
Digital asset purchases
(f)
347,003
347,003
12,333
28,136
Digital asset impairment losses
(24,143
)
(24,143
)
Balance at June 30, 2023
$
4,519,468
$
(2,196,216
)
$
2,323,252
152,333
$
29,668
*
MicroStrategy owns and has purchased bitcoins both directly and indirectly through its wholly-owned subsidiary, MacroStrategy. References to MicroStrategy below refer to MicroStrategy and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.
**
In the fourth quarter of 2022, MicroStrategy sold approximately 704 bitcoins having an original cost basis of $46.3 million and cumulative digital asset impairment losses of $35.4 million, resulting in a carrying value of $10.9 million at the time of sale. The approximately 704 bitcoins were sold for cash proceeds of $11.8 million, net of fees and expenses, resulting in gains on sale of $0.9 million.
(a)
In the first quarter of 2022, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using $190.5 million of the net proceeds from the issuance of the 2025 Secured Term Loan and Excess Cash.
(b)
In the second quarter of 2022, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using Excess Cash.
(c)
In the third quarter of 2022, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using Excess Cash.
(d)
In the fourth quarter of 2022, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using $44.6 million of the net proceeds from its sale of class A common stock under its at-the-market offering program, and $11.8 million in proceeds from sales of bitcoin.
(e)
In the first quarter of 2023, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using $179.3 million of the net proceeds from its sale of class A common stock under its at-the-market offering program.
(f)
In the second quarter of 2023, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using $336.9 million of the net proceeds from its sale of class A common stock under its at-the-market offering program, and Excess Cash.
Excess Cash refers to cash in excess of the minimum Cash Assets that MicroStrategy is required to hold under its Treasury Reserve Policy, which may include cash generated by operating activities and cash from the proceeds of financing activities. Cash Assets refers to cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments.
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
DIGITAL ASSETS – ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
MARKET VALUE OF BITCOIN HOLDINGS
(unaudited)
Market Value
Market Value
Market Value
of Bitcoin
of Bitcoin
of Bitcoin
Held at End
Held at End
Held at End
Approximate
Lowest
of Quarter
Highest
of Quarter
of Quarter
Number of
Market Price
Using Lowest
Market Price
Using Highest
Market Price
Using Ending
Bitcoins Held
Per Bitcoin
Market Price
Per Bitcoin
Market Price
Per Bitcoin at
Market Price
at End of
During
(in thousands)
During
(in thousands)
End of Quarter
(in thousands)
Quarter *
Quarter (a)
(b)
Quarter (c)
(d)
(e)
(f)
December 31, 2021
124,391
$
42,333.00
$
5,265,844
$
69,000.00
$
8,582,979
$
45,879.97
$
5,707,055
March 31, 2022
129,218
$
32,933.33
$
4,255,579
$
48,240.00
$
6,233,476
$
45,602.79
$
5,892,701
June 30, 2022
129,699
$
17,567.45
$
2,278,481
$
47,469.40
$
6,156,734
$
18,895.02
$
2,450,665
September 30, 2022
130,000
$
18,153.13
$
2,359,907
$
25,214.57
$
3,277,894
$
19,480.51
$
2,532,466
December 31, 2022
132,500
$
15,460.00
$
2,048,450
$
21,478.80
$
2,845,941
$
16,556.32
$
2,193,712
March 31, 2023
140,000
$
16,490.00
$
2,308,600
$
29,190.04
$
4,086,606
$
28,468.44
$
3,985,582
June 30, 2023
152,333
$
24,750.00
$
3,770,242
$
31,443.67
$
4,789,909
$
30,361.51
$
4,625,060
*
MicroStrategy owns and has purchased bitcoins both directly and indirectly through its wholly-owned subsidiary, MacroStrategy. References to MicroStrategy below refer to MicroStrategy and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.
(a)
The "Lowest Market Price Per Bitcoin During Quarter" represents the lowest market price for one bitcoin reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter, without regard to when MicroStrategy purchased any of its bitcoin.
