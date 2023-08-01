Acquired 12,800 bitcoins since Q1 for $361.4 million, or $28,233 per bitcoin As of July 31, 2023, held 152,800 bitcoins acquired for total cost of $4.53 billion, or $29,672 per bitcoin Total Revenues of $120.4 million, 1% decrease year-over-year, flat at constant currency Software Licenses Revenues of $35.4 million, 4% increase year-over-year, 7% on a constant currency basis Subscription Services Revenues of $19.9 million, 42% increase year-over-year, 44% on a constant currency basis

MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR) (“MicroStrategy”or the “Company”), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023 (the second quarter of its 2023 fiscal year).

“Our new MicroStrategy ONE platform is the most important product innovation in the history of our company because it represents a fundamental shift in our industry to harness the power of business intelligence and artificial intelligence together to upgrade the way organizations do business. The growth in our recurring revenue this quarter illustrated the strength of our enterprise cloud platform, despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds,” said Phong Le, President and Chief Executive Officer, MicroStrategy.

“Our bitcoin holdings increased to 152,800 bitcoins as of July 31, 2023, with the addition in the second quarter of 12,333 bitcoins being the largest increase in a single quarter since Q2 2021. We efficiently raised capital through our at-the-market equity program and used cash from operations to continue to increase bitcoins on our balance sheet. And we did so against the promising backdrop of increasing institutional interest, progress on accounting transparency, and ongoing regulatory clarity for bitcoin,” said Andrew Kang, Chief Financial Officer, MicroStrategy.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenues: Total revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $120.4 million, a 1.4% decrease, or a 0.5% decrease on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Product licenses and subscription services revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $35.4 million, a 3.7% increase, or a 6.6% increase on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Product support revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $66.1 million, a 0.7% decrease on both a GAAP basis and non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Other services revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $18.9 million, an 11.6% decrease, or a 10.9% decrease on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $93.3 million, representing a 77.5% gross margin, compared to a gross profit of $96.9 million, representing a gross margin of 79.4%, for the second quarter of 2022. Operating Expenses: Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $120.0 million, an 88.2% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2022. Operating expenses include impairment losses on the Company’s digital assets, which were $24.1 million during the second quarter of 2023, compared to $917.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $66.0 million, as compared to $43.8 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $22.1 million. Digital Assets: As of June 30, 2023, the carrying value of the Company’s digital assets (comprised of approximately 152,333 bitcoins) was $2.323 billion, which reflects cumulative impairment losses of $2.196 billion since acquisition and an average carrying amount per bitcoin of approximately $15,251. As of June 30, 2023, the original cost basis and market value of the Company’s bitcoin were $4.519 billion and $4.625 billion, respectively, which reflects an average cost per bitcoin of approximately $29,668 and a market price per bitcoin of $30,361.51, respectively.

The tables provided at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. An explanation of non-GAAP financial measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Additional non-GAAP financial measures are included in MicroStrategy’s “Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation,” which will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section of MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://www.microstrategy.com/en/investor-relations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

MicroStrategy is providing supplemental financial measures for (i) non-GAAP loss from operations that excludes the impact of share-based compensation expense, (ii) non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share that exclude the impacts of share-based compensation expense, interest expense arising from the amortization of debt issuance costs related to MicroStrategy’s long-term debt, gain on debt extinguishment, and related income tax effects, and (iii) non-GAAP constant currency revenues that exclude foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. These supplemental financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and, as a result, these supplemental financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to help understand, manage, and evaluate business performance and to help make operating decisions.

MicroStrategy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors and analysts in comparing its performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. The first supplemental financial measure excludes a significant non-cash expense that MicroStrategy believes is not reflective of its general business performance, and for which the accounting requires management judgment and the resulting share-based compensation expense could vary significantly in comparison to other companies. The second set of supplemental financial measures excludes the impacts of (i) share-based compensation expense, (ii) non-cash interest expense arising from the amortization of debt issuance costs related to MicroStrategy’s long-term debt, (iii) a gain on debt extinguishment, and (iv) related income tax effects. The third set of supplemental financial measures excludes changes resulting from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates so that results may be compared to the same period in the prior year on a non-GAAP constant currency basis. MicroStrategy believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures can also facilitate comparison of MicroStrategy’s operating results to those of its competitors.

