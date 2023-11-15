MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a pioneer in AI-powered business intelligence, today announced the appointment of Carla Fitzgerald as the company's new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). A B2B and tech industry veteran with experience spanning three decades, Carla brings a wealth of expertise in go-to-market strategy, revenue growth, and thought-leader positioning to her role at MicroStrategy.

Before joining MicroStrategy, Carla served as the CMO of BigBear.ai, a provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions for global supply chain and logistics, cybersecurity, and autonomous systems. Her career in technology marketing also includes leadership roles as CMO for Spireon and Smith Micro Software. Her appointment as the new CMO comes at a pivotal time for the company with its recent launch of MicroStrategy AI, the industry’s first enterprise-grade, AI-powered business intelligence platform that helps organizations rapidly deploy generative AI applications using trusted data.

"Carla's broad experience launching ground-breaking technologies that redefine markets is perfectly matched with our strategy to transform the BI landscape using the power of AI,” said Phong Le, CEO of MicroStrategy. “Our new MicroStrategy AI solution is the first to combine the flexibility and accessibility of generative AI with the precision and reliability of enterprise-grade business intelligence. Carla’s go-to-market expertise will help us penetrate new markets and elevate our brand to new heights as we continue to innovate at the intersection of cloud, AI, and BI,” he added.

“Across enterprise applications, generative AI is a game-changer if you can make it both accessible and trustworthy, a combination MicroStrategy has unlocked with our new AI/BI platform to lead the business intelligence space once again,” said Fitzgerald. “Trusted data is the cornerstone of trusted AI, and MicroStrategy’s reputation for exceptional data governance offers a tremendous advantage to our customers who can now use the platform to deliver seamless, reliable AI experiences at scale. I could not be more excited to bring these new solutions to more markets and help the company fulfill its mission of Intelligence Everywhere.”

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly traded analytics and business intelligence company. The MicroStrategy analytics platform is consistently rated as the best in enterprise analytics and is used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. We pursue two corporate strategies: (1) grow our enterprise analytics software business to promote our vision of Intelligence Everywhere and (2) acquire and hold bitcoin, which we view as a dependable store of value supported by a robust, public, open-source architecture untethered to sovereign monetary policy.