(b)
The "Market Value of Bitcoin Held at End of Quarter Using Lowest Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the lowest market price for one bitcoin reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter multiplied by the number of bitcoins held by MicroStrategy at the end of the applicable period.
(c)
The "Highest Market Price Per Bitcoin During Quarter" represents the highest market price for one bitcoin reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter, without regard to when MicroStrategy purchased any of its bitcoin.
(d)
The "Market Value of Bitcoin Held at End of Quarter Using Highest Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the highest market price for one bitcoin reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter multiplied by the number of bitcoins held by MicroStrategy at the end of the applicable period.
(e)
The "Market Price Per Bitcoin at End of Quarter" represents the market price of one bitcoin on the Coinbase exchange at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the last day of the respective quarter.
(f)
The "Market Value of Bitcoin Held at End of Quarter Using Ending Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the market price of one bitcoin on the Coinbase exchange at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the last day of the respective quarter multiplied by the number of bitcoins held by MicroStrategy at the end of the applicable period.
The amounts reported as “Market Value” in the above table represent only a mathematical calculation consisting of the price for one bitcoin reported on the Coinbase exchange (MicroStrategy’s principal market for bitcoin) in each scenario defined above multiplied by the number of bitcoins held by MicroStrategy at the end of the applicable period. The SEC has previously stated that there has not been a demonstration that (i) bitcoin and bitcoin markets are inherently resistant to manipulation or that the spot price of bitcoin may not be subject to fraud and manipulation; and (ii) adequate surveillance-sharing agreements with bitcoin-related markets are in place, as bitcoin-related markets are either not significant, not regulated, or both. Accordingly, the Market Value amounts reported above may not accurately represent fair market value, and the actual fair market value of MicroStrategy’s bitcoin may be different from such amounts and such deviation may be material. Moreover, (i) the bitcoin market historically has been characterized by significant volatility in price, limited liquidity and trading volumes compared to sovereign currencies markets, relative anonymity, a developing regulatory landscape, potential susceptibility to market abuse and manipulation, compliance and internal control failures at exchanges, and various other risks that are, or may be, inherent in its entirely electronic, virtual form and decentralized network and (ii) MicroStrategy may not be able to sell its bitcoins at the Market Value amounts indicated above, at the market price as reported on the Coinbase exchange (its principal market) on the date of sale, or at all.
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Reconciliation of non-GAAP loss from operations:
Loss from operations
$
(26,708
)
$
(918,123
)
$
(47,015
)
$
(1,088,083
)
Share-based compensation expense
15,494
15,294
33,049
29,688
Non-GAAP loss from operations
$
(11,214
)
$
(902,829
)
$
(13,966
)
$
(1,058,395
)
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
NET INCOME (LOSS) AND DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (loss):
Net income (loss)
$
22,243
$
(1,062,298
)
$
483,436
$
(1,193,049
)
Share-based compensation expense
15,494
15,294
33,049
29,688
Interest expense arising from amortization of debt issuance costs
2,190
2,168
4,400
4,297
Gain on debt extinguishment
0
0
(44,686
)
0
Income tax effects (1)
(2,998
)
(3,898
)
5,768
(7,342
)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
36,929
$
(1,048,734
)
$
481,967
$
(1,166,406
)
Reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share (2):
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
1.52
$
(94.01
)
$
33.56
$
(105.64
)
Share-based compensation expense (per diluted share)
0.96
1.35
2.27
2.63
Interest expense arising from amortization of debt issuance costs (per diluted share) (3)
0.03
0.19
0.06
0.38
Gain on debt extinguishment (per diluted share)
0.00
0.00
(3.07
)
0.00
Income tax effects (per diluted share) (3)
(0.16
)
(0.34
)
0.46
(0.65
)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
2.35
$
(92.81
)
$
33.28
$
(103.28
)
(1)
Income tax effects reflect the net tax effects of share-based compensation expense, which includes tax benefits and expenses on exercises of stock options and vesting of share-settled restricted stock units, interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs, and gain on debt extinguishment.