Conference Call

MicroStrategy will be discussing its second quarter 2023 financial results on a live Video Webinar today beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET. The live Video Webinar and accompanying presentation materials will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section of MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://www.microstrategy.com/en/investor-relations. Log-in instructions will be available after registering for the event. An archived replay of the event will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded analytics and business intelligence company. The MicroStrategy analytics platform is consistently rated as the best in enterprise analytics and is used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. We pursue two corporate strategies: (1) acquire and hold bitcoin, which we view as a dependable store of value supported by a robust, public, open-source architecture untethered to sovereign monetary policy and (2) grow our enterprise analytics software business to promote our vision of Intelligence Everywhere. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

MicroStrategy, Intelligent Enterprise, and MicroStrategy Library are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

This press release may include statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements,” including estimates of future business prospects or financial results and statements containing the words “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect,” “will,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of MicroStrategy Incorporated and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company”) to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could contribute to such differences include: fluctuations in the market price of bitcoin and any associated impairment charges that the Company may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of bitcoin below the value at which the Company’s bitcoins are carried on its balance sheet; gains or losses on any sales of bitcoins; changes in the accounting treatment relating to the Company’s bitcoin holdings; changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations, or the adoption of new laws or regulations, relating to bitcoin that adversely affect the price of bitcoin or the Company’s ability to transact in or own bitcoin; a decrease in liquidity in the markets in which bitcoin is traded; security breaches, cyberattacks, unauthorized access, loss of private keys, fraud or other circumstances or events that result in the loss of the Company’s bitcoins; impacts to the price and rate of adoption of bitcoin associated with financial difficulties and bankruptcies of various participants in the digital asset industry; the level and terms of the Company’s substantial indebtedness and its ability to service such debt; the extent and timing of market acceptance of the Company’s new product offerings; continued acceptance of the Company’s other products in the marketplace; the Company’s ability to recognize revenue or deferred revenue through delivery of products or satisfactory performance of services; the timing of significant orders; delays in or the inability of the Company to develop or ship new products; customers shifting from a product license model to a cloud subscription model, which may delay the Company’s ability to recognize revenue; fluctuations in tax benefits or provisions; changes in the market price of bitcoin as of period-end and their effect on our deferred tax assets and related valuation allowance; competitive factors; general economic conditions, including levels of inflation and interest rates; currency fluctuations; and other risks detailed in MicroStrategy’s registration statements and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Product licenses $ 15,522 $ 20,129 $ 32,934 $ 36,642 Subscription services 19,878 14,017 38,688 26,862 Total product licenses and subscription services 35,400 34,146 71,622 63,504 Product support 66,081 66,521 131,562 133,672 Other services 18,919 21,406 39,131 44,174 Total revenues 120,400 122,073 242,315 241,350 Cost of revenues: Product licenses 444 431 978 908 Subscription services 7,216 5,498 15,072 10,908 Total product licenses and subscription services 7,660 5,929 16,050 11,816 Product support 5,816 5,127 11,584 10,318 Other services 13,645 14,148 27,428 28,747 Total cost of revenues 27,121 25,204 55,062 50,881 Gross profit 93,279 96,869 187,253 190,469 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 37,660 36,862 73,766 70,102 Research and development 29,354 31,790 60,712 65,313 General and administrative 28,830 28,502 56,736 55,208 Digital asset impairment losses 24,143 917,838 43,054 1,087,929 Total operating expenses 119,987 1,014,992 234,268 1,278,552 Loss from operations (26,708 ) (918,123 ) (47,015 ) (1,088,083 ) Interest expense, net (11,095 ) (13,187 ) (26,025 ) (24,226 ) Gain on debt extinguishment 0 0 44,686 0 Other (expense) income, net (250 ) 5,120 (1,693 ) 7,345 Loss before income taxes (38,053 ) (926,190 ) (30,047 ) (1,104,964 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (60,296 ) 136,108 (513,483 ) 88,085 Net income (loss) $ 22,243 $ (1,062,298 ) $ 483,436 $ (1,193,049 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share (1) $ 1.68 $ (94.01 ) $ 41.18 $ (105.64 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic earnings (loss) per share 13,247 11,300 11,739 11,294 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (1) $ 1.52 $ (94.01 ) $ 33.56 $ (105.64 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing diluted earnings (loss) per share 16,095 11,300 14,534 11,294 (1) Basic and fully diluted earnings (loss) per share for class A and class B common stock are the same.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022* (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,968 $ 43,835 Restricted cash 2,085 7,033 Accounts receivable, net 121,901 189,280 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,680 24,418 Total current assets 209,634 264,566 Digital assets 2,323,252 1,840,028 Property and equipment, net 30,507 32,311 Right-of-use assets 58,264 61,299 Deposits and other assets 22,421 23,916 Deferred tax assets, net 719,026 188,152 Total Assets $ 3,363,104 $ 2,410,272 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and operating lease liabilities $ 33,660 $ 42,976 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 41,492 53,716 Accrued interest 1,493 2,829 Current portion of long-term debt, net 468 454 Deferred revenue and advance payments 195,817 217,428 Total current liabilities 272,930 317,403 Long-term debt, net 2,177,974 2,378,560 Deferred revenue and advance payments 11,244 12,763 Operating lease liabilities 63,814 67,344 Other long-term liabilities 17,826 17,124 Deferred tax liabilities 198 198 Total liabilities 2,543,986 2,793,392 Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Preferred stock undesignated, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding 0 0 Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 330,000 shares authorized; 20,803 shares issued and 12,119 shares outstanding, and 18,269 shares issued and 9,585 shares outstanding, respectively 21 18 Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value; 165,000 shares authorized; 1,964 shares issued and outstanding, and 1,964 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 2,559,268 1,841,120 Treasury stock, at cost; 8,684 shares and 8,684 shares, respectively (782,104 ) (782,104 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,150 ) (13,801 ) Accumulated deficit (944,919 ) (1,428,355 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) 819,118 (383,120 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 3,363,104 $ 2,410,272 * Derived from audited financial statements.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 18,925 $ 22,863 Net cash used in investing activities (527,416 ) (227,019 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 525,911 218,487 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (235 ) (3,224 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 17,185 11,107 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 50,868 64,434 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 68,053 $ 75,541