(2)
For reconciliation purposes, the non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share calculations use the same weighted average shares outstanding as that used in the GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share calculations for the same period. For example, in periods of GAAP net loss, otherwise dilutive potential shares of common stock from MicroStrategy’s share-based compensation arrangements and Convertible Notes are excluded from the GAAP diluted loss per share calculation as they would be antidilutive, and therefore are also excluded from the non-GAAP diluted earnings or loss per share calculation.
(3)
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, interest expense from the amortization of issuance costs of the Convertible Notes has been added back to the numerator in the GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation, and therefore the per diluted share effects of the amortization of issuance costs of the Convertible Notes have been excluded from the “Interest expense arising from amortization of debt issuance costs (per diluted share)” and “Income tax effects (per diluted share)” lines in the above reconciliation for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
CONSTANT CURRENCY
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
(unaudited)
Foreign
Non-GAAP
Currency
Non-GAAP
Constant
Exchange Rate
Constant
GAAP %
Currency %
GAAP
Impact (1)
Currency (2)
GAAP
Change
Change (3)
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
Revenues
Product licenses
$
15,522
$
(658
)
$
16,180
$
20,129
-22.9
%
-19.6
%
Subscription services
19,878
(328
)
20,206
14,017
41.8
%
44.2
%
Total product licenses and subscription services
35,400
(986
)
36,386
34,146
3.7
%
6.6
%
Product support
66,081
34
66,047
66,521
-0.7
%
-0.7
%
Other services
18,919
(147
)
19,066
21,406
-11.6
%
-10.9
%
Total revenues
120,400
(1,099
)
121,499
122,073
-1.4
%
-0.5
%
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(unaudited)
Foreign
Non-GAAP
Currency
Non-GAAP
Constant
Exchange Rate
Constant
GAAP %
Currency %
GAAP
Impact (1)
Currency (2)
GAAP
Change
Change (3)
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
Revenues
Product licenses
$
32,934
$
(1,715
)
$
34,649
$
36,642
-10.1
%
-5.4
%
Subscription services
38,688
(1,062
)
39,750
26,862
44.0
%
48.0
%
Total product licenses and subscription services
71,622
(2,777
)
74,399
63,504
12.8
%
17.2
%
Product support
131,562
(1,458
)
133,020
133,672
-1.6
%
-0.5
%
Other services
39,131
(986
)
40,117
44,174
-11.4
%
-9.2
%
Total revenues
242,315
(5,221
)
247,536
241,350
0.4
%
2.6
%
(1)
The “Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Impact” reflects the estimated impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates on international revenues. It shows the increase (decrease) in international revenues from the same period in the prior year, based on comparisons to the prior year quarterly average foreign currency exchange rates. The term “international” refers to operations outside of the United States and Canada.
(2)
The “Non-GAAP Constant Currency” reflects the current period GAAP amount, less the Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Impact.
(3)
The “Non-GAAP Constant Currency % Change” reflects the percentage change between the current period Non-GAAP Constant Currency amount and the GAAP amount for the same period in the prior year.
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
DEFERRED REVENUE DETAIL
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
2023
2022*
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Current:
Deferred product licenses revenue
$
974
$
2,825
$
754
Deferred subscription services revenue
49,898
51,861
40,295
Deferred product support revenue
141,605
155,366
143,524
Deferred other services revenue
3,340
7,376
3,525
Total current deferred revenue and advance payments
$
195,817
$
217,428
$
188,098
Non-current:
Deferred product licenses revenue
$
2,493
$
2,742
$
0
Deferred subscription services revenue
2,888
3,030
2,639
Deferred product support revenue
5,340
6,387
5,272
Deferred other services revenue
523
604
586
Total non-current deferred revenue and advance payments
$
11,244
$
12,763
$
8,497
Total current and non-current:
Deferred product licenses revenue
$
3,467
$
5,567
$
754
Deferred subscription services revenue
52,786
54,891
42,934
Deferred product support revenue
146,945
161,753
148,796
Deferred other services revenue
3,863
7,980
4,111
Total current and non-current deferred revenue and advance payments
$
207,061
$
230,191
$
196,595
* Derived from audited financial statements.