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED REVENUE AND COST OF REVENUE DETAIL (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues Product licenses and subscription services: Product licenses $ 15,522 $ 20,129 $ 32,934 $ 36,642 Subscription services 19,878 14,017 38,688 26,862 Total product licenses and subscription services 35,400 34,146 71,622 63,504 Product support 66,081 66,521 131,562 133,672 Other services: Consulting 17,980 20,273 37,317 41,708 Education 939 1,133 1,814 2,466 Total other services 18,919 21,406 39,131 44,174 Total revenues 120,400 122,073 242,315 241,350 Cost of revenues Product licenses and subscription services: Product licenses 444 431 978 908 Subscription services 7,216 5,498 15,072 10,908 Total product licenses and subscription services 7,660 5,929 16,050 11,816 Product support 5,816 5,127 11,584 10,318 Other services: Consulting 13,180 12,837 26,192 26,137 Education 465 1,311 1,236 2,610 Total other services 13,645 14,148 27,428 28,747 Total cost of revenues 27,121 25,204 55,062 50,881 Gross profit $ 93,279 $ 96,869 $ 187,253 $ 190,469

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED DIGITAL ASSETS – ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ROLLFORWARD OF BITCOIN HOLDINGS (unaudited) Approximate Digital Asset Digital Asset Digital Asset Approximate Average Source of Capital Original Cost Impairment Carrying Number of Purchase or Used to Purchase Basis Losses Value Bitcoins Held Sale Price Per Bitcoin (in thousands) (in thousands) (in thousands) (Disposed) * Bitcoin Balance at December 31, 2021 $ 3,751,529 $ (901,319 ) $ 2,850,210 124,391 $ 30,159 Digital asset purchases (a) 215,500 215,500 4,827 44,645 Digital asset impairment losses (170,091 ) (170,091 ) Balance at March 31, 2022 $ 3,967,029 $ (1,071,410 ) $ 2,895,619 129,218 $ 30,700 Digital asset purchases (b) 10,000 10,000 481 20,790 Digital asset impairment losses (917,838 ) (917,838 ) Balance at June 30, 2022 $ 3,977,029 $ (1,989,248 ) $ 1,987,781 129,699 $ 30,664 Digital asset purchases (c) 5,978 5,978 301 19,860 Digital asset impairment losses (727 ) (727 ) Balance at September 30, 2022 $ 3,983,007 $ (1,989,975 ) $ 1,993,032 130,000 $ 30,639 Digital asset purchases (d) 56,443 56,443 3,204 17,616 Digital asset impairment losses (198,557 ) (198,557 ) Digital asset sales ** (46,260 ) 35,370 (10,890 ) (704 ) 16,786 Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 3,993,190 $ (2,153,162 ) $ 1,840,028 132,500 $ 30,137 Digital asset purchases (e) 179,275 179,275 7,500 23,903 Digital asset impairment losses (18,911 ) (18,911 ) Balance at March 31, 2023 $ 4,172,465 $ (2,172,073 ) $ 2,000,392 140,000 $ 29,803 Digital asset purchases (f) 347,003 347,003 12,333 28,136 Digital asset impairment losses (24,143 ) (24,143 ) Balance at June 30, 2023 $ 4,519,468 $ (2,196,216 ) $ 2,323,252 152,333 $ 29,668

* MicroStrategy owns and has purchased bitcoins both directly and indirectly through its wholly-owned subsidiary, MacroStrategy. References to MicroStrategy below refer to MicroStrategy and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. ** In the fourth quarter of 2022, MicroStrategy sold approximately 704 bitcoins having an original cost basis of $46.3 million and cumulative digital asset impairment losses of $35.4 million, resulting in a carrying value of $10.9 million at the time of sale. The approximately 704 bitcoins were sold for cash proceeds of $11.8 million, net of fees and expenses, resulting in gains on sale of $0.9 million. (a) In the first quarter of 2022, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using $190.5 million of the net proceeds from the issuance of the 2025 Secured Term Loan and Excess Cash. (b) In the second quarter of 2022, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using Excess Cash. (c) In the third quarter of 2022, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using Excess Cash. (d) In the fourth quarter of 2022, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using $44.6 million of the net proceeds from its sale of class A common stock under its at-the-market offering program, and $11.8 million in proceeds from sales of bitcoin. (e) In the first quarter of 2023, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using $179.3 million of the net proceeds from its sale of class A common stock under its at-the-market offering program. (f) In the second quarter of 2023, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using $336.9 million of the net proceeds from its sale of class A common stock under its at-the-market offering program, and Excess Cash.

Excess Cash refers to cash in excess of the minimum Cash Assets that MicroStrategy is required to hold under its Treasury Reserve Policy, which may include cash generated by operating activities and cash from the proceeds of financing activities. Cash Assets refers to cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED DIGITAL ASSETS – ADDITIONAL INFORMATION MARKET VALUE OF BITCOIN HOLDINGS (unaudited) Market Value Market Value Market Value of Bitcoin of Bitcoin of Bitcoin Held at End Held at End Held at End Approximate Lowest of Quarter Highest of Quarter of Quarter Number of Market Price Using Lowest Market Price Using Highest Market Price Using Ending Bitcoins Held Per Bitcoin Market Price Per Bitcoin Market Price Per Bitcoin at Market Price at End of During (in thousands) During (in thousands) End of Quarter (in thousands) Quarter * Quarter (a) (b) Quarter (c) (d) (e) (f) December 31, 2021 124,391 $ 42,333.00 $ 5,265,844 $ 69,000.00 $ 8,582,979 $ 45,879.97 $ 5,707,055 March 31, 2022 129,218 $ 32,933.33 $ 4,255,579 $ 48,240.00 $ 6,233,476 $ 45,602.79 $ 5,892,701 June 30, 2022 129,699 $ 17,567.45 $ 2,278,481 $ 47,469.40 $ 6,156,734 $ 18,895.02 $ 2,450,665 September 30, 2022 130,000 $ 18,153.13 $ 2,359,907 $ 25,214.57 $ 3,277,894 $ 19,480.51 $ 2,532,466 December 31, 2022 132,500 $ 15,460.00 $ 2,048,450 $ 21,478.80 $ 2,845,941 $ 16,556.32 $ 2,193,712 March 31, 2023 140,000 $ 16,490.00 $ 2,308,600 $ 29,190.04 $ 4,086,606 $ 28,468.44 $ 3,985,582 June 30, 2023 152,333 $ 24,750.00 $ 3,770,242 $ 31,443.67 $ 4,789,909 $ 30,361.51 $ 4,625,060

* MicroStrategy owns and has purchased bitcoins both directly and indirectly through its wholly-owned subsidiary, MacroStrategy. References to MicroStrategy below refer to MicroStrategy and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. (a) The "Lowest Market Price Per Bitcoin During Quarter" represents the lowest market price for one bitcoin reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter, without regard to when MicroStrategy purchased any of its bitcoin. (b) The "Market Value of Bitcoin Held at End of Quarter Using Lowest Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the lowest market price for one bitcoin reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter multiplied by the number of bitcoins held by MicroStrategy at the end of the applicable period. (c) The "Highest Market Price Per Bitcoin During Quarter" represents the highest market price for one bitcoin reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter, without regard to when MicroStrategy purchased any of its bitcoin. (d) The "Market Value of Bitcoin Held at End of Quarter Using Highest Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the highest market price for one bitcoin reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter multiplied by the number of bitcoins held by MicroStrategy at the end of the applicable period. (e) The "Market Price Per Bitcoin at End of Quarter" represents the market price of one bitcoin on the Coinbase exchange at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the last day of the respective quarter. (f) The "Market Value of Bitcoin Held at End of Quarter Using Ending Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the market price of one bitcoin on the Coinbase exchange at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the last day of the respective quarter multiplied by the number of bitcoins held by MicroStrategy at the end of the applicable period.

The amounts reported as “Market Value” in the above table represent only a mathematical calculation consisting of the price for one bitcoin reported on the Coinbase exchange (MicroStrategy’s principal market for bitcoin) in each scenario defined above multiplied by the number of bitcoins held by MicroStrategy at the end of the applicable period. The SEC has previously stated that there has not been a demonstration that (i) bitcoin and bitcoin markets are inherently resistant to manipulation or that the spot price of bitcoin may not be subject to fraud and manipulation; and (ii) adequate surveillance-sharing agreements with bitcoin-related markets are in place, as bitcoin-related markets are either not significant, not regulated, or both. Accordingly, the Market Value amounts reported above may not accurately represent fair market value, and the actual fair market value of MicroStrategy’s bitcoin may be different from such amounts and such deviation may be material. Moreover, (i) the bitcoin market historically has been characterized by significant volatility in price, limited liquidity and trading volumes compared to sovereign currencies markets, relative anonymity, a developing regulatory landscape, potential susceptibility to market abuse and manipulation, compliance and internal control failures at exchanges, and various other risks that are, or may be, inherent in its entirely electronic, virtual form and decentralized network and (ii) MicroStrategy may not be able to sell its bitcoins at the Market Value amounts indicated above, at the market price as reported on the Coinbase exchange (its principal market) on the date of sale, or at all.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Reconciliation of non-GAAP loss from operations: Loss from operations $ (26,708 ) $ (918,123 ) $ (47,015 ) $ (1,088,083 ) Share-based compensation expense 15,494 15,294 33,049 29,688 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (11,214 ) $ (902,829 ) $ (13,966 ) $ (1,058,395 )

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES NET INCOME (LOSS) AND DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (loss): Net income (loss) $ 22,243 $ (1,062,298 ) $ 483,436 $ (1,193,049 ) Share-based compensation expense 15,494 15,294 33,049 29,688 Interest expense arising from amortization of debt issuance costs 2,190 2,168 4,400 4,297 Gain on debt extinguishment 0 0 (44,686 ) 0 Income tax effects (1) (2,998 ) (3,898 ) 5,768 (7,342 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 36,929 $ (1,048,734 ) $ 481,967 $ (1,166,406 ) Reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share (2): Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.52 $ (94.01 ) $ 33.56 $ (105.64 ) Share-based compensation expense (per diluted share) 0.96 1.35 2.27 2.63 Interest expense arising from amortization of debt issuance costs (per diluted share) (3) 0.03 0.19 0.06 0.38 Gain on debt extinguishment (per diluted share) 0.00 0.00 (3.07 ) 0.00 Income tax effects (per diluted share) (3) (0.16 ) (0.34 ) 0.46 (0.65 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 2.35 $ (92.81 ) $ 33.28 $ (103.28 )

(1) Income tax effects reflect the net tax effects of share-based compensation expense, which includes tax benefits and expenses on exercises of stock options and vesting of share-settled restricted stock units, interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs, and gain on debt extinguishment. (2) For reconciliation purposes, the non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share calculations use the same weighted average shares outstanding as that used in the GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share calculations for the same period. For example, in periods of GAAP net loss, otherwise dilutive potential shares of common stock from MicroStrategy’s share-based compensation arrangements and Convertible Notes are excluded from the GAAP diluted loss per share calculation as they would be antidilutive, and therefore are also excluded from the non-GAAP diluted earnings or loss per share calculation. (3) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, interest expense from the amortization of issuance costs of the Convertible Notes has been added back to the numerator in the GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation, and therefore the per diluted share effects of the amortization of issuance costs of the Convertible Notes have been excluded from the “Interest expense arising from amortization of debt issuance costs (per diluted share)” and “Income tax effects (per diluted share)” lines in the above reconciliation for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES CONSTANT CURRENCY (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, (unaudited) Foreign Non-GAAP Currency Non-GAAP Constant Exchange Rate Constant GAAP % Currency % GAAP Impact (1) Currency (2) GAAP Change Change (3) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2023 Revenues Product licenses $ 15,522 $ (658 ) $ 16,180 $ 20,129 -22.9 % -19.6 % Subscription services 19,878 (328 ) 20,206 14,017 41.8 % 44.2 % Total product licenses and subscription services 35,400 (986 ) 36,386 34,146 3.7 % 6.6 % Product support 66,081 34 66,047 66,521 -0.7 % -0.7 % Other services 18,919 (147 ) 19,066 21,406 -11.6 % -10.9 % Total revenues 120,400 (1,099 ) 121,499 122,073 -1.4 % -0.5 % Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited) Foreign Non-GAAP Currency Non-GAAP Constant Exchange Rate Constant GAAP % Currency % GAAP Impact (1) Currency (2) GAAP Change Change (3) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2023 Revenues Product licenses $ 32,934 $ (1,715 ) $ 34,649 $ 36,642 -10.1 % -5.4 % Subscription services 38,688 (1,062 ) 39,750 26,862 44.0 % 48.0 % Total product licenses and subscription services 71,622 (2,777 ) 74,399 63,504 12.8 % 17.2 % Product support 131,562 (1,458 ) 133,020 133,672 -1.6 % -0.5 % Other services 39,131 (986 ) 40,117 44,174 -11.4 % -9.2 % Total revenues 242,315 (5,221 ) 247,536 241,350 0.4 % 2.6 %

(1) The “Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Impact” reflects the estimated impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates on international revenues. It shows the increase (decrease) in international revenues from the same period in the prior year, based on comparisons to the prior year quarterly average foreign currency exchange rates. The term “international” refers to operations outside of the United States and Canada. (2) The “Non-GAAP Constant Currency” reflects the current period GAAP amount, less the Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Impact. (3) The “Non-GAAP Constant Currency % Change” reflects the percentage change between the current period Non-GAAP Constant Currency amount and the GAAP amount for the same period in the prior year.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED DEFERRED REVENUE DETAIL (in thousands) June 30, December 31, June 30, 2023 2022* 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Current: Deferred product licenses revenue $ 974 $ 2,825 $ 754 Deferred subscription services revenue 49,898 51,861 40,295 Deferred product support revenue 141,605 155,366 143,524 Deferred other services revenue 3,340 7,376 3,525 Total current deferred revenue and advance payments $ 195,817 $ 217,428 $ 188,098 Non-current: Deferred product licenses revenue $ 2,493 $ 2,742 $ 0 Deferred subscription services revenue 2,888 3,030 2,639 Deferred product support revenue 5,340 6,387 5,272 Deferred other services revenue 523 604 586 Total non-current deferred revenue and advance payments $ 11,244 $ 12,763 $ 8,497 Total current and non-current: Deferred product licenses revenue $ 3,467 $ 5,567 $ 754 Deferred subscription services revenue 52,786 54,891 42,934 Deferred product support revenue 146,945 161,753 148,796 Deferred other services revenue 3,863 7,980 4,111 Total current and non-current deferred revenue and advance payments $ 207,061 $ 230,191 $ 196,595 * Derived from audited financial statements.

